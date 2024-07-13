France player ratings vs Argentina | July Series Second Test

France player ratings: Fabian Galthie’s baby-faced assassins put behind them a challenging week off the pitch to push an experienced Argentinean side in Buenos Aires.

Snatching the lead early in the second half following a furious comeback, Les Bleus looked set to complete a first series win in Argentina since 1998.

Ultimately, their lack of experience would tell, however, as Los Pumas secured a 33 – 25 victory to toast the occasion of backrow Pablo Matera’s 100th cap.

Here is how Fabien Galthié’s side performed in their final test of the season.

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros – 6

A busy showing from the Toulon prop in his fifty-six minutes on the pitch with twelve tackles and a solid showing at scrum time. Playing a key role as his side mounted a comeback early in the second half following a disappointing final ten minutes in the first half, he had a solid outing.

2. Gaetan Barlot – 6

A victim of a creaky French line-out, Barlot didn’t have his best outing of the season in this department but did put in a strong shift for 67 minutes. Displaying his willingness to get on the ball, make tackles and strength at scrum time, Barloet proved that he is a solid third choice behind the Toulouse duo of Mauvaka and Marchand.

3. Georges-Henri Colombe – 5

Taking a giant leap towards establishing himself as the permanent replacement for Uini Antonio for both club and country, the 145kg powerhouse set the platform at scrum time for his side to have ample attacking opportunities. On a less positive note, his yellow card proved costly as Los Pumas scored tries during that period and ultimately took control of the fixture.

Set Plays 6 Scrums 6 67% Scrum Win % 100% 18 Lineout 11 94% Lineout Win % 73% 6 Restarts Received 5 100% Restarts Received Win % 100%

4. Mickaël Guillard – 6

Brought into the squad for his immense work rate, the Lyon lock was everywhere for Les Bleus as he put in double-digit tackles. Combining this fitness with plenty of guile, he disrupted Argentina’s ability to secure quick ball at the breakdown and was a constant presence in both the attacking and defensive maul.

5. Baptiste Pesenti – 4

France’s enforcer got stuck into the Argentina pack with a sprinkling of big hits in the first half but was ultimately replaced by the more dynamic carrying threat of Posolo Tuilagi at half-time.

6. Lenni Nouchi – 8

For those who tuned in, it didn’t take long to realise why Nouchi is one of the most highly touted prospects in French Rugby. Topping the charts in tackles (26), dominant tackles (2), and turnovers won (2), the former U20 captain took the fight to the gnarly and experienced Los Pumas backrow in a display that far belies his years.

7. Judicael Cancoriet – 5

Despite going the full eighty, the La Rochelle man had a relatively quiet showing in terms of the more noticeable aspects of the game but did hit plenty of rucks in a workmanlike performance.

8. Jordan Joseph – 4

Struggling to translate his immense U20 pedigree and strong Top 14 form onto the pitch today, he was substituted at half-time, having carried for just a few meters and made nine tackles.

Attack 163 Passes 108 142 Ball Carries 85 250m Post Contact Metres 151m 4 Line Breaks 6

9. Baptiste Serin – 7

La Petit General was immense as the experienced head was on Galthie’s side, and he got off to a cracking start as he crossed for the opening try.

10. Antoine Hastoy – 5

La Rochelle’s suave playmaker looks like he was plucked straight from central casting as a typecast ultra-cool French athlete. Living up to his appearance, Hastoy marshalled his young backline with supreme confidence when his pack was on top, but as the pressure ramped up, he couldn’t do enough to release the pressure valve.

11. Lester Etien – 5

It was a solid day out for the winger, who got his hands on the ball on a number of occasions to make some solid meters (60 in total). Outside of this, he was on defensive duty for a lot of the contest as Argentina gained the ascendancy.

12. Antoine Frisch – 5

From Green to Blue, Irish Rugby’s loss is French Rugby’s gain as the skilful former Munster centre had a reasonable showing today. Clearly a leader in defence for his team, Frisch looked comfortable in the unfamiliar role of inside centre as he made double-digit tackles and carried on a handful of occasions.

13. Émilien Gailleton – 7

In a world where Nicolas Depoortère has just taken professional rugby by storm as the next coming of Yannick Jauzion, Gailleton could well prove to be even better. Central to everything positive Les Bleus did, his vision and skillset to break through the Argentinean defence was mesmerising.

Possession 8% 16% 40% 36% 12% 33% 35% 20% 56% Possession Last 10 min 44% 54% Possession 46%

14. Théo Attissogbé – 7

Still eligible for the French U20 side, the 19-year-old Pau flyer combines balance, pace and vision to form a lethal combination that feels destined to be moulded into an elite winger. Scoring an exceptional try as he finished off a brilliant bit of play from Léo Barré as he needled a perfectly weighted grubber behind Los Pumas’ defence.

15. Léo Barré – 7

Stade Français’ versatile playmaker was the perfect foil for Hastoy as he entered the line as a second distributor and kicking option. Hitting the line at pace and being able to pull off a kick of the quality that he did for Attissogbé’s try was impressive. When he wasn’t creating opportunities for others he was running the ball himself as he topped the meters carrier chart for his team with 107.

Replacements:

16. Teddy Baubigny – 4

Initially on as a temporary replacement in the 62nd minute, he would permanently join the action in the 62nd minute.

17. Sebastián Taofifenua – 5

Taking over from the industrious Gros for the final thirty-five minutes, the Toulon loosehead made his tackles and got stuck in but was firmly outshone by his Argentine rival Thomas Gallo, who made a game-changing impact with two tries.

18. Demba Bamba – 4

Entering the fray for a brief spell in the first half when Georges-Henri Colombe departed with a yellow card, the Lyon tighthead had little impact on the game.

19. Posolo Tuilagi – 6

A powerful burst with less than two minutes to play had the potential to set up a grandstand finish, only for him to be turned over as his support runners were too late to the ruck. Overall, he had some powerful moments, but he is still a raw prospect.

20. Romain Briatte – 5

Called upon for the full second half, the utility forward fared marginally better than the player he replaced in Jordan Joseph, as he made thirteen tackles but struggled to get into the game as a carrier.

21. Killian Tixeront – 4

Joining the action with thirteen minutes to play, Tixeront joined a French pack that was in the midst of being ground down by their more experienced hosts and struggled to make an impact.

22. Baptiste Jauneau – 4

Regarded as the likely challenger to Antoine Dupont in the coming years, the Clermont scrumhalf entered the match for the final thirteen minutes of the contest. Unfortunately for him, his pack was on the back foot at that stage, and he rarely had a clean ball to work with.

23. Léo Berdeu – N/A

An unused sub.