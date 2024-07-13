Select Edition

International

Joe Schmidt says he'll swing Wallabies axe again

By AAP
Joe Schmidt (C), head coach of the Wallabies talks to James Slipper (R) of the Wallabies after the International Test Match between Australia Wallabies and Wales at AAMI Park on July 13, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has forecast at least five changes for Australia’s last Test before their Rugby Championship campaign begins.

The Wallabies recorded consecutive wins for the first time since 2021 when they defeated a plucky Wales 36-28 in Melbourne on Saturday night.

Australia continued their unbeaten home streak against the Welsh, dating back to 1969 after adding to their 25-16 victory in Sydney last week.

Veteran prop James Slipper filled in as captain, replacing injured Queensland star Liam Wright.

The Wallabies’ next assignment is a clash with Georgia – who stunned Eddie Jones’ Japan team on Saturday – in Sydney next Saturday night.

Their next match after that will be a litmus test against world champions South Africa at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10.

“We made five changes this week and there could be that many again,” Schmidt said.

“You’re trying to build cohesion and it’s a little bit of a more difficult equilibrium that you’re trying to find between the continuation of confidence and then offering opportunity.

“We’re trying to build a real squad mentality and have confidence in the players across the board.”

Schmidt was delighted to begin his tenure at the Wallabies with two-straight wins, but is under no illusion there are still major areas to improve on.

“We’ll break it down and just say ‘how good were we in the break down?’,” he said.

“Just how good were we in our connected line speed?

“How good were we when they put the ball in the air and and we were going up after it and getting support around that.”

Slipper believes the Wallabies are back on the right track following last year’s Jones-led capitulation at the World Cup, which included a big defeat to Wales.

“We are happy with the two results that we’ve gotten, but we understand that there’s so much improvement in us so we will be searching for ways to get better,” Slipper said.

“And that’s probably the balance we’re after.

“I wouldn’t say we’re content but we’re confident that we’re heading in the right direction.”

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
Latest Features

FEATURE

Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous

From Moseley Wanderers to Romanian trailblazers, rugby has a fascinating relationship with sport's blue-riband event.

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Johnny 11 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Those ratings are a joke, most those players were far superior to those ratings. Also, no proper explanations for why they were so low. Extremely poor writing and analysis even for this site.

5 Go to comments
P
Peter 12 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Poor ratings. Did you even watch the game? Not being reading much RugbyPass / SaRugbyMag lately, now I remember why.

5 Go to comments
j
jim 14 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great game fiercely contested from the start. Hard luck South Africa, still the best in the world. South Africa didn’t deserve to lose that game, but Ireland hung in there in an attritional second half to put themselves into the winning position

43 Go to comments
R
Ross 24 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Just because SA lost doesn't mean they were shit. So reel your necks in on the crap scores for players RP. It was a tight game, just won by Ireland.

5 Go to comments
b
bob 39 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

What great game was the prick watching? A nail biter in which both teams were brilliant and not much separated them.

5 Go to comments
b
bob 45 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Fantastic game of rugby. Well played both teams. Incredibly physical. These bodies need rest and recuperation.

43 Go to comments
r
rory 47 minutes ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

This team was outplayed today. It is all well and good to use the backs to strike out wide like they did in the first test Vs Ireland but to take our focus off our forward domination will end in disaster. Today the forwards were outclassed/outmuscled by the the Irish forwards. The Boks cannot change from laying a solid foundation by the forwards before attempting anything else. They will do so at their own peril. Because of age changes will have to be made: Hanekom, Roos, Van den Bergh, etc.

18 Go to comments
C
CraigD 49 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

What a great test. That result is very good for rugby as a whole. Well played Ireland at least some good news after all the heartbreak. What a way to end your season

43 Go to comments
e
eamonn 49 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great positive for us is we done that without a so magnificent bunch of front-liners and Jamie at 15 done great. Peter is cooked, as it Healy - would love to see ahern come good in the autumn and it’s a pity we ain’t playing SA then too - would be a cracker

43 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Phil should never write an article on this site again unsupervised . If SA won / each player would have roughy 3 extra points . It’s not L’Equipe you Clickbait clown . Great game between two very evenly matched teams .

5 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great test. I expected Ireland to turn up and I expected blood. SA will be disappointed not to see it out. Ireland will be delighted but will be annoyed about all the mistakes. Some under pressure in fairness. First 25 mins was the Ireland we were more accustomed to. Crowley is still trying positional kicks too close to opposition defence line. It might work with Cork Con it doesnt work at International level. He needs to take a leaf out of Frawleys book and practice, practice, practice. I thought South Africa were surprised by the strong Irish start. I think the Irish lads deserved a good ending after such a heartbreaking year. You can see with the varying styles and depth that Ireland are indeed not Leinster. And who.is the best team in the world? One team are world champs and No1 ranked. Work it out.

43 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Warren Gatland makes public promise after Wales' loss to Australia

What a baseless promise. Just another way to buy more time before the inevitable. How about ‘I promise not to take any pay until we win a test’. Something meaningful that we can judge. We’re facing three more years of this same excuse until the next World Cup. Australia are no great team, they are rebuilding with 7 new caps last week. Wales made them look good.

2 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Right result and no saffa can begrudge a team winning by a point. Done the most experienced bok team in history in their yard. With largely a reserve team. The better rugby nation. 4 of the last 5 won, half of those away from Dublin 4. Magic.

43 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
Warren Gatland makes public promise after Wales' loss to Australia

Clearly big problems with Welsh rugby but bringing back Gatland was desperation. He's achieved nothing since parting ways with Shaun Edwards. The Welsh defence is what won them championships and that was Shaun Edwards remit.

2 Go to comments
G
Gavin 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

What a game.

43 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Tight match. Bok line outs were meh and very little jackaling - have the laws/bok approach at rucks changed? Really don’t understand why Sacha didnt keep the ball in the 75th min…

43 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well played Ireland. Incredible game of rugby and series. Such a pity there isn’t a decider. Boks had it but Ireland had other ideas and well played Crawley. Such an enjoyable game n the balance till the last play.

43 Go to comments
P
PDV 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Fair enough - well played Ireland. Valuable lessons for Boks.

43 Go to comments
B
Blaaaah 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Awesome game even if Boks lost. Kudos to both teams and Ireland played very well especially in 1st half and last drop goal.

43 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hours ago
Simon Mannix's Portugal bags big win over World Cup regulars

Awesome They were a shining light at the World Cup

1 Go to comments
