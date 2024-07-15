Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
34 - 24
FT
U20
10 - 52
FT
28 - 15
FT
U20
31 - 20
FT
U20
40 - 36
FT
U20
36 - 29
FT
U20
31 - 55
FT
U20
New Zealand Women's

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon signs historic contract extension

By Finn Morton
Kennedy Simon of New Zealand celebrates with the Rugby World Cup trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on November 12, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon has signed a historic four-year contract extension with New Zealand Rugby. The deal lasts through to 2028 and is the longest commitment by a women’s fifteens player in Black Ferns history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon is revered as one of the more hard-working and dominant loose forwards in the international game. Since debuting for New Zealand in 2019, the flanker has enjoyed a decorated career in the black jersey.

The 27-year-old was named as a co-captain of the Black Ferns in 2022 alongside playmaker Ruahei Demant, with the pair leading the Kiwis to Rugby World Cup glory that year. New Zealand famously beat England 34-31 at Eden Park, with Simon coming off the bench.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Both co-captains were recognised as Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit in last year’s Kings Honours. Simon has been a pioneer in the growth of women’s rugby and this contract extension will only add to that legacy moving forward.

“This is my dream job; I wouldn’t see myself anywhere else. I am grateful to Bunts (Allan Buting) and Hannah (Porter) for allowing me to be able to secure my future by locking in a long-term contract,” Simon said in a statement.

“It’s my dream to ensure we leave the jersey in a better place for the next generation. There is plenty we can achieve together, and I can’t wait to continue to grow alongside my teammates and see what we can accomplish as a team.”

Simon played in the Black Ferns’ 67-19 win over the Wallaroos at North Harbour Stadium in May but missed out on the reverse fixture at Brisbane’s Ballymore Stadium last Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now-seven Test Black Fern Layla Sae lined up at openside flanker, while Liana Mikaela Tu’u and Kaipo Olsen-Baker made up the rest of the backrow trio.

Without Simon’s leadership and skill on the field, the New Zealanders still ran away with a relentless 62-nil win on enemy soil. Winger Katelyn Vaha’akolo was the star of the show with  four-try haul which could’ve been five.

Related

Black Ferns’ Vaha’akolo ‘living the dream’ with 4-try haul versus Wallaroos

After an 80-minute masterclass, the Black Ferns’ No. 11 still had every reason to smile.

Read Now

But with the attention already shifting to a blockbuster clash with England’s Red Roses at Twickenham in September, having Simon back in the mix will be crucial as the Black Ferns continue their preparation for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“Having Kennedy commit to a long-term Black Ferns contact is the first in the fifteens game,” Head of Women’s High Performance Rugby, Hannah Porter, explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kenndy has been a key contributor to this team, and we are looking forward to seeing what she will continue to achieve alongside the team.

“Continued investment in our fifteens programme is essential for its growth and competitive edge on the global scale.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby, Allan Bunting, added: “Kennedy is a special player who is an inspirational leader, with her ‘follow me’ style of leadership.

“As an athlete, she is studious and really supports the next players coming through, she has a ruthless mindset when she steps over the white line.

“These attributes will be an integral part of our future success as a team.”

Recommended

'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

FEATURED

Stuart Hogg to stand trial during Top 14 season

England U20s hooker Craig Wright: 'It’s a real weapon of ours'

INTERVIEW

How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

FEATURED

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Wallaroos vs Black Ferns: Kiwis are a class above, Aussies have improved

2

Black Ferns’ Vaha’akolo ‘living the dream’ with 4-try haul versus Wallaroos

3

Young England stars told they must ‘nail basics’ to overcome France

4

The Black Ferns’ try-scoring machine who thrives against Wallaroos

5

‘We have nothing to lose’: Wallaroos dream of shock Black Ferns upset

6

What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

7

Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker hoping history repeats against Wallaroos

8

‘There’s boy Wallaroos’: The ‘special’ growth of women’s rugby in Australia

Comments

1 Comment
S
SadersMan 18 mins ago

This is the type of contract you offer to a real superstar like Vaha'akolo. Not to a hardworking battler in a position where for me, she’s neither a standout nor an automatic starter.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

England exposed numerous frailties in New Zealand ranks and highlighted the need for a few selection changes.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'

England will rue two Tests that got away from them in New Zealand but they have much to be optimistic about

FEATURE

How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Scott Robertson has set-piece issues to address before the big beasts of the Rugby Championship loom into view.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Wonton 17 minutes ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Sam Cane would be a big backwards step. It’s time to move on. His defense makes him an actual liability after he got carded in the RWC final and the Super Rugby final. Papali’i did well at the breakdown and unlike the other options at 7 he’s usually fit. He plays through to the last minute of the game. Cane doesn’t have that durability. Lakai needs to work on his breakdown. Papali’i, Jacobson, and Blackadder are all better in that regard than Lakai.

15 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 18 minutes ago
Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon signs historic contract extension

This is the type of contract you offer to a real superstar like Vaha'akolo. Not to a hardworking battler in a position where for me, she’s neither a standout nor an automatic starter.

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 24 minutes ago
All Black spotted in Origin camp as NSW seek edge

EX- All Black. Id love to know what he will teach the League boys in 1 session tho. Maybe how to sign a big OS contract then whinge about NZs selection policy???

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 55 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

ABs are not spoilt for choice for really big men. Lord is still coming back from injury. I suspect gaining so much weight quickly has made it tough on his frame. Darry while not an outstanding candidate maybe should be given a shot this year. Big hope is Fabian Holland when he becomes eligible next year. NZ does not produce too many 2m plus locks and policy over the years has not encouraged the type to be pressed into service. Pari Pari Parkinson at one point might of been a candidate but he is very inconsistent and disappears at times.

