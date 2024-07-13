'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

Both head coaches Steve Borthwick and Scott Robertson have heaped praise on All Blacks utility Beauden Barrett after his 29 minute performance changed the Test match at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 125-Test veteran came into the game with the All Black down by 17-13 and subsequently created the momentum shift required to get New Zealand home and preserve the 30 year unbeaten streak at Eden Park.

At first he used his kicking game to turn the screws on England and win the necessary territory before igniting the All Blacks attack with a big line break and try assist for left wing Mark Tele’a.

After the All Blacks hit the lead he showed a desire to counter from the backfield, one on occasion chipping over the top and kicking a second time with the volley.

He just missed out bringing in the second kick for what could have been a career highlight play for the 33-year-old.

“Oh look the question sort of answers itself,” head coach Scott Robertson said on Beauden’s impact.

“Just some nice touches, his kicking, cover of the backfield, brave enough and showed some courage to take it to the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Got a couple of short balls there to put people away. It was class.”

Player Line Breaks 1 Mark Tele'a 3 2 Damian McKenzie 2 3 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso 2

On whether Barrett’s showing demanded a start or whether his best role was as a “safety blanket” for the side, Robertson remained coy but previously has revealed that discussions have been had.

“I think his performance and his contribution over the last two Tests has been really, really valuable,” he said, “It just shows the class footballer that he is.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick was quick to point out Barrett as the difference between the two teams, not just in Auckland but in Dunedin as well.

His contribution to the All Blacks was “phenomenal” to orchestrate two comeback wins where England held the lead after scoring first in the second stanza.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look at New Zealand team and Beauden Barrett, the impact he’s had in that last twenty minutes in both of these two Test matches, one of the world’s best players, is phenomenal,” Borthwick said.

“For us, we are a couple years younger even with Dan Cole in our squad and a few hundred caps short of them. What I need to do is coach, accelerate the learning to close that gap as quickly as possible.

“I think he had a significant influence upon the game, everybody could see that.

“He dealt with some sticky situations. He was in his own 22 and ended up putting New Zealand in a favourable field position a number of times.

“His distribution threatening that wider channel, now how we allowed that we will look at what we can do differently.