Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon signs historic contract extension

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon has signed a historic four-year contract extension with New Zealand Rugby. The deal lasts through to 2028 and is the longest commitment by a women’s fifteens player in Black Ferns history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon is revered as one of the more hard-working and dominant loose forwards in the international game. Since debuting for New Zealand in 2019, the flanker has enjoyed a decorated career in the black jersey.

The 27-year-old was named as a co-captain of the Black Ferns in 2022 alongside playmaker Ruahei Demant, with the pair leading the Kiwis to Rugby World Cup glory that year. New Zealand famously beat England 34-31 at Eden Park, with Simon coming off the bench.

Both co-captains were recognised as Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit in last year’s Kings Honours. Simon has been a pioneer in the growth of women’s rugby and this contract extension will only add to that legacy moving forward.

“This is my dream job; I wouldn’t see myself anywhere else. I am grateful to Bunts (Allan Buting) and Hannah (Porter) for allowing me to be able to secure my future by locking in a long-term contract,” Simon said in a statement.

“It’s my dream to ensure we leave the jersey in a better place for the next generation. There is plenty we can achieve together, and I can’t wait to continue to grow alongside my teammates and see what we can accomplish as a team.”

Simon played in the Black Ferns’ 67-19 win over the Wallaroos at North Harbour Stadium in May but missed out on the reverse fixture at Brisbane’s Ballymore Stadium last Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now-seven Test Black Fern Layla Sae lined up at openside flanker, while Liana Mikaela Tu’u and Kaipo Olsen-Baker made up the rest of the backrow trio.

Without Simon’s leadership and skill on the field, the New Zealanders still ran away with a relentless 62-nil win on enemy soil. Winger Katelyn Vaha’akolo was the star of the show with four-try haul which could’ve been five.



But with the attention already shifting to a blockbuster clash with England’s Red Roses at Twickenham in September, having Simon back in the mix will be crucial as the Black Ferns continue their preparation for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“Having Kennedy commit to a long-term Black Ferns contact is the first in the fifteens game,” Head of Women’s High Performance Rugby, Hannah Porter, explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kenndy has been a key contributor to this team, and we are looking forward to seeing what she will continue to achieve alongside the team.

“Continued investment in our fifteens programme is essential for its growth and competitive edge on the global scale.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby, Allan Bunting, added: “Kennedy is a special player who is an inspirational leader, with her ‘follow me’ style of leadership.

“As an athlete, she is studious and really supports the next players coming through, she has a ruthless mindset when she steps over the white line.

“These attributes will be an integral part of our future success as a team.”