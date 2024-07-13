Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
Today
08:00
U20
Today
08:00
Today
08:00
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
10:30
U20
Today
13:00
U20
Today
13:00
U20
World Rugby U20 Championship

Liam Jack: 'I'd to grab an emergency passport to get on the ride'

By Liam Heagney
Liam Jack steps off the New Zealand bus at a recent game in South Africa (Photo by Thinus Maritz/World Rugby)

There was a light-hearted moment last week when Liam Jack was standing at a hotel table in Cape Town talking to RugbyPass about his fledgling career and his unfolding adventure with New Zealand at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfway through the conversation, he was approached by staff to see if he was interested in availing of any spa treatments – facials, pedicures and the like – that were available that afternoon. A polite no was the understandable answer.

The 6ft 6in, 110kgs lock naturally wanted to look grizzly for his opposition, not radiant. It’s a big deal the Baby Blacks doing well again at U20s level. They were once the standard-setting powerhouse, reeling off the first four titles in succession after the U19 and U21 grades were amalgamated in 2008.

It was 2017 in Georgia when the last of their six titles was won. They finished fourth the following year, going on to endure successive seventh places in 2019 and 2023, but they are now back dining at the top table, qualifying for Sunday’s semi-final versus France as the No1-ranked side at the 12-team tournament.

Their improvement had been sign-posted in May with success at the maiden staging of the age-grade Rugby Championship in Australia. “It was great to go away as a group and play in a tournament before this tournament, create a great team culture and put together some great games,” said Jack. “We want to do well.”

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
New Zealand U20
13:00
Today
France U20
All Stats and Data

They are. Twenty-four hours after Jack optimistically said his piece, New Zealand were pipping France at the death, Rico Simpson landing an 80th-minute penalty kick for the 27-26 win in Stellenbosch.

As luck would have, these same countries will now face off again just 10 days later in the semi-finals at the DHL Stadium. A fiercely physical battle is expected but Jack wouldn’t have it any other way. After all, getting stuck in is part of the family heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad Graham was a 1998 Super Rugby title winner for the Crusaders as a lock and the family reputation in the game was further fuelled by Graham’s brother Chris becoming a 67-cap All Black in the engine room, a career that included two World Cups and plenty of titles with the Crusaders.

“I always knew they were pretty good. There are photos of me watching All Blacks games, all rugged up in All Blacks jersey and stuff. I always looked up to them,” he said about his family. “Rugby was never something I was forced to do, it was just a game that I enjoyed

“When I was 11, I transferred from soccer to rugby. I just wanted to play the country’s game, New Zealand’s game. I was a soccer defender. I started tackling people and then decided it was time to change.”

Jack was always a big teenager and standing out from the crowd wasn’t a burden. Neither has been his surname. “I have always been tall. It was good. Just be proud of how tall you are and just own it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think I am seen as that [son of Graham, nephew of Chris] at the moment. I’d say people have got their own personalities. Ethan Blackadder [son of Todd], he has his own personality. That’s how it is.

“Dad was a bit earlier (than Chris) but I have the tapes you can put into the video recorder and watch the games. He was a great player, didn’t miss many tackles…

“They just let me find my own feet. If I have a question for them they will answer. They are pretty chill. It could be just a little thing about outside of rugby like I am struggling to do something with my routine; they have that experience, they have done it before and they can give me advice on it.”

A Crusaders fan from a young age, Jack started at Rolleston Rugby Club before the schools became the pathway taking him from Selwyn to Christ’s College and now onto Lincoln University Rams while studying architecture.

It was at high school where he twigged his rugby potential. “When you had to go to trainings and start going into the gym putting extra effort into it, that was when I realised if I can keep putting enough effort into it you can make it into a thing you can be proud of. I am good with routine, it gives you purpose. I enjoy it.”

He was blindsided earlier this year, though. Just days before Rob Penney’s Crusaders flew out of New Zealand on their Anglo-Irish tour, a call was made for Jack to tag along. “My passport wasn’t ready,” he confessed.

“I had to grab an emergency passport to get on the ride. I knew probably five days out that I was going but I should have had my passport ready. I didn’t think I was going to go so I was like, I’ll just get it ready for Australia if I make the New Zealand U20s team’ and then it was, ‘Wow, I better get it ready right now’.

The situation resolved, he lapped up the two-game experience from the fringes. “That was a surprise call-up for me. I was just in there for development. They brought me along for injury cover to Ireland and England.

“It was a pretty cool experience seeing the professionals and how they worked day in day out, how they operated. Some bits of gold from the likes of the players and the coaching as well. It was good.”

What most stood out? “Probably the Munster game, I remember watching from the crowd and how energetic the crowd was and how much people were there and how much of an atmosphere it was. It was pretty awesome. A great game.

“I was in there for a few more weeks (with Penney’s squad) and then went into the U20s set-up for the Crusaders. It’s about just working hard, working on my skills and working on my gym and seeing where it takes me.

“Height-wise, I doubt if I get any taller than I am now. Weight-wise, about 116 (is the target). It’s relatively important but your ability to move around the field is just as important as well. You want to get that size but you want to be able to get around the park as well.

