Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
Today
08:00
U20
Today
08:00
Today
08:00
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
13:00
U20
Today
13:00
U20
New Zealand Women's

Black Ferns’ Vaha’akolo ‘living the dream’ with 4-try haul versus Wallaroos

By Finn Morton
New Zealand's Katelyn Vaha'akolo (R) evades the tackle of Australia's Lori Cramer (L) during the rugby union Test match between Australia and New Zealand at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on July 14, 2024. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)

With a blood stain smudged into the white collar of Katelyn Vaha’akolo’s otherwise black jersey, the wounds of a rugby battle between groups of rivalling warriors were clear for all to see. But after an 80-minute masterclass, the Black Fern still had every reason to smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand recorded their second comprehensive win over traditional rivals Australia in a 50-day span and Vaha’akolo was the star of the show. The Black Ferns speedster scored four tries, and almost had a fifth, in a relentless 62-nil demolition in Brisbane.

Vaha’akolo, 24, reeled in a well-worked Sylvia Brunt grubber kick to score in the 22nd minute and reaped the rewards of some more backline magic about 13 minutes later. But it’s almost impossible to be perfect, even on an afternoon like this one.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Two-Test Wallaroos Biola Dawa did enough to stop her opposite from completing a first-half hat-trick with a solid defensive effort in the dying stages. With a desperate lunge, Dawa did just enough to force a knock-on from Vaha’akolo.

With two more tries during the second 40-minute period, Vaha’akolo was a clear winner for Player of the Match honours. It was a sensational performance overall but that one knock-on is a moment the winger would love to have back.

“I knocked it on on the line because of that great defence from that No. 14,” Vaha’akolo told a trio of reporters including one from RugbyPass.

“That was all I could think about,” she quipped with a laugh.

“But no, just going to move onto the next.”

Vaha’akolo couldn’t stop smiling after the big win. With fans from both Australia and New Zealand swarming the players on the field at Ballymore Stadium, the Black Fern’s No. 11 was in good spirits as she continued to live “the dream.”

Related

Wallaroos vs Black Ferns: Kiwis are a class above, Aussies have improved

The Black Ferns put on an attacking clinic as they recorded a stunning 55-nil win over the Wallaroos.

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

The outside back is a dual international after also representing New Zealand and the Maori All Stars in rugby league. In Vaha’akolo’s five appearances for the Kiwi Ferns, she had a strike rate of one try pre-match at international level.

But after playing at the 2021 Women’s Rugby League World Cup, Vaha’akolo jumped codes after putting pen to paper in rugby union. Blues Women ended up taking the cross-code star on and they certainly made the right call there.

She was named the Blues’ Player of the Year.

The Blues also won Super Rugby Aupiki with a Grand Final triumph at Eden Park.

Vaha’akolo was named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year for a women’s 15s player in 2023 and it’s not hard to see why. The try-scoring machine has been electric in Super Rugby Aupiki and also on the grand international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

There might not be a better winger in women’s rugby at the moment.

“I’m really living the dream and I have so much support around me so it’s like there’s no excuse for me to not be able to succeed,” Vaha’akolo explained.

“Obviously, coming from a contact sport with league has helped me bring it into union.

“I’m really happy where I am and I’m exactly where I should be.”

With Vaha’akolo playing a starring role in both wins over Australia this year, the New Zealanders have now won back-to-back Tests for the first time this year.

The Black Ferns’ only defeat so far was during World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series where they went down in a shock defeat to Canada in Christchurch. But the women in black back have bounced back with two cricket scores against the Wallaroos.

“Having those two wins is helping us build our confidence going into Twickenham versing England.

“We know it’s going to be a really, really hard game so we’ve just got to keep building, keep making shifts like we have been the last couple of weeks.

“It is really great. It’s awesome. I like beating Aussie but they’re out sisters,” she added.

“Hopefully they get full-time contracts soon… so they are in a position to verse teams like us and we can be similar levels of skill.”

