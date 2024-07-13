All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

The All Blacks were made to work for a 24-17 win over England at Eden Park to complete a 2-0 series win.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two try assists from Marcus Smith, England took a 14-13 lead into the sheds at half-time. A further penalty extended England’s lead to 17-13 as history beckoned, but a vintage cameo off the bench from Beauden Barrett saved the game.

Barrett’s electric showing from the back changed the game and powered the All Blacks to 10 points in the final quarter to take the game.

Here’s how the All Blacks rated against England in the second Test:

1. Ethan de Groot – 7

Delivered up front in the physicality stakes. Put a big shot on Steward early in the second half. The two starting props really controlled the gain line in defence.Finished with eight tackles. Off at 50.

2. Codie Taylor – 3

A really off night for Taylor. Had a nice break in support early but last pass to Reece went astray. England had a read on the All Blacks lineout with two steals in the first half and errors by Savea and Tuipulotu. A poor attempt to steal gave England a penalty advantage on final play of the game which they scored off a cross-field kick going for the free roll of the dice. Was a work horse in defence with 11 tackles but when the lineout is a shambles none of that really matters. Off at 64 min.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Tough defence in close. Really aimed up on England ball carriers and dominated the contact area. Produced eight tackles and had a solid night at scrum time. Off at 54.

4. Scott Barrett – 5

Not Scott’s best game in the black jersey but continual work rate in defence. Went for pressure at the lineout as the first half wore on and conceded one penalty. Almost had two steals but couldn’t keep a hold. Started to chase a bit with a near-strip on Alex Mitchell but knocked on. Was credited with two turnovers lost in the first half. Helped stablise the lineout in the second with a couple of takes.

5. Patrick Tuipulotu – 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Was the All Blacks main target at the lineout. Carried hard and tackled well. Produced a key steal midway through the second half as the All Blacks struggled to gain momentum. Subbed at 55.

6. Samipeni Finau – 5

An ineffectual night for Finau. Wasn’t really used much in a faltering lineout and didn’t come up with the steals despite having a crack. Had nine tackles. Off at 48.

7. Dalton Papali’i – 6

A big night defensively for Papali’i making some solid tackles on first phase taking out England’s crash option. Disrupted Ben Earl’s pass breaking off the scrum but was called for a knock on. Finished with 10 tackles.

8. Ardie Savea – 5

A slow start with a botched lineout transfer. A few trademark power runs but was kept in check by England’s big men. Just three carries and six tackles for the reigning World Player of the Year.

9. Finlay Christie – 6

Really made his presence felt on defence but the attacking platform was still a bit static. Made a big first up tackle on Chandler Cunningham-South that forced a turnover. Pressured Ben Earl off the back of the scrum a little while later. A big opportunity missed off a penalty advantage from a scrum twenty minutes in, fumbled the ball to McKenzie with Reece wide open waiting for the cross kick. Sacked Earl at the back of the scrum and the counter-ruck won the penalty. Big defensive game. Subbed at 53 min.

10. Damian McKenzie – 9.5

Was the All Blacks best attacking player on the night. Had a great chip and regather to spark the All Blacks first break after a regathered box kick. Nailed first conversion from the sideline. Beaten in cover defence by Feyi-Waboso on England’s first try. Sparked a brilliant long range counter attack down the left flank with Tele’a and Perofeta. Put Tele’a into space down the left early in the second. Had a hand in Tele’a second try with a three-on-two down the left. Topped the defenders beaten charts with six. Kicked well out-of-hand and off the tee. What can you say, D-Mac is stepping up.

11. Mark Tele’a – 8.5

Smart blind side raid for the game’s first try. A classic Tele’a pick and go down the empty short side. Left on an island out wide where a Smith cross-field kick found it’s mark to Feyi-Waboso. Combined beautifully with Perofeta down the left side on counter attack only to be pinched by Smith on the last inside pass. Had a crucial strip on Jamie George inside own 22 early in the second half.

12. Jordie Barrett – 6.5

Terrible first up pass on the first launch of the game. Safe under the high ball and kicked well for the lines. Gave away a silly penalty taking Marcus in the air early second. A big night in defence with 17 tackles including an assist on the final one of the game.

13. Rieko Ioane – 6

Solid defensively but limited opportunities with ball in hand. Two big defensive plays midway through the first half on Ollie Lawrence, jamming the inside centre on a crash ball inside the All Blacks’ 22 and forcing a knock on twice on first phase in quick succession. First real involvement came late in the first half and he beat two defenders on the outside break. Off at 60 min.

14. Sevu Reece – 5

A quiet first half for Reece. A great spot tackle to force a deep turnover inside England’s 22 early. Defending at first five came up with a big ruck penalty on Marcus Smith but it got reversed. Had a clearance kick go out on the full after taken back into the 22 which handed England prime attacking territory. Off the ball work was good, contests at the breakdown or in the kick chase line. Got stood up one-on-one by Sleighthome at the death.

15. Stephen Perofeta – 6

First touch a wobbly forward pass trying to free Tele’a. Good first high ball take under pressure. Injected well on counter-attack, a memorable almost-try in the first half. Kicking out of hand a mixed bag, his exits didn’t get much purchase. Controlled the backfield well and looked dangerous on kick returns. Off at 48 for Beauden Barrett.

Substitutes

16. Asafo Aumua – 6 – On at 64. Helped turned the lineout around making his throws. Added a turnover for a nice cameo.

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 6 – On at 50. Scrum remained stable with the reserves on. Got pushed into Ratima on a counter ruck which caused an error but produced scrum penalty from the push.

18. Fletcher Newell – 5 – On at 54. Helped New Zealand maintain a dominant scrum.

19. Tupou Vaa’i – 5 – On at 54. Pressured England’s lineout well. Added three tackles.

20. Luke Jacobson – 5 – On at 49. Added six tackles.

21. Cortez Ratima – 5 – On at 53. Solid first outing. First touch a wobbly old box kick into touch. Connected well with McKenzie and linked his 10 when needed. Had a costly knock on after England counter ruck pressure with 10 remaining. Wasn’t his fault though.

22. Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 – On at 60. First touch hauled in a cross-field kick on the bounce. A valuable save as Barrett set up Tele’a a few phases later.

23. Beauden Barrett – 10 – On at 49. Vintage Beauden. Came on and changed the game with a superhuman performance. Kicking game helped the All Blacks get back into the arm wrestle. Some timely kicks to pin England into a corner. Produced a big line break and try assist for Tele’a to get the All Blacks into the lead. Sparked the All Blacks into life on counter. An audacious double kick just fell out of reach as he had Eden Park on their feet. Produced the final tackle on the last England maul which saved the win.