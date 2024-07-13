Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
LIVE
40'
Cancelled
 
U20
Today
11:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
International

Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

By PA
Marcus Smith of England warms up before the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Marcus Smith admitted England had allowed another glorious opportunity to topple New Zealand slip away in a 24-17 defeat at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tries by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman, set-up by kicks from Smith, helped Steve Borthwick’s men’ build a 17-13 lead heading into the final quarter, but the arrival of Beauden Barrett off the bench ignited the All Blacks.

New Zealand finished the match strongly to complete a 2-0 series victory having won the first Test 16-15 with the rivals meeting again at Twickenham on November 2.

Video Spacer

Andy Farrell on how Peter O’Mahony took the demotion

Video Spacer

Andy Farrell on how Peter O’Mahony took the demotion

Smith, who kicked two conversions and a penalty, said fine margins were the difference between the teams.

“For me it was just the small moments. Eden Park is a historic place and we had the belief we could do something special,” Smith told Sky Sports.

Fixture
Internationals
New Zealand
24 - 17
Full-time
England
All Stats and Data

“It was probably the small moments – a touch at the breakdown, a few wrong decisions on the edges from myself – that turned the tie in the All Blacks’ favour.

“When they’re ahead, they’re obviously a very successful team and it’s hard to wrestle momentum back. Tough one to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re building to something and the belief we have is growing. On another day we get the result here, or the result last week.

“Fair play to New Zealand, they’re a tough team to beat. We’ll give them a good go in the autumn.”

England dominated territory and possession in the third quarter but could not engineer the points needed to put the All Blacks away at a point in the game when they were struggling for composure.

The tourists will look back on George Martin giving away a needless free-kick at a line-out and Jamie George fumbling as an attack gathered pace – both close to the whitewash – as key moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s tough. We’ve shown some improvement in the way we’re playing the game but this wasn’t good enough at the end of the day,” second row Maro Itoje said.

“In the second-half we were not as accurate as we wanted to be. We gave away a few too many penalties and we gave them easy points and easy territory. When you’re playing against a good team you can’t really do that.

“We gave them backfield opportunities to run it back to them and Beauden Barrett and the rest of them are good players. We live and we learn. We’re only going to get better for these experiences.”

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett admitted the All Blacks were forced to show character in both matches.

“I’m hugely proud of the boys to hold on and win the arm wrestle and finish off a good performance,” Barrett said.

“Test matches certainly test your character and we had to dig deep there right until the last minute. Well done to England, they’ve had two strong Test matches against us.”

Related

Wallabies player ratings vs Wales | July series second Test

The Wallabies have won two matches in as many starts under new coach Joe Schmidt after beating Wales 36-28.

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

3

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

4

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

5

Ireland's new plan to shutdown Springboks attack

6

How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

7

England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

8

Steve Borthwick heaps pressure on All Blacks ahead of second Test

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 7 minutes ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

The ABs continue to give Razor & his coaches excellent on-field data that is vital for development as a squad, a coaching team, & for personal growth. And as the two-test-match losing opponent is the formidable English team, the data is high level. Far better than if we’d have played say Japan or even, Wales. I wish Razor well for the last of three tests that the current squad was selected for, versus Fiji in San Diego. I expect Fiji will come out hissing so we need to be on our toes. They won’t be a pushover by any means. After that, I look forward to the naming of the TRC squad. Exciting times ahead.

5 Go to comments
J
Jon 19 minutes ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

Brilliant rugby from the All Blacks. Kudos to England from bringing it this series, big surprise(not as big as how good the ABs were though).

5 Go to comments
J
Jon 49 minutes ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Not sure quite such low scores warranted. 1. Fin Baxter – 6 That was a Dalton clean that accidently knocked that ball out. Not the tackle.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Good old fashioned test series that these two pretty new teams will benefit from. Ratima, DMac, Jordie, BB a much better combo than when Christie and Perofeta were on. Christie so slow and predictable, Ratima crisp and quick. BB with great skills and decision making, he's the 15 DMac needs. DMac still our best goalkicker and some telling moments. Taylor's throwing a real worry again, we need to make more use of Vaa'i too.

