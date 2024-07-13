Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
Cancelled
 
U20
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
International

'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

By Ben Smith
Beauden Barrett of the New Zealand All Blacks. (Photo by Joe Allison - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Both head coaches Steve Borthwick and Scott Robertson have heaped praise on All Blacks utility Beauden Barrett after his 29 minute performance changed the Test match at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 125-Test veteran came into the game with the All Black down by 17-13 and subsequently created the momentum shift required to get New Zealand home and preserve the 30 year unbeaten streak at Eden Park.

At first he used his kicking game to turn the screws on England and win the necessary territory before igniting the All Blacks attack with a big line break and try assist for left wing Mark Tele’a.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

After the All Blacks hit the lead he showed a desire to counter from the backfield, one on occasion chipping over the top and kicking a second time with the volley.

He just missed out bringing in the second kick for what could have been a career highlight play for the 33-year-old.

“Oh look the question sort of answers itself,” head coach Scott Robertson said on Beauden’s impact.

“Just some nice touches, his kicking, cover of the backfield, brave enough and showed some courage to take it to the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Got a couple of short balls there to put people away. It was class.”

Player Line Breaks

1
Mark Tele'a
3
2
Damian McKenzie
2
3
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
2

On whether Barrett’s showing demanded a start or whether his best role was as a “safety blanket” for the side, Robertson remained coy but previously has revealed that discussions have been had.

“I think his performance and his contribution over the last two Tests has been really, really valuable,” he said, “It just shows the class footballer that he is.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick was quick to point out Barrett as the difference between the two teams, not just in Auckland but in Dunedin as well.

His contribution to the All Blacks was “phenomenal” to orchestrate two comeback wins where England held the lead after scoring first in the second stanza.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look at New Zealand team and Beauden Barrett, the impact he’s had in that last twenty minutes in both of these two Test matches, one of the world’s best players, is phenomenal,” Borthwick said.

“For us, we are a couple years younger even with Dan Cole in our squad and a few hundred caps short of them. What I need to do is coach, accelerate the learning to close that gap as quickly as possible.

Related

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Beauden Barrett's electric showing from the back changed the game and powered the All Blacks to 10 points in the final quarter to take the game. 

Read Now

“I think he had a significant influence upon the game, everybody could see that.

“He dealt with some sticky situations. He was in his own 22 and ended up putting New Zealand in a favourable field position a number of times.

“His distribution threatening that wider channel, now how we allowed that we will look at what we can do differently.

Recommended

Joe Schmidt hails Filipo Daugunu as Wallabies’ ‘difference maker’

Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

ANALYSIS

Beauden Barrett talks through his game-changing performance against England | Steinlager Series

 

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

6

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

7

England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

8

Ireland's new plan to shutdown Springboks attack

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous

From Moseley Wanderers to Romanian trailblazers, rugby has a fascinating relationship with sport's blue-riband event.

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MattJH 28 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

So are they both the best team in the world now or….

138 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 40 minutes ago
Joe Schmidt says he'll swing Wallabies axe again

Maybe don’t think you have won the game in the first 20 and then stop paying. Tupou, needs to be more motivated to play 60 mins

1 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 50 minutes ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Great win Ireland, real gutsy

6 Go to comments
R
Ross 54 minutes ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Well done Ciaran and Ireland. Great win!!!

6 Go to comments
C
Chris 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well done to Ireland. We will see you again in November I hope

138 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 1 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

still haven’t seen the Forward pack step up enough to create space for the backs , So it’s hard to judge how good or bad dmac and Christie really are . Dmac still appears dangerous with ball in hand but his kicking for space isn’t good enough . Christie’s delivery appears slow . Pressure could be why . Reiko isn’t damaging enough at 12 . And that line out is so bad … not sure what’s happening there . never seen a better super sub then BB . Would of been crazy to see a mounga / Jordan combination and BB coming of the bench .

21 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series Second Test

Wee faf should be in the minus figures. Got schooled by a pensioner. A generous 4. Even his hair looked shyte today.

9 Go to comments
i
i 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Hahaha the irony, seeing all the bitter South African fans whining about the Irish kicking the leather off the ball and winning by 1 point. How about just giving Ireland kudos. A long list of injuries, new caps, playing away from home, a long season, and all against a tough team to beat who historically grind it out and keep it tight. That’s a hell of a result to pull off and rugby is better for it.

138 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well done Ireland well deserved . Better team on the day. Some heroes and what could anybody want from a test match than that finish. Alan - well played Ireland. Looking forward to rrenewing our rivalry 🤗

138 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Hahaha well done IRE. Some of these bloody Boks fans on here have been plain unbearable.

138 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
‘We’ve got to be better‘: Wallabies eager to build on second win over Wales

Great to see our cuzzies across the ditch be served up a useless Wales team for the taking. Now the trick for them is to refrain from declaring themselves masters of the rugby universe.

1 Go to comments
R
Ross 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Lots of hilarious comments here. Total Bs. Great game and deservedly won by Ireland. I sm sure most Springboks would agree, Ireland deserved the won.

138 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

This is the only game review. Were about to be flooded with lunch time articles of what all the players comments were though, like it’s hard hitting content. Can’t wait to see what this RP future looks like, should open up more doors for more relevant content.

21 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 2 hours ago
Scott Barrett was the safe, obvious choice as All Blacks captain

Hamish is a Socialist. Like all socialists, they have nothing and want to share it with everyone.

19 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Don't worry, lad. The boks won a RWC with the ugliest brand of 10 man rugby the world has seen. A manky kick was befitting.

6 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 2 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

As long as All Blacks play Christie, their backs will never get “quick ball, which allows All Blacks to play “The All Black DNA/Style” which has entertained fans all over the world for 120 years. Beauden Barrett demonstrated the All Black core DNA for 31 minutes. He faced the fear and ran the ball as his first option. He remained calm, lifted the whole team, including Damian McKenzie, which WON the game. I still believe we can WIN all 14 games.

21 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

Blade was perfect off the bench, I thought his form had dropped off a bit this season but he did exactly what was needed of him and more, buying the penalty off of Colbe was brilliant and he had a great zip to his pass that Murray doesn’t

1 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 3 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

South Africa “gutted”? . . . at Ireland’s two excellent drop kicks after they had kicked 8 penalties and no tries. . . .Get a grip!

138 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

I’m not surprised about this result in the slightest. Neither of these teams is quite as good as they imagine they are.

138 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Can’t view a replay yet so just watched some extended highlights. Looks like a another great match worthy of a battle of the best. My two takeaways I’m interested in, did Faf blow South Africas chances by directing a short passing forward orientated game when hot on attack after that break? Nothing seemed to go right, after that, it set the tone for picking up 3, which obviously wasn’t going to be enough (really looked like Ireland had come to play in the 10 or so minutes of hls so far. Did we all get what we were after from a more thorough referring of the contests? There was some opinion shared that being strict and enforcing the laws we force a repentantly clean contest. We know how that theory always pans out. Was there any chance the last 20minutes was better as a result? Also: great to hear the Durban faithful chanting “All Blacks! All Blacks!” when Ireland were hard on attack down in the corner their. They know their rugby and who the real #1 team is.

138 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous
Search