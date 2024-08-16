Big names make anticipated return in Black Ferns' WXV1 squad

Some Kiwi stars have returned in the Black Ferns’ squad named for a Northern Tour which will act as the last chance to play their biggest European foes before the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Director of Rugby Allan Bunting was excited to have some familiar names back in camp, including 2021 World Cup star Ayesha Leti-I’iga and co-captain Kennedy Simon.

“To have Ayesha returning is special, she has worked hard for this opportunity. She is lethal both sides of the ball, and her experience and character really enhances our environment on and off the field. We look forward to seeing her get back out there.”

After falling to Canada in the Pacific Four Series, there is extra pressure on the team to perform and show their game is starting to come together ahead of next year’s showpiece in the U.K.

“Our wahine have been working hard, so this selection has been tough. We have seen a real competitive edge within the environment which has attributed to the growth we are seeing in the group.

“This tour presents an awesome opportunity for our wahine to face the best. The spectacle of playing at Twickenham, and the experience we gain from WXV 1, play an important role in our build-up for next year’s Rugby World Cup.”

The Black Ferns vs Red Roses clash will be the first Test at the 82,000-seat Twickenham under its new title of Allianz Stadium, and the Kiwis will be hoping to begin this new era at the iconic venue with an upset.

Black Ferns squad (age, Super Rugby Club, Provincial Union, Test caps)



Forwards:

Alana Bremner (27, Matatu, Canterbury, 21)

Amy Rule (24, Matatu, Canterbury, 24)

Atlanta Lolohea (21, Matatu, Canterbury, 1)

Chelsea Bremner (29, Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury, 19)

Chryss Viliko (23, Blues, Auckland, 6)

Georgia Ponsonby (24, Matatu, Canterbury, 24)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (22, Matatu, Manawatu, 6)

Kate Henwood (35, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 5)

Kennedy Simon (27, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 23) (Co-Captain)

Layla Sae (23, Hurricanes Poua, Manawatu, 7)

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (22, Blues, Auckland, 22)

Lucy Jenkins (23, Matatu, Canterbury, 7)

Luka Connor (27, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 23)

Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (21, Blues, Auckland, 2)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (23, Blues, Auckland, 25)

Marcelle Parkes (26, Matatu, Canterbury, 6)

Phillipa Love (34, Matatu, Canterbury, 28)

Tanya Kalounivale (25, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 14)

Backs:

Amy Du Plessis (25, Matatu, Canterbury, 17)

Ayesha Leti-I’iga (25, Hurricanes Poua, 21)

Hannah King (20, Hurricanes Poua, 3)

Iritana Hohaia (24, Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki, 10)

Katelyn Vahaakolo (24, Blues, Auckland, 10)

Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (20, Blues, Auckland, 17)

Maia Joseph (22, Matatu, Otago, 4)

Mererangi Paul (25, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 9)

Patricia Maliepo (21, Blues, Auckland, 9)

Renee Holmes (24, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 18)

Ruahei Demant (29, Blues, Auckland, 37) (Co-Captain)

Ruby Tui (32, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 14)

Unavailable for selection: Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), Grace Leaso Gago (neck), Santo Taumata (knee), Sophie Fisher (neck).

