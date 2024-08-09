WXV tickets and streaming update

WXV is returning for a second season this September with tickets now available for all three levels.

Running from 27th September until 12th October across all three levels, WXV is more important than ever as teams prepare for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with six final qualification places on the line for those who are yet to book their ticket.

WXV 1 is heading to Canada for the first time, and will see reigning WXV 1 Champions England, World Champions New Zealand, Pacific Four Champions Canada, France, Ireland, and the USA compete in Vancouver.

New ground will be broken at BC Place, the venue for the first and final rounds, as women’s international rugby is played at the stadium for the first time. The second round will take place at Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre.

Tickets for the unmissable action are available to buy now and will be sold as day passes, allowing fans to watch all of the matches on a certain day with one ticket.

Get your WXV 1 tickets here.

WXV 2 will return to Cape Town for a second year with South Africa, Japan, Australia, Wales, Italy, and defending champions Scotland all vying for the title.

The action will take place at DHL Stadium and Athlone Sports Stadium, and fans will be able to watch all of the matches per round with only one ticket.

Tickets start at R35 for adults, with deals available for those looking to buy tickets for multiple adults. Tickets for fans under the age of 18 are priced at only R10 when accompanied by a paying adult.

Get tickets for WXV 2 here.

WXV 3 will also return to the same location for a second year as teams travel to Dubai, five of the six looking to secure the two remaining places at RWC 2025.

With Fiji already qualified, the competition will be intense as Hong Kong China, Madagascar, The Netherlands, Samoa, and Spain battle for a place at the World Cup.

The Sevens Stadium will host the third level, which has free entry for all nine matches.

All three levels of WXV will be available to watch globally either on RugbyPass TV or your local broadcaster. More information on the specific broadcasters to follow in the coming weeks on the WXV website here.