95 Go to comments
G
Greg 1 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Well reasoned, Nick. Barrett and Tuipolotu are both 4s, power locks, like Martin for England. Itoje is a line-out freak, and we shouldn’t be deflected by his prowess from our need to find a 2 metre plus #5. We have prospects: Josh Lord (who now weighs a hell of a lot more than 110kgs) Sam Darry ( who formed a great partnership with Tuipolotu for the Blues) and in 2025 Fabian Holland (who maybe the best of them all, 2.04 but plays like a 4, big tackle and turnover count). We need to blood someone for the RC, either Lord or Darry (I see they’ve both been part of the ABs camps this past few weeks) and pair them with Paddy. Which would leave Scooter as our ideal solution for another problem: #6. People have got to move on from 2019, where Scooter was thrown in at the deep end with sweet fa prep by Shag, who had lost his nerve by then.

95 Go to comments
J
Jeffrey 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

The Ben Smith who wrote this article is NOT the Ben Smith who played for the All Blacks. The Ben Smith who played for the All Blacks is indeed a very humble man and a really nice bloke.

107 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Cane is the best option at 7 until Peter Lakai is ready… but he’s retiring. They have to balance best player with a tonne of experience vs growing players who will be there next year and beyond. I expect they’ll use Cane primarily against the Springboks/France/Ireland/England unless someone else can put their hand up in that time.

15 Go to comments
B
Blair 1 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

I think all the decisions here are based on needing to win every test match which has been the historic ABs mindset. I think we need to take a leaf out of SAs book and at least have half an eye on the WC in 4 years. I like keeping BB on as a super-sub. Our emerging players will never get any good game time if BB starts, because in close fixtures against tough opposition we’re not going to want to sub them on and take off our best player. Plus limiting his minutes somewhat should hopefully aid in keeping him fresh for ‘27. Same goes for Sam Cane, he’s a great player and sadly has been ripped apart by the NZ rugby media, but he won’t make it to ‘27 and the drop in quality from him to Dalton is no where near big enough to warrant taking a step back in terms of player development. Personally my favourite loose trio in terms of balance will be Barrett, Savea, Satiti but that definitely hinges on the depth we have at lock moving forward

15 Go to comments
j
john 2 hours ago
England scrum their way to U20 final with deserved win over Ireland

Have watched all englands matches some very promising props that will soon make full england team

1 Go to comments
d
dave 2 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Interesting regarding Cane. So many Kiwi fans love to loath him but there haven’t been many better defenders in the ABs recently years. I disagree with Paul’s preferred back three. I suspect Razor will be fizzing to use Jordan at fullback, not wing.

15 Go to comments
C
CraigD 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

As a SA fan think Ben brings good debate. The only problem he does not mention Transformation and Development and Craven Week is a fine example. We have a big untapped player market which we working on for now. So Ben you don’t know what we know.

107 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 3 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Blackadder is not long term answer at 6, a journey man. Hopefully Frizzell rejoins the fray. Midfield needs to be sorted. Rieko’s pace needed on wing. We need a more elusive player at 13 who can operate and create space in tight situations. Reiko is too direct at 13. ALB fits the mould. Proctor worth a look

15 Go to comments
A
African 3 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

All blacks were at their best with read as 8th man. A skilled link player. Sotutu brings the same skillset. Hitting hard is not enough, you need nous as well

15 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 3 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Cane back??? That would be about as stupid as you could get. Hes retiring, we need to settle on our long term 7

15 Go to comments
R
Rory 3 hours ago
Rikki Swannell: 'It was the most visceral reaction I’ve ever seen or heard in sport.'

Hugely looking forward to the sevens in Paris. Too bad only on TV.

1 Go to comments
R
Rory 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Woof hey

107 Go to comments
C
Caleb 4 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

haha, came straight here for the comments & to see all the salty SA fans. You have to give it to them though, they are without doubt the 2nd best rugby nation.

107 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 4 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

You Poms and Paddies are really nice guys. New Zealand V Ireland - 37 Tests - N.Z. 31 Wins - Ireland 5 Wins - 1 draw. New Zealand V England - 45 Tests - N.Z. 35 Wins -England 8 Wins - 2 draws. Combined - You have beaten the All Blacks 13 Times in 82 attempts over 119 years. The Stats over 100 years + would say, especially England with 6 Times the player pool than New Zealand, you have “a limitation of context” regarding developing your coaches to teach your players how to WIN. So how can England with a 6 times the player numbers have a 17% winning strike rate against New Zealand? and be 8 -0 in Test Series over 100 years. The answer is simple. Your perception of the game. How do you fix it? You need to play in New Zealand for a couple of seasons in your teens, 18 -20 or send coaches over here. Martin Johnstone played 2 seasons here under the mentorship of Colin Meads. When he came here he had rugby shorts with pockets and a handkerchief in one pocket. He played for NZ Under 21 against Wallaby John Eales. He became the toughest player in the game and the best ever English Captain and Captained the Lions twice. Legend! Maybe if he hadn’t come to New Zealand, he may still had those rugby shorts with pockets. Recently Rogan O’Gara spent time at the Crusaders. What a great coach. “Our “mindset is different” and that’s how we have beaten you for 100 years + How the hell he isn’t Coaching Ireland, France, England, Wales, or Scotland I will never know? England has 131,000 Senior rugby Players. Ireland has 21,000 Senior Players. New Zealand has 27,000 Senior Players.

42 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Stuart Hogg to stand trial during Top 14 season

please can this be the penultimate ever RugbyPass article about Hogg? the last article can be the one reporting on the trial.

1 Go to comments
D
Donald 5 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Itoje terrorised? NZ lost 3 lineouts, England, 2. Is terror based on the diff of 1? Did the other Donald (of the bleeding ear) write this headline?

95 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.' Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'
Search