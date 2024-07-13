Joe Schmidt says he'll swing Wallabies axe again

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has forecast at least five changes for Australia’s last Test before their Rugby Championship campaign begins.

The Wallabies recorded consecutive wins for the first time since 2021 when they defeated a plucky Wales 36-28 in Melbourne on Saturday night.

Australia continued their unbeaten home streak against the Welsh, dating back to 1969 after adding to their 25-16 victory in Sydney last week.

Veteran prop James Slipper filled in as captain, replacing injured Queensland star Liam Wright.

The Wallabies’ next assignment is a clash with Georgia – who stunned Eddie Jones’ Japan team on Saturday – in Sydney next Saturday night.

Their next match after that will be a litmus test against world champions South Africa at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10.

“We made five changes this week and there could be that many again,” Schmidt said.

“You’re trying to build cohesion and it’s a little bit of a more difficult equilibrium that you’re trying to find between the continuation of confidence and then offering opportunity.

“We’re trying to build a real squad mentality and have confidence in the players across the board.”

Schmidt was delighted to begin his tenure at the Wallabies with two-straight wins, but is under no illusion there are still major areas to improve on.

“We’ll break it down and just say ‘how good were we in the break down?’,” he said.

“Just how good were we in our connected line speed?

“How good were we when they put the ball in the air and and we were going up after it and getting support around that.”

Slipper believes the Wallabies are back on the right track following last year’s Jones-led capitulation at the World Cup, which included a big defeat to Wales.

“We are happy with the two results that we’ve gotten, but we understand that there’s so much improvement in us so we will be searching for ways to get better,” Slipper said.

“And that’s probably the balance we’re after.

“I wouldn’t say we’re content but we’re confident that we’re heading in the right direction.”