Recommended

Four World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final talking points

ANALYSIS

Scott Robertson on 'remarkable' performance from latest All Black debutant

The Andy Farrell answer to Ireland or South Africa being world No1

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Black Ferns’ try-scoring machine who thrives against Wallaroos

2

Wallaroos vs Black Ferns: Kiwis are a class above, Aussies have improved

3

Young England stars told they must ‘nail basics’ to overcome France

4

‘We have nothing to lose’: Wallaroos dream of shock Black Ferns upset

5

What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

6

Les Bleuettes expect tough crunch vs England after 74-0 win in April

7

Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker hoping history repeats against Wallaroos

8

‘There’s boy Wallaroos’: The ‘special’ growth of women’s rugby in Australia

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous

From Moseley Wanderers to Romanian trailblazers, rugby has a fascinating relationship with sport's blue-riband event.

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Broken Shoulder 15 minutes ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Cheers, Brett. Certainly an air of early 2020 to the wallabies right now. Rennie picked a lot of newcomers who are staples now but I feel we’re lacking some skill in certain areas. Lock in particular. His comments this weekend support that, he’s certainly not mincing his words and realises how far away we are right now from those top teams. I know Joe has resisted but, would it not be prudent to have a Rodda, Skelton, Sio, Arnold, Kerevi and Koroibete in the squad for the RC? Watching the Boks v Ireland just makes me realise how far back we are right now. The bones are there, we just need to stop resisting the meat that’s overseas.

11 Go to comments
D
Dan 19 minutes ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

I’m sure he was livid that Dickson didn’t follow in the footsteps of Barnes, Whitehouse and Pearce and hand them yet another undeserved victory. Apparently didn’t get the fat envelope of unmarked sterling in on time this week

8 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 27 minutes ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Stopped in the street 10 times every day? No wonder they lost, their coach was spending all his time wandering the city. I call bollocks to this. And the elevator story. Tales used to motivate his team, based on probably a couple of people telling him they thought the ABs would win. Imagine that, the arrogance of fans thinking their team would win.

18 Go to comments
T
Toaster 37 minutes ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Much ado about nothing Banter as he says Borthwick is doing a god job and his team could’ve won both matches Concerns in some areas and lots to work on but lots of positives for both teams

18 Go to comments
T
Toaster 51 minutes ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

Amazing. A saffa not complaining about the ref! 😃 Jokes aside good comments from Rassie It was a furious match like the ABs England match and both refs should be very pleased at how they handled it Only one try but it edged the ABs match as the game of the round for me

8 Go to comments
L
Liam 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

As if Razor wouldn't get the same thing in London, and love it

18 Go to comments
M
Mark and Tania 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Just saying - not all NZer’s all like that - England played well and pushed us - great series!!

18 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Congrats Frawley - to bounce back from the Investec Cup final to yesterday is a really strong showing…You’re welcome to join RSA and back up Polly :)

10 Go to comments
C
CO 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

I thought it was a superb English team, playing great rugby, the best team to tour NZ since 2003. The Irish came out a couple of years ago and were also very savvy, they comfortably bettered a poorly prepared Allblacks side that sacked two coaches as a result. The English were noticeably more physical and harder up front than that history making Irish side who deserved their series win. However this All Black team were significantly better drilled than what the Irish faced and they were ready for the English to bring it.

18 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 1 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

It was still sensational - brilliant from Ireland, a hard ground well deserved win.

10 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Us New Zealanders being boastful? Surely not. Other nations are arrogant, especially when they us. We are humble heroes like their team!!!!! > *_Humble heroes_* > _Despite their ferocity on the rugby field and their superstar status in the eyes of fans around the world, the All Blacks are known for being humble._

18 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

No need for panic - just look at the data and game film and make some choices…You can’t be a bok forever. Scrumhalf needs better depth / decision-making. Pick a 8-man, no make it two. Have Willie develop 2 successors…Willemse and someone else to create plays On the scrums 1st bok pack looked more dominant - I think part of that is Bongi

8 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship match day four semi-final guide

Rooting for Ireland, but I love how this England team have developed. They make decisions micro and match tactical based on what’s in front of them on the hoof. If their senior counterparts had that in Auckland things might have panned out differently. Ireland are more rested but it will take a massive performance from them today. NZ may not be too happy that France have a shot at revenge so soon. NZ will need to be better than their win against France as France will be.

