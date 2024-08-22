Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Who, where, when

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will kick off a year from now with a curtain-raiser at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Six places remain up for grabs at the pinnacle event for women’s XVs and will be decided at the culmination of this year’s WXV competitions.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 – Who has qualified so far?

Defending champions New Zealand and 2022 runners-up England were among the first to secure their place for 2025, with France and Canada also earning their place after reaching the semi-finals of the previous World Cup, held in New Zealand.

With four women’s rugby giants already guaranteed their place, the battle then began to join them on the biggest stage.

Ireland, who missed out on qualification for the last women’s RWC, were next to add their names to the list as they saw off Scotland to finish third in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations in 2024. As a result, they will also compete in WXV 1 for the first time in 2024.

Local school children pictured with former England player Sarah Hunter celebrate as The Stadium of Light is chosen to host the opening fixture of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup at Stadium of Light on December 11, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

South Africa booked their place with their 2024 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup triumph before the USA were confirmed due to their third-place finish at the Pacific Four Series after beating Australia in their final match of the Series.

Japan followed with their Asia Rugby Women’s Championship victory, and Fiji were the next to secure their place when they won the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

Brazil, the most recent team to qualify, will make history when they compete in their first-ever Women’s Rugby World Cup next year. They won their place by beating Colombia 34-13.

Six remaining places available – Who can claim them?

The final six places on offer will be earned by teams in WXV. Running from 27th September until 12th October, WXV not only provides the remaining places for the World Cup, but also acts as vital preparation for teams who will be competing in England in a year’s time.

Additionally, it facilitates the development of teams striving to reach World Cups in years to come.

WXV 1 will feature current world champions the Black Ferns, world number one side England, France, Ireland, Canada, and the USA.

The top level will take place in Vancouver, with tickets on sale now here.

With all of the teams in WXV 1 already on the roster for RWC 2025, the intensity ramps up in WXV 2 and 3 as teams look to book their place and gain all-important international experience.

Four places will go to WXV 2 teams on account of South Africa and Japan having already qualified.

Defending champions Scotland will return to WXV 2, joined by runners-up on points difference Italy, as well as Australia and Wales who join the competition after competing in WXV 1 last year.

Tickets to watch WXV 2 in South Africa are available here.

It’s all to play for in WXV 3 with the final two places up for grabs. With Fiji already qualified, Hong Kong China, Madagascar, Netherlands, Samoa, and Spain are all in with the chance of joining them next year.

WXV 3 is hosted by the UAE at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium with free entry, no tickets required.

Where is the Women’s Rugby World Cup being held in 2025?

The biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup to date will be hosted by eight cities across England.

The Stadium of Light will host the opening match on 22nd August 2025, and Twickenham Stadium will provide the stage for the final on 27th September.

Four current Premiership rugby stadiums will play host to the world’s best teams with Ashton Gate (Bristol), Sandy Park (Exeter), Salford Community Stadium (Manchester), and Franklin’s Gardens (Northampton) all named as venues.

The World Cup will also be hosted at Brighton and Hove Stadium and York Community Stadium in addition to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, allowing fans to access the top-level competition in a variety of locations.