22 Go to comments
M
Megatron 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Finau should be a 2, he did exactly what he did in the last game (including the SRF) absolutely nothing. Don’t know what Robertson sees in him.

22 Go to comments
f
fred 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

BEAUDY was the father,the son and the Holy Ghost,superb cameo. He must get more time from now on surely. Everyone else were far too slow in movement and awareness. I prescribe intravenous vitamins and more variation in play.

22 Go to comments
S
Shayne 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Typical rugby pass bullshit! Cody Taylor was outstanding at hooker, do not deny the quality of Itoji! McKenzie was way better but a solid 7….9.5? Give back you chiefs card bro! Re-inforces the idea rugby pass is a joke to be fair

22 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Right ..DMck a 9.5 Good Lord that is terrible He was a 6 and struggled to dictate the play unlike Smith Ardie shouldered the carries and was brilliant Finau has been a big disappointment so far Papalii tackles but needs to offer more Locks average and Codie had another poor game Reece a shocker Move Telea to the right as that suits him Bring Clarke in for now Beauden Barrett…enough said Two fantastic impacts in the series

22 Go to comments
O
Owen 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Geez, other than a few moments the All Blacks looked very ordinary right up until BB and the other reserves came on. No strong carries or big hits, clearances regularly getting just a few meters, knock-ons, bad lineouts, boring play with no execution. England were great, but if they would just held onto the ball instead of kicking it when approaching the try line they'd probably have grabbed a few. I hope the ABs give Aumua/Sititi/Procter/Tosi a go now, they need some players that can break tackles rather than fall over as soon as someone touches them. DMac 9.5? He played OK but easily outplayed by his opposite, some beer goggles going there.

22 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Telea’s not an 8.5, I’d give him 6.5 on the back of his 1st try effort. But his two defensive lapses directly led to the two English kick-pass tries. The 1st he was caught out of position, the 2nd he didn’t even get off the ground. In addition, he combined with Perofeta to bomb a certain try. Codie was a 4.5, for me. Well below standard but showed enough effort in the tight & on D to get more than a 3 (which is basically a zero for a frontrower). D-Mac I'd give an 7.5, a solid game rather than outstanding. He merely did his job which should never get anyone a 9.5. And he seemed to relish BBs presence when they reverted to the dual driver mode. Beauden was fantastic except for when he kicked the ball out on the full with an overlap looming from our 10 metre line. Blew a great try opportunity. He gets an 8.5 partly too because he only played 30 or so minutes.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Australia will be the surprise package at the RC.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Fissler Confidential: A big week for Stuart Hogg

RP should create a spinoff site for all the dregs of the rugby world playing in France. So I can read about them there if I wanted to.

1 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

generous

22 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

As I said earlier in the week - I saw no reason to expect the game to not be a mirror of last week and go down to the wire. England could easily be going home 2-0 winners - but BB provided the point of difference. It was noticeable that the arrival of Ratima and BB - significantly sped up the ABs attack and added some needed courage to play. NZ now have 3 tests to bring in the new guys and 6 weeks before a 2 test tour of SA where they’ll need to make a statement against the team they should have beaten in the RWC final 2023

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Wales hope to bounce back from ‘disappointment’ by snapping losing run

If Gatland has a pay for performance remuneration structure, at which point does he start paying the Welsh Rugby Union?

1 Go to comments
J
Jen 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Pretty hard to watch for much of the game but luckily BB and the bench pulled it back together.

22 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Not sure what game you were watching, but in the game I watched, D-Mac was done over by Marcus Smith in general play and I’d give D-Mac a 6.5

22 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Don’t think there will be too many complaints about those scores, but it does make England’s individual scores look very generous given they managed to play so badly against a team who looked pretty lost until Beauden came on.

22 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 3 hours ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Pretty generous with some of those scores and harsh on Baxter only getting a 6.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

I for one really want to see Ireland drop to number three in the world after today. Just so I can see what it looks like for the best team in the world to be ranked third in the world. Unprecedented.

12 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman
Search