Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 26
FT
7 - 59
FT
77 - 17
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
13:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
Women's Rugby World Cup

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Who, where, when

By Imogen Ainsworth
Ellie Kildunne

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will kick off a year from now with a curtain-raiser at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six places remain up for grabs at the pinnacle event for women’s XVs and will be decided at the culmination of this year’s WXV competitions.

Register your interest here.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 – Who has qualified so far?

Defending champions New Zealand and 2022 runners-up England were among the first to secure their place for 2025, with France and Canada also earning their place after reaching the semi-finals of the previous World Cup, held in New Zealand.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

With four women’s rugby giants already guaranteed their place, the battle then began to join them on the biggest stage.

Ireland, who missed out on qualification for the last women’s RWC, were next to add their names to the list as they saw off Scotland to finish third in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations in 2024. As a result, they will also compete in WXV 1 for the first time in 2024.

Rugby World Cup 2025
Local school children pictured with former England player Sarah Hunter celebrate as The Stadium of Light is chosen to host the opening fixture of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup at Stadium of Light on December 11, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

South Africa booked their place with their 2024 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup triumph before the USA were confirmed due to their third-place finish at the Pacific Four Series after beating Australia in their final match of the Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan followed with their Asia Rugby Women’s Championship victory, and Fiji were the next to secure their place when they won the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

Brazil, the most recent team to qualify, will make history when they compete in their first-ever Women’s Rugby World Cup next year. They won their place by beating Colombia 34-13.

Six remaining places available – Who can claim them?

The final six places on offer will be earned by teams in WXV. Running from 27th September until 12th October, WXV not only provides the remaining places for the World Cup, but also acts as vital preparation for teams who will be competing in England in a year’s time.

Additionally, it facilitates the development of teams striving to reach World Cups in years to come.

 

WXV 1 will feature current world champions the Black Ferns, world number one side England, France, Ireland, Canada, and the USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top level will take place in Vancouver, with tickets on sale now here.

With all of the teams in WXV 1 already on the roster for RWC 2025, the intensity ramps up in WXV 2 and 3 as teams look to book their place and gain all-important international experience.

Four places will go to WXV 2 teams on account of South Africa and Japan having already qualified.

Related

WXV tickets and streaming update

Running from 27th September until 12th October across all three levels, WXV is more important than ever as teams prepare for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with six final qualification places on the line for those who are yet to book their ticket.

Read Now

Defending champions Scotland will return to WXV 2, joined by runners-up on points difference Italy, as well as Australia and Wales who join the competition after competing in WXV 1 last year.

Tickets to watch WXV 2 in South Africa are available here.

It’s all to play for in WXV 3 with the final two places up for grabs. With Fiji already qualified, Hong Kong China, Madagascar, Netherlands, Samoa, and Spain are all in with the chance of joining them next year.

WXV 3 is hosted by the UAE at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium with free entry, no tickets required.

Where is the Women’s Rugby World Cup being held in 2025?

The biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup to date will be hosted by eight cities across England.

The Stadium of Light will host the opening match on 22nd August 2025, and Twickenham Stadium will provide the stage for the final on 27th September.

Four current Premiership rugby stadiums will play host to the world’s best teams with Ashton Gate (Bristol), Sandy Park (Exeter), Salford Community Stadium (Manchester), and Franklin’s Gardens (Northampton) all named as venues.

The World Cup will also be hosted at Brighton and Hove Stadium and York Community Stadium in addition to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, allowing fans to access the top-level competition in a variety of locations.

Register your interest for tickets for the unmissable tournament using the link below.

Recommended

Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town

Megan Jones won't play for England again in 2024

Leading the Highwomen: Emilie Bydwell making history with USA Sevens

EXCLUSIVE

Big names make anticipated return in Black Ferns' WXV1 squad

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town

2

Megan Jones won't play for England again in 2024

3

Hollie Davidson : la motivation de l’arbitre au-delà des crachats

4

Ce que contient le premier album de Séraphine Okemba

5

Red Roses: 'I can’t wait to see how many glass ceilings we can smash!'

6

South Africa Rugby to centrally contract players with new league

7

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

8

Behind the team: Scotland Head of Physical Performance Josie Symonds

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The former Scotland captain has been offered a chance of redemption in France like many 'bad boys' who have gone before him

FEATURE

Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever

With Premier Sports strengthening their position as the home of rugby, rugby fans are voicing their dissatisfaction at added costs

FEATURE

'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny'

The world champions have a vast slew of talent, but will there really be much turnover in personnel?

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 11 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Can’t does not equate to won’t. As I said, the answer to your question is obvious to any impartial observer.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 18 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The only point I am “blindly defending” is due process under the rule of law. There is very good reason why no one person can operate as ‘judge, jury and executioner’.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 28 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

So you state in the strongest terms that I should 'lawyer' up over 'defamatory' comments. When I asked you to identify the exact sentence or phrase at issue, you cant!