“I want to play for the Crusaders. I’m a fan, big time. We all the time would go to the games. Yeah, there have been challenges (in Penney’s first year) but they definitely got to the end of the season looking pretty good. Just unlucky to miss out (on the play-offs).”

Despite his family lineage in rugby, it is the recently retired Sam Whitelock who is Jack’s idol. “He is just one of the greats of the game, sets the standard, his lineout ability and just his ability around the park is pretty awesome.

“You’d seen it in that game against Ireland at the World Cup, that showed how good he is. I have met him before. I remember seeing him when I came to one of my first trainings with the Crusaders. Pretty scary but it’s cool.” Sure is.

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

Related

Getting to know: New Zealand U20s lock Liam Jack

Graham Jack, the lanky lock’s father, was a 1998 Super Rugby champion playing in the Crusaders engine room.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

6

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

7

England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

8

There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous

From Moseley Wanderers to Romanian trailblazers, rugby has a fascinating relationship with sport's blue-riband event.

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Greg 26 minutes ago
'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

The problem for Steve and England is that the All Blacks should be much better by November. I suspect the experiment at No. 6 will be resolved by Scott Barrett taking that role, which will also fix the line-out problem, by allowing a genuine 2 metre plus Retallick-type replacement, a Josh Lord or a Sam Darry, to partner Tuipolotu. Then there’s Will Jordan at fullback and, with a bit of luck, Cam Roigard at half-back. These two tests might have shown the ABs at their most vulnerable…

1 Go to comments
M
Matthew 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

2 tries to Telea doesn’t change the fact he lacks pace for a wing and gets caught out of position a lot. It cost the All Blacks 2 tries. Time for Caleb Clark to have a go.

52 Go to comments
m
matt 1 hours ago
Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

1) insistence on the grubbers killed them, especially giving it to BB 2) why does underhill come off and chandler cumming stay on? I find he goes missing and runs too high. 3) smith was quite brilliant cool to see him develop

24 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

A largely second string Ireland - at the end of a 55 week season - beat the boks in their own sand pit. And Trump got shot. ALL-TIMER WEEKEND!!!

143 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

So are they both the best team in the world now or….

143 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt says he'll swing Wallabies axe again

Maybe don’t think you have won the game in the first 20 and then stop paying. Tupou, needs to be more motivated to play 60 mins

1 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 3 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Great win Ireland, real gutsy

8 Go to comments
R
Ross 4 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Well done Ciaran and Ireland. Great win!!!

8 Go to comments
C
Chris 4 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well done to Ireland. We will see you again in November I hope

143 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 4 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

still haven’t seen the Forward pack step up enough to create space for the backs , So it’s hard to judge how good or bad dmac and Christie really are . Dmac still appears dangerous with ball in hand but his kicking for space isn’t good enough . Christie’s delivery appears slow . Pressure could be why . Reiko isn’t damaging enough at 12 . And that line out is so bad … not sure what’s happening there . never seen a better super sub then BB . Would of been crazy to see a mounga / Jordan combination and BB coming of the bench .

21 Go to comments
B
Barry 4 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series Second Test

Wee faf should be in the minus figures. Got schooled by a pensioner. A generous 4. Even his hair looked shyte today.

9 Go to comments
i
i 4 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Hahaha the irony, seeing all the bitter South African fans whining about the Irish kicking the leather off the ball and winning by 1 point. How about just giving Ireland kudos. A long list of injuries, new caps, playing away from home, a long season, and all against a tough team to beat who historically grind it out and keep it tight. That’s a hell of a result to pull off and rugby is better for it.

143 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 5 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well done Ireland well deserved . Better team on the day. Some heroes and what could anybody want from a test match than that finish. Alan - well played Ireland. Looking forward to rrenewing our rivalry 🤗

143 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 5 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Hahaha well done IRE. Some of these bloody Boks fans on here have been plain unbearable.

143 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 5 hours ago
‘We’ve got to be better‘: Wallabies eager to build on second win over Wales

Great to see our cuzzies across the ditch be served up a useless Wales team for the taking. Now the trick for them is to refrain from declaring themselves masters of the rugby universe.

2 Go to comments
R
Ross 5 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Lots of hilarious comments here. Total Bs. Great game and deservedly won by Ireland. I sm sure most Springboks would agree, Ireland deserved the won.

143 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

This is the only game review. Were about to be flooded with lunch time articles of what all the players comments were though, like it’s hard hitting content. Can’t wait to see what this RP future looks like, should open up more doors for more relevant content.

21 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 5 hours ago
Scott Barrett was the safe, obvious choice as All Blacks captain

Hamish is a Socialist. Like all socialists, they have nothing and want to share it with everyone.

19 Go to comments
B
Barry 5 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Don't worry, lad. The boks won a RWC with the ugliest brand of 10 man rugby the world has seen. A manky kick was befitting.

8 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 5 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

As long as All Blacks play Christie, their backs will never get “quick ball, which allows All Blacks to play “The All Black DNA/Style” which has entertained fans all over the world for 120 years. Beauden Barrett demonstrated the All Black core DNA for 31 minutes. He faced the fear and ran the ball as his first option. He remained calm, lifted the whole team, including Damian McKenzie, which WON the game. I still believe we can WIN all 14 games.

21 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman
Search