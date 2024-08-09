Select Edition

WXV 1

WXV tickets and streaming update

By Imogen Ainsworth
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: England celebrate with the trophy after victory in the WXV1 match between New Zealand Silver Ferns and England at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on November 04, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

WXV is returning for a second season this September with tickets now available for all three levels.

Running from 27th September until 12th October across all three levels, WXV is more important than ever as teams prepare for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with six final qualification places on the line for those who are yet to book their ticket.

WXV 1 is heading to Canada for the first time, and will see reigning WXV 1 Champions England, World Champions New Zealand, Pacific Four Champions Canada, France, Ireland, and the USA compete in Vancouver.

New ground will be broken at BC Place, the venue for the first and final rounds, as women’s international rugby is played at the stadium for the first time. The second round will take place at Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre.

Tickets for the unmissable action are available to buy now and will be sold as day passes, allowing fans to watch all of the matches on a certain day with one ticket.

Get your WXV 1 tickets here.

WXV 2 will return to Cape Town for a second year with South Africa, Japan, Australia, Wales, Italy, and defending champions Scotland all vying for the title.

The action will take place at DHL Stadium and Athlone Sports Stadium, and fans will be able to watch all of the matches per round with only one ticket.

Tickets start at R35 for adults, with deals available for those looking to buy tickets for multiple adults. Tickets for fans under the age of 18 are priced at only R10 when accompanied by a paying adult.

Get tickets for WXV 2 here. 

WXV 3 will also return to the same location for a second year as teams travel to Dubai, five of the six looking to secure the two remaining places at RWC 2025.

With Fiji already qualified, the competition will be intense as Hong Kong China, Madagascar, The Netherlands, Samoa, and Spain battle for a place at the World Cup.

The Sevens Stadium will host the third level, which has free entry for all nine matches.

All three levels of WXV will be available to watch globally either on RugbyPass TV or your local broadcaster. More information on the specific broadcasters to follow in the coming weeks on the WXV website here.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pn 14 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Haha it's all a conspiracy theory to undermine Australian rugby!

6 Go to comments
D
DP 16 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

It’s all the kiwis fault mate - not ours!

6 Go to comments
D
DP 16 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Exactly. A coach with zero pedigree to speak of who’s been given a platform in Ireland and now this website to spout his “views”.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
The angle to the Siya Kolisi story that is the real cautionary tale

So the writers angle is “buy at least 3 to 4 Saffas to get the most out of them”


If the owner of your club is embarrassing you in the media then you’ve little choice than to tell him to shove it. That’s what any self respecting adult with loads of options available to them would do.


If Siya wants a massive payday then he can easily get that in Japan.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 30 minutes ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

Top 4 will alternate - top 2 not so much but the 3rd 4th spot will be musical chairs with anyone within this bracket capable of beating one another on any given day. Same as it is now.

7 Go to comments
P
Philou 56 minutes ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

Listened to Quade Cooper talk about the importance of 'structure' on a podcast the other day - nearly fell off my chair. ALB brings that, on defence and attack.

22 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

Today some analyst or coach would be putting up statistics and videos on why Christian Cullen should be playing right wing to make room for Carlo Spencer at fullback to create dual playmakers with Andrew Mehrtens at 10.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Northampton name new CEO less than six weeks after vacancy arose

Northampton county has more Women CEOs than all of Ireland.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
The angle to the Siya Kolisi story that is the real cautionary tale

Let’s deal with the elephant in the room. France just isn’t a nice place.

2 Go to comments
b
by George! 1 hours ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Sorry but who is this guy and who did he coach?

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Scott Robertson explains the decision to bench star centre Rieko Ioane

No explanation necessary. We all have eyes.

10 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

I agree with your backline Nick, I thought the backline was really starting to hum last year, it makes sense to keep as much as that together as possible. Jordan may or may not be the best fullback, but he is 100% the best right wing. There are plays where he is used like a fullback coming into the line, so they can get the best out of his attacking talents without having to play him in the back field. Add Roigard and you have a very formidable group.


Reiko has many benefits at 13. I don't think ALB would slot into Cotter's Blues team to fulfil the role Reiko plays there. He is a very strong direct ball carrier and his speed on cover/scramble defence is almost unrivalled. He has not scored many tries in the last couple of years but he has single handedly saved many for the Blues and the ABs.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
12 Springboks changes, including first start for Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Intellectually, I think you just don’t get it. Grant Williams hasn’t played on the wing again since either. Faf hasn’t played 10 again either. Deon Fourie hasn’t played hooker again since either.


Shall I draw you a picture?

9 Go to comments
P
Pn 1 hours ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

Yeah because the Aussies in this time period Michael Cheika and Eddie Jones were soooo much better...


Schmidt will be great for them, we'd absolutely love to have him in Wales with a similar rebuild project.


Dave Rennie was judged far too harshly and the shameful handling of his replacement of the snake oil salesman was farcical. His win rate wasn't great but when your tenure is mainly playing against NZ and South Africa teams building for a world cup, your home tour's against the French (albeit a 2nd string team but France are one of 3 or 4 nations that have the depth to easily field a very competitive 2nd team) and your union is so out of touch with grass roots talent that your rival codes can easily pick them up, you're always going to struggle.


Australian rugby's in a pit they've dug themselves. Let's just hope Schmidt has the right kind of shovel to dig them out again.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

Doubtful. SA, France, NZ, Ireland and even Australia will keep you where you are. Possibly even worse than 5th. All these teams are already better than or improving/building better than England.


Hard to predict who will win the WC, but I’m quite comfortable in my prediction that Borthwick won’t get to 2027.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

It’s nearly 20 years since the Swiss tycoon began pumping money into Racing and in all that time he has one major title to his name – the 2016 Top 14. How long will his interest and investment last?


“Expeectations” should be low then for the wealthiest perennialy underperforming rugby club in the world.


Perhaps the Swiss tycoon should do us all a favor and throw in the towel.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

Ouch! 😅

7 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

do you think Ireland will do better than england at the next world cup?


its too early to be predicting winners, but england could be looking much better than 4th in the world at the end of 2027!

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

Working for English rugby is a career limiting move. Walters has done well here. There’s no future going from RWC medal to Helping a team move from 5th to 4th in the world (maybe) over the next three years.

7 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hours ago
Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

is Tom Tombleston still on the books?

7 Go to comments
