Full WXV 2024 match schedule unveiled by World Rugby

WXV 2024 will conclude with a blockbuster meeting between the current Guinness Women’s Six Nations and World Rugby Pacific Four Series champions this October.

World Rugby unveiled the pools and fixtures for all three levels of the second edition of WXV on Tuesday. The competition is due to take place in Vancouver, South Africa and Dubai, with 27 matches being played between September 27th and October 12th.

Nine of the 18 teams set to compete in the three-tiered competition have already booked their place at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with six tickets to England up for grabs for the remaining nations.

England won the inaugural WXV 1 tournament in New Zealand last year and they will kick off the top level against USA at BC Place on Sunday, September 29th.

Hosts Canada will then play France before New Zealand meet WXV 1 debutants Ireland as part of a triple-header at the 54,500-seat stadium in Vancouver.

As part of Tuesday’s match schedule announcement, World Rugby confirmed there would be a combination of standalone, double- and triple-header fixtures across the three levels this year, “maximising fan attendance and helping to create an exciting atmosphere in each of the host cities”.

Seeding in WXV 1, as it was in 2023, is determined by the position of the teams in this year’s Six Nations and Pacific Four Series. Each team will play a match against the three nations from the opposite regional qualifier.

Following a round of matches at Langley Event Centre, WXV 1 will conclude at BC Place as Ireland take on USA on October 11th before New Zealand meet France and the hosts take on England the following day.

Having claimed the Pacific Four Series title earlier this year, Canada will be keen to wrestle the WXV 1 crown off the Red Roses on home soil.

The second edition of WXV will get underway on Friday, September 27th when hosts South Africa meet Japan in the second level and Spain play debutants Madagascar in WXV 3.

WXV 2 will continue on the following day, as Australia and Wales, who both competed in the top level last year, meet at DHL Stadium before Scotland begin their title defence against last year’s runners-up, Italy.

Hong Kong China and Netherlands will play their first matches in WXV 3 in Dubai on September 28th, against Fiji and Samoa respectively.

Fiji qualified for Women’s RWC 2025 as Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship winners, meaning that two of Spain, Samoa, Madagascar, Hong Kong China and the Netherlands will join them in England next year.

Meanwhile, as WXV 3 2023 winners Ireland have been promoted to the top level as a result of their performance in the Six Nations, a new champion is guaranteed to be crowned when the third level concludes on October 12th.

“We are delighted to reveal the fixtures for what is set to be an incredibly exciting and important second edition of WXV,” Sally Horrox, World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby, said.

“With six Women’s Rugby World Cup places up for grabs, teams will be vying to secure qualification by ranking as highly as possible at the end of the tournament. No doubt, there will be some exhilarating matches, some new match ups and star players that will captivate fans around the world.

“We look forward to welcoming 18 of the top teams to Dubai, Cape Town and Vancouver in September, WXV is the next important milestone on the road to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England.”