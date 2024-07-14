Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
Today
08:00
U20
Today
08:00
Today
08:00
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
13:00
U20
Today
13:00
U20
International

Scott Robertson on 'remarkable' performance from latest All Black debutant

By Ned Lester
Cortez Ratima of the All Blacks poses with the Steinlager Series trophy. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

A momentum swing took Eden Park by storm late in the second New Zealand vs England Test on Satutrday night, and that swing can largely be attributed to the impact of the All Blacks bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts’ scrum tightened the screws and won key penalties, Beauden Barrett turned broken play into legitimate scoring opportunities, and a 23-year-old debutant slotted in seamlessly to facilitate the uptick in pace.

Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima was the man entrusted with the No. 21 jersey in the contest. Entering the match in the 53rd minute for an injured Finlay Christie, the moment was anything but overawhing for the young star.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Ratima’s side were trailing 13-17 at the time, in desperate need of an injection of pace as they looked to retain their famous 30-year winning record at Eden Park.

Under a mountain of pressure, the youngster delivered.

“Cortez was remarkable, wasn’t he? I thought he did his core role really well, he kicked well,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said of the debutant after the game.

“I’m really pleased, he trains well and he actually converted it straight onto the field which, in that position, at Test level, it just shows how classy and skilful the young man is.”

The bench unit provided the needed impact on the night, producing a vintage All Blacks final quarter and sealing the 24-17 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final play saw England go to the driving maul off a lineout just five metres from the New Zealand line. Forwards and backs alike packed into the contest before a dramatic defensive play from Beauden Barrett caught the ball carrier peeling off the maul and held the play just short of the line.

A TMO analysis found the breakaway group had committed an offside infringement, drawing the game to a dramatic close.

“I knew that I was underneath it, I didn’t know that it would get to that point but I was just relieved that I did,” Barrett told media following the win.

“I was making up for a minute earlier when I should have out that ball in the stands. Marcus Smith took a quick throw, so I’m quite relived the game finished the way it did.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was comfortable that I held the ball up, don;t ask me about the obstruction rules.”

Related

'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

Both head coaches Steve Borthwick and Scott Robertson have heaped praise on All Blacks utility Beauden Barrett after his 29 minute performance changed the Test match at Eden Park. 

Read Now

Reserve prop Fletcher Newell added some insight into the conversations the reserve unit had been having throughout the week.

“Us reserves that came on, we’ve had really good discussions throughout the week on what we need to do when we come on, whether that’s speeding up the game or just doing our job really well,” Newell said.

“So, that’s just what we tried to do tonight, we found little opportunities where we could come on and bring energy to the group and that’s what we tried to do.”

The young front rower said he and his fellow younger team members will take lots of learnings from the series.

“The last two Tests have been really tough and the boys coming on off the bench have had to bring a lot of energy to try and close out the game. I think for us boys coming on, it’s not so much about closing out the game, we’re still trying to attack and apply pressure.

“So, for us young boys coming in it’s awesome to close out those tight ones.”

Recommended

World Rugby U20 Championship match day four semi-final guide

ANALYSIS

Liam Jack: 'I'd to grab an emergency passport to get on the ride'

INTERVIEW

'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Joe Schmidt hails Filipo Daugunu as Wallabies’ ‘difference maker’

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

6

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

7

England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

8

There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous

From Moseley Wanderers to Romanian trailblazers, rugby has a fascinating relationship with sport's blue-riband event.

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Haami 16 minutes ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

I have found the “Kiwi”, sense of humour does not translate well on social media. Well in fact probably not anywhere at any time in the current “woke”, world order 🤣, probably best we keep our opinions and jests for the local pub over a few beers with mates my fellow flightless compatriots lol

3 Go to comments
D
David 36 minutes ago
'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

Something missed by most observers is the effect of swift service from the halfback. BB had the Rolls Royce with Cortez Ratima while DMac had to deal with a clapped out old Army jeep.

