Liam Jack: 'I'd to grab an emergency passport to get on the ride'

There was a light-hearted moment last week when Liam Jack was standing at a hotel table in Cape Town talking to RugbyPass about his fledgling career and his unfolding adventure with New Zealand at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfway through the conversation, he was approached by staff to see if he was interested in availing of any spa treatments – facials, pedicures and the like – that were available that afternoon. A polite no was the understandable answer.

The 6ft 6in, 110kgs lock naturally wanted to look grizzly for his opposition, not radiant. It’s a big deal the Baby Blacks doing well again at U20s level. They were once the standard-setting powerhouse, reeling off the first four titles in succession after the U19 and U21 grades were amalgamated in 2008.

It was 2017 in Georgia when the last of their six titles was won. They finished fourth the following year, going on to endure successive seventh places in 2019 and 2023, but they are now back dining at the top table, qualifying for Sunday’s semi-final versus France as the No1-ranked side at the 12-team tournament.

Their improvement had been sign-posted in May with success at the maiden staging of the age-grade Rugby Championship in Australia. “It was great to go away as a group and play in a tournament before this tournament, create a great team culture and put together some great games,” said Jack. “We want to do well.”

New Zealand U20 France U20 All Stats and Data

They are. Twenty-four hours after Jack optimistically said his piece, New Zealand were pipping France at the death, Rico Simpson landing an 80th-minute penalty kick for the 27-26 win in Stellenbosch.

As luck would have, these same countries will now face off again just 10 days later in the semi-finals at the DHL Stadium. A fiercely physical battle is expected but Jack wouldn’t have it any other way. After all, getting stuck in is part of the family heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad Graham was a 1998 Super Rugby title winner for the Crusaders as a lock and the family reputation in the game was further fuelled by Graham’s brother Chris becoming a 67-cap All Black in the engine room, a career that included two World Cups and plenty of titles with the Crusaders.

“I always knew they were pretty good. There are photos of me watching All Blacks games, all rugged up in All Blacks jersey and stuff. I always looked up to them,” he said about his family. “Rugby was never something I was forced to do, it was just a game that I enjoyed

“When I was 11, I transferred from soccer to rugby. I just wanted to play the country’s game, New Zealand’s game. I was a soccer defender. I started tackling people and then decided it was time to change.”

Jack was always a big teenager and standing out from the crowd wasn’t a burden. Neither has been his surname. “I have always been tall. It was good. Just be proud of how tall you are and just own it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think I am seen as that [son of Graham, nephew of Chris] at the moment. I’d say people have got their own personalities. Ethan Blackadder [son of Todd], he has his own personality. That’s how it is.

“Dad was a bit earlier (than Chris) but I have the tapes you can put into the video recorder and watch the games. He was a great player, didn’t miss many tackles…

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER: New Zealand and France emerge for their U20 Championship clash in Stellenbosch. #FRAvNZR #WorldRugbyU20s #rugby pic.twitter.com/jbjLNwmcai — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 4, 2024

“They just let me find my own feet. If I have a question for them they will answer. They are pretty chill. It could be just a little thing about outside of rugby like I am struggling to do something with my routine; they have that experience, they have done it before and they can give me advice on it.”

A Crusaders fan from a young age, Jack started at Rolleston Rugby Club before the schools became the pathway taking him from Selwyn to Christ’s College and now onto Lincoln University Rams while studying architecture.

It was at high school where he twigged his rugby potential. “When you had to go to trainings and start going into the gym putting extra effort into it, that was when I realised if I can keep putting enough effort into it you can make it into a thing you can be proud of. I am good with routine, it gives you purpose. I enjoy it.”

He was blindsided earlier this year, though. Just days before Rob Penney’s Crusaders flew out of New Zealand on their Anglo-Irish tour, a call was made for Jack to tag along. “My passport wasn’t ready,” he confessed.

“I had to grab an emergency passport to get on the ride. I knew probably five days out that I was going but I should have had my passport ready. I didn’t think I was going to go so I was like, I’ll just get it ready for Australia if I make the New Zealand U20s team’ and then it was, ‘Wow, I better get it ready right now’.

The situation resolved, he lapped up the two-game experience from the fringes. “That was a surprise call-up for me. I was just in there for development. They brought me along for injury cover to Ireland and England.

“It was a pretty cool experience seeing the professionals and how they worked day in day out, how they operated. Some bits of gold from the likes of the players and the coaching as well. It was good.”

The forwards putting in the work ? the scrum-half finishes it off Dylan Pledger puts New Zealand in front for the first time this match ??#WorldRugbyU20s | #FRAvNZL pic.twitter.com/F1u4JqQZvd — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 4, 2024

What most stood out? “Probably the Munster game, I remember watching from the crowd and how energetic the crowd was and how much people were there and how much of an atmosphere it was. It was pretty awesome. A great game.

“I was in there for a few more weeks (with Penney’s squad) and then went into the U20s set-up for the Crusaders. It’s about just working hard, working on my skills and working on my gym and seeing where it takes me.

“Height-wise, I doubt if I get any taller than I am now. Weight-wise, about 116 (is the target). It’s relatively important but your ability to move around the field is just as important as well. You want to get that size but you want to be able to get around the park as well.

“I want to play for the Crusaders. I’m a fan, big time. We all the time would go to the games. Yeah, there have been challenges (in Penney’s first year) but they definitely got to the end of the season looking pretty good. Just unlucky to miss out (on the play-offs).”

Despite his family lineage in rugby, it is the recently retired Sam Whitelock who is Jack’s idol. “He is just one of the greats of the game, sets the standard, his lineout ability and just his ability around the park is pretty awesome.

“You’d seen it in that game against Ireland at the World Cup, that showed how good he is. I have met him before. I remember seeing him when I came to one of my first trainings with the Crusaders. Pretty scary but it’s cool.” Sure is.