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell answer to Ireland or South Africa being world No1

First Sexton says they didn’t think they’d get far at the World Cup, now their coach says they don’t care if they’re the best or not. Their is something seriously wrong with the Irish psyche when it comes to competition

4 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell answer to Ireland or South Africa being world No1

Well said Andy. I thought that conversation (started by some British pundits) and pushed everywhere by Rugby media was unfortunate. It was based on a big away victory against a French team who were favourites. I understand the SA reaction: the implication could be that the best team didn't win the RWC. The rankings IMO measure different things at different times. In between RWCs it de facto measures the most consistant team in contests between rested squads. The hemisphere tournaments do stress depth to some degree but not compared to a RWC. RWC tests the ability of a team to win tough knockout matches deep in a tournament with squad depletion and accumulated fatigue and under massive pressure. It is often not the same beast. That’s why you saw the RWC play out with (arguably) the best one off test team (Ireland) beating SA in a pool, with the best ultimate team SA, winning the cup. Both SA and Ireland must agree on one thing: NZ are the humblest team of all time. Humble heroes, in fact. 😉 > *_Humble heroes_* > _Despite their ferocity on the rugby field and their superstar status in the eyes of fans around the world, the All Blacks are known for being humble._

4 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson on 'remarkable' performance from latest All Black debutant

Remarkable, really! Only if you compare the performance with the two Robertson chose as his lead halfbacks. Next year all Waikato Schools halfs - Roigard, Ratima and Hotham and maybe Rowe? The current NZU20 half is very good too. Plenty of quality there.

4 Go to comments
G
Ginina 2 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

Big mess up, Bongi and Feinburg, why them 2 need to find another sport, them team you had for the first test you should have kept in order to have won the 2nd test. Come on coach, did you not see this coning you should have kept the same team you messed up really! Number 2, 21 and 1 retire not for you. Highly disappointing game. Champs to be beaten by small town players. Hooe this is not the end of the springboks, Hope you rethink the team especially if you going up against. NZ, France, Australia and Wales this will be a complete disaster for the springboks, choose your team wisely. Canan Moody where is he, he was really amazing, Damien Willimse where arw these guys. Kolise you rock! Fafe amazing, these rest of the team as well keep up the amazing team work you guys make it worth while to watching. 2nd test was a disaster honestly. 1, 2 and 21 keep them off the field.

8 Go to comments
A
Adrian 2 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Perhaps the questions about Lolesio were answered? What do you think Nick?

102 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Pros and Cons for SA Pros 1) Scrums looked generally dominant - this is good considering the quality of the Irish pack 2) Tackling were generally good particularly at the goal-line 3) Polly’s kicking is back Cons - Decision-making really 1) Faf’s grubber at their own goal-line…why? It really feels like the boks dont trust their ability to cross the goal-line. Funk that. Charge hard and trust yourselves 2) Sacha kicking the ball away in the last 5 minutes. Boks had momentum and IRL was probing the RSA defense 3) Lack of jackals - feels like the counter-ruck was not strong This game was highly entertaining. Lessons for RSA: 1) switch on early - can’t let IRL build a lead 2) decision-making - LeRoux is not always going to be there for you. We need at least two ppl capable of running the backline. Develop Sacha and teach a spare - I think we really missed Willemse in this match Thoughts going fwd 1) Faf has looked pretty awful these last two games - it’s more in his choices than anything else. 2) Where are the real 8-men? Kwagga is too small and not good enough on offense. Marco has no lateral ability Full credit to IRL for beating RSA at home without all your starters. This series did not settle the question of who is the better team now. If you think IRL is afraid, think again.

143 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

SB perfectly describing what we have to put up with in these comment sections constantly. Poor him. Poor us.

18 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team
Search