3 Go to comments
J
Jason 55 minutes ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

The headline reads like Borthwick was being harassed but I’m glad the article clarifies it was all in good spirit.

3 Go to comments
B
Bret 1 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

These kinds of fans are the minority in New Zealand. They’re probably just being cheeky to test their attitude and wanting to have some banter.

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Australia Women's vs New Zealand Women's | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

FOUR GREAT TRIES AND AWESOME DEFENCE 24-0 KEEP ATTACKING THOUGH FIFTH TRY OF HALF WITH KATELYN’S SECOND! GREAT FIRST HALF LADIES!

2 Go to comments
G
Greg 1 hours ago
'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

The problem for Steve and England is that the All Blacks should be much better by November. I suspect the experiment at No. 6 will be resolved by Scott Barrett taking that role, which will also fix the line-out problem, by allowing a genuine 2 metre plus Retallick-type replacement, a Josh Lord or a Sam Darry, to partner Tuipolotu. Then there’s Will Jordan at fullback and, with a bit of luck, Cam Roigard at half-back. These two tests might have shown the ABs at their most vulnerable…

3 Go to comments
M
Matthew 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

2 tries to Telea doesn’t change the fact he lacks pace for a wing and gets caught out of position a lot. It cost the All Blacks 2 tries. Time for Caleb Clark to have a go.

54 Go to comments
m
matt 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

1) insistence on the grubbers killed them, especially giving it to BB 2) why does underhill come off and chandler cumming stay on? I find he goes missing and runs too high. 3) smith was quite brilliant cool to see him develop

24 Go to comments
B
Barry 4 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

A largely second string Ireland - at the end of a 55 week season - beat the boks in their own sand pit. And Trump got shot. ALL-TIMER WEEKEND!!!

143 Go to comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

So are they both the best team in the world now or….

143 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 5 hours ago
Joe Schmidt says he'll swing Wallabies axe again

Maybe don’t think you have won the game in the first 20 and then stop paying. Tupou, needs to be more motivated to play 60 mins

1 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 5 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Great win Ireland, real gutsy

8 Go to comments
R
Ross 5 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Well done Ciaran and Ireland. Great win!!!

8 Go to comments
C
Chris 5 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well done to Ireland. We will see you again in November I hope

143 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 5 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

still haven’t seen the Forward pack step up enough to create space for the backs , So it’s hard to judge how good or bad dmac and Christie really are . Dmac still appears dangerous with ball in hand but his kicking for space isn’t good enough . Christie’s delivery appears slow . Pressure could be why . Reiko isn’t damaging enough at 12 . And that line out is so bad … not sure what’s happening there . never seen a better super sub then BB . Would of been crazy to see a mounga / Jordan combination and BB coming of the bench .

22 Go to comments
B
Barry 5 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series Second Test

Wee faf should be in the minus figures. Got schooled by a pensioner. A generous 4. Even his hair looked shyte today.

9 Go to comments
i
i 6 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Hahaha the irony, seeing all the bitter South African fans whining about the Irish kicking the leather off the ball and winning by 1 point. How about just giving Ireland kudos. A long list of injuries, new caps, playing away from home, a long season, and all against a tough team to beat who historically grind it out and keep it tight. That’s a hell of a result to pull off and rugby is better for it.

143 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 6 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well done Ireland well deserved . Better team on the day. Some heroes and what could anybody want from a test match than that finish. Alan - well played Ireland. Looking forward to rrenewing our rivalry 🤗

143 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 6 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Hahaha well done IRE. Some of these bloody Boks fans on here have been plain unbearable.

143 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 6 hours ago
‘We’ve got to be better‘: Wallabies eager to build on second win over Wales

Great to see our cuzzies across the ditch be served up a useless Wales team for the taking. Now the trick for them is to refrain from declaring themselves masters of the rugby universe.

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman
Search