Ive reflected: youre full of sh1t.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 29 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The nonsense is all yours. Pleading guilty to breaching a court order through making repeated contact (contact not initiated by a defendant) does NOT equate to pleading guilty to sending abusive messages. Nor is it a basis upon which to label a person guilty of domestic abuse, particularly where a not guilty plea has been entered for that same charge and a trial is pending.


As for conflation, I think the article makes the differences in circumstances clear enough for any sensible reader to distinguish.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

As well as the Ireland Drawgate committee and The Bought and Sold Barnes Brigade.

24 Go to comments
T
Terry24 45 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Stop talking nonsense. He has already pled guilty to sending her abusive messages.

They also arrested him at her house in February. There is plenty of evidence of domestic violence. He is guilty of one charge and awaiting a ruling on another.

There is no doubt he has committed domestic abuse against his wife. The only question is whether he will be convicted in the second charge.

Montpellier should not be giving him any contract. It is disgraceful for RugbyPass to conflate a decent man like Trevor Brennan with someone who send his wife continuous threatending text messages like Stuart Hogg with plenty of evidence of sustained domestic abuse over 7 years.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 53 minutes ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Yes he has. He pled guilty. Can you stop blindly defending him now?


"Mr Hogg spent a night in police cells before an appearance at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to repeatedly contacting his wife Gillian. Sentence was deferred until the outcome of a domestic abuse trial later this month, which includes a charge of stalking and controlling behaviour towards his wife over a seven year period."

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The answer is obvious to any impartial party. I will leave you to reflect on that for yourself.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

So what you’re saying is that there is actually no need for a fair trial, that guilt has been established beyond all reasonable doubt and the judge should simply move to pass sentence?

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

You are implying I made a a defamatory and false statement and that I am vulnerable to libel law which is a threat. Which statement of mine do you believe was defamatory, to whom do you believe I was being defamatory to and why?

22 Go to comments
E
Eddie VH 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

A most excellent comment.!

24 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Hoggs wife and other witnesses has said that Hogg terrorized her over a period of 7 years. She had not pressed charges in that period. Since then he kept sending her a series of abusive and threatening text messages, and turned up at her house intoxicated and threatening her. The messages were read out in court. He was arrested at that point and spent the night in jail. He was later told he only got bail because it was his first offence. Obviously it would be extremely difficult for his wife to press charges against a 'national hero' like Hogg in the intervening period. The fact that Hogg's wife had to contact him about 'Financial arrangements' does not shine well on Hogg either and financial abuse is another way to get at/abuse someone.


The decision on whether Hogg gets to see his kids should be based on whats best for the kids. Having a relationship with a father is not always in the best interest of the children in every situation. Hogg has publicly expressed sorrow but his thanks and contrition have never been to his wife indicating that he has not changed his attitude towards her.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Australia must show that Springboks pain will yield longer-term gain

So we can safely assume that the Joe Schmidt Wallabies will beat Argentina and the All Blacks by more than the Eddie Jones Wallabies can we ......?

Asking for my imaginary friend

14 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

No threat whatsoever, simply an observation that libel laws exist to protect people from defamatory and false statements. Innocent until proven guilty exists for very good reason.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Why, Hogg has no criminal record for domestic abuse as things stand.

22 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

How do you have any way of knowing what has happened behind the closed doors of a marriage? Courts impose orders like this with the express intention of de escalating situations. Unfortunately having young kids in the middle of this makes the whole picture difficult, unless you are one of those medieval baying mob rule tossers that are happy to dispense with any semblance of justice?? And ofc, HOGGY should just be banned from any contact with his kids???


My take fyi, is simple: let the law courts do their job and provide all parties with appropriate opportunity to make their case before reaching a fair and balanced judgement. Period.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

That's a pretty threatening post you've made there. Why is that you think I would need a lawyer?

22 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Yes and he's right, too much jostle for space.

289 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Especially given Altrad's criminal record.

22 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

You cannot get a court order with justification. There is no doubt that Hogg committed domestic violence over a 7 year period. His recent breaking of the court order was a another well publicised exampled of a domestic violence incident.

His wife has been terrorized for 7 years. Poor Hoggie's 'difficulties' are miniscule compared to the fear and violence he has dealt to his own wife, undoubtedly witnessed by his children over all that time. HIs difficulties are entirely caused by himself.


Your 50:50 'two sides to every story' is an old misogynistic take on domestic violence. Are you suggesting Hogg's wife is in some way responsible, 'had it coming', perhaps you believe she also might be guilty of crimes? Really interesting to hear where that take came from?

22 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever
Search