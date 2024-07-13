Select Edition

International

Joe Schmidt hails Filipo Daugunu as Wallabies’ ‘difference maker’

By Finn Morton
Australia's Filipo Daugunu reacts after the final siren in the second Test rugby union match between Australia and Wales in Melbourne on July 13, 2024. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)

Coach Joe Schmidt has described try-scoring hero Filipo Daugunu as “a difference maker” for the Wallabies after they recorded a clean sweep of Wales in their two-Test series with a 36-28 win at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

Daugunu was almost exclusively used as an outside centre for the Melbourne Rebels this year but the backline utility has seemingly found a home on the left wing in Wallaby gold. The 29-year-old was impressive last weekend in Sydney and backed that up in the second Test.

The Wallabies’ No. 11 sliced through Wales’ defensive line at Allianz Stadium to score a crucial try as the men in gold got their new era under coach Schmidt off to a winning start. Daugunu was back on the scoresheet seven days later with a decisive double against the same foe.

Right winger Andrew Kellaway created something special from nothing with a well-worked chip kick from practically Australia’s own try line. Kellaway regathered possession before finding Fraser McReight, who in turn sent Daugunu into open space for the opener.

Daugunu scored the Wallabies’ first try and would be the man to score their last with the Queensland Reds recruit pouncing on an unlucky Liam Williams mistake to score in the 66th minute. Both tries went a long way to sealing the Wallabies’ second win on the bounce.

“I absolutely love the fact that he chased the chance. He worked hard for what might be a one-in-10, it might be a one-in-20 or a one-in-a-hundred chance but if you don’t chase it, you’re not in a position to make the most of it,” Schmidt told reporters on Saturday.

“Where he comes from when Fraser comes into space, he comes from way back and chases so hard to get into a position where he can finish that try off.

“Obviously, that one with [Liam Williams], we’re probably in the box saying, ‘Oh no, we haven’t found touch’ … it was a bit fortuitous but it’s happened two weeks in a row that people have tapped balls back in the field and tries have resulted.”

Daugunu may have started 10 of 11 matches in the No. 13 jersey during Super Rugby Pacific but it’s not like the wing is a completely new position. The Wallaby started on the left edge in the round two win over the Western Force and has played plenty of rugby there in the past.

Match Summary

4
Penalty Goals
0
4
Tries
4
2
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
115
Carries
115
5
Line Breaks
4
13
Turnovers Lost
12
5
Turnovers Won
4

Before heading south to join the Rebels for what would be their final Super Rugby season, Daugunu enjoyed a memorable six-year stint with the Reds. During that period, Daugunu was primary used as a winger by then-coach Brad Thorn.

Wallabies honours beckoned with Daugunu debuting in the gold jersey on the right wing – the Fiji-born talent has actually never started a Test in the midfield. While there are still some things to work on, Schmidt was very positive about Daugunu’s potential.

“He’s a good kicker of the ball. Defensively, he’s smart defending on the edge. He’s obviously got power in the carry. He’s got enough pace to play on the edge,” Schmidt explained.

“A couple of times he hasn’t quite got the timing right to enter the tackle or up at the ball but I think he’s capable of those things and it’s just a case of continuing to work on those elements.

“When you’ve got someone who’s working in behind the like he does, that’s the package that you’re looking for really.”

Related

‘We’ve got to be better‘: Wallabies eager to build on second win over Wales

Captain James Slipper and coach Joe Schmidt agree the Wallabies must build on their two Test wins over Wales.

Read Now

Daugunu was one of the best on ground along with Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon Wales captain Dewi Lake. Lake scored two tries as Cymru mounted a valiant comeback but it wasn’t to be as the hosts hung on for another hard-fought win.

Australia wrapped up the July series 2-nil after first claiming a nine-point win in Sydney. The Wallabies will hold onto the James Bevan Trophy and made sure to celebrate that achievement, but they’ll quickly turn their focus to giant slayers Georgia and The Rugby Championship.

“The result is the result and we are delighted to have got two results but we’ll break it down and say ‘just how good were we in the breakdown? Just how good were we in our connected line speed? How good were we when they put the ball in the air?’

“We’ll break it down a little bit like that. Obviously, the rolling maul was mentioned, we’ll look at that and say, ‘Okay, if that was an area that we want to work on, how do we make sure that we get that done?’

“One of the solutions on-field that the players executed really well was to go up and contest the lineout and not let them get the ball onto the ground so they could drive. The steal from Charlie [Cale] and the steal from Langi [Gleeson] I think were crucial in the end result.”

