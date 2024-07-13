Select Edition

International

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

By Josh Raisey
Maro Itoje of England looks on during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

England leave New Zealand with zero wins from two matches, but they were two matches that showed how evenly matched both sides are, as the 16-15 win for the All Blacks was followed by a 24-17 victory at Eden Park.

Just as they may have in Dunedin last week, Steve Borthwick’s side will wonder what might have been in a contest they could well have won.

Also just as last week, there were many standout performances from the visitors, worthy of a victory. Here’s how the players rated:

15. Freddie Steward – 5
Stepping in for the injured George Furbank, who played a blinder last week, so the pressure was on England’s former first-choice fullback. Despite being tested early on, which included a rare fumbled high ball, he settled into the game nicely, and got his hands on the ball in the wider channels and looked threatening both carrying and distributing. Struggled to work himself out of holes the All Blacks had forced him into at times in the second half.

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – 7
Put some early defensive pressure on Scott Robertson’s side, which resulted in a scrum, but was caught on the wrong side of a ruck for Mark Telea’s try- only a matter of feet out of position, but the winger only needs that. Responded in the blink of an eye with a try, and some try, plucking Marcus Smith’s cross-field kick out the air before immediately stepping Damian McKenzie.

Match Summary

4
Penalty Goals
1
2
Tries
2
1
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
90
Carries
107
6
Line Breaks
4
14
Turnovers Lost
11
6
Turnovers Won
2

13. Henry Slade – 6
In a game where England looked to the boot frequently, Henry Slade did not have many opportunities with ball in hand. Still, his defensive contribution cannot be underestimated. It’s not necessarily the volume of tackles he made, but his decision-making under England’s aggressive system.

12. Ollie Lawrence – 5.5
Looked to test the All Blacks’ defence a lot by taking the ball as flat as conceivably possible. That did not always pay off, with two costly knock-ons in attacking positions (albeit one was a devilish pass from Ben Earl), but was also rewarded with some strong carries. Penalised for obstruction in the final play of the match, which was a bitter ending.

11. Tommy Freeman – 8
Excellent cover tackle from an All Blacks break early on, and scrambled very well throughout the match. Chased kicks expertly- not just smashing into the receiver, but regaining possession. World-class finish for England’s second try, leaping over Telea to give England the lead at halftime.

10. Marcus Smith – 9
Resoundingly answered any criticism over his goal kicking with a 100 per cent performance, including a tough conversion after Tommy Freeman’s try. Looked like he was playing in the park such was his composure, particularly in his own 22, despite an early onslaught from the hosts. When England had their first chance to attack, he delivered a cross-field as sumptuous as they come for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s try. Quashed what looked to be a certain All Blacks try with an interception just moments later. Finished the first half again with a superb kick for Freeman’s try. Helped maintain control in the opening 20 minutes after the break before being replaced shortly after the hour mark, but came on for the final stages out of position.

9. Alex Mitchell – 7
Borthwick wisely decided to keep him on for the full 80 minutes, as England look far more comfortable with the Northampton Saint controlling proceedings. Was guilty of a few loose kicks which the All Blacks could handle easily, but equally put pressure on the hosts’ backfield.

1. Fin Baxter – 6
Did not struggle as much as his tighthead companion at the scrum, and showed what an asset he can be in the loose, with double figures for tackles, including a big shot on Ardie Savea to force a knock-on.

2. Jamie George – 6
Forced to basically play 80 minutes due to Theo Dan’s injury moments after coming on, but showed he is still capable of doing so, even after a long season. Topped the tackle count for the match, just as he did last week. Found his own lineout throwing put under pressure in the second half, but delivered in the most vital moments.

3. Will Stuart – 5
Penalised twice at the scrum in the opening 20 minutes, but responded well and helped gain parity as the first half progressed, which is all England would have wanted after last week.

4. Maro Itoje – 7
Codie Taylor will be overjoyed that he won’t have to face Maro Itoje again until November. Picked up where he left off last week by tormenting the All Blacks’ lineout. Whether it was stealing in the air or sacking mauls, the Saracen ensured the All Blacks came out second-best in that department. It does the lock a disservice to suggest this was the only area he excelled in. Error count did increase as the match progressed, as he did look noticeably fatigued- that affected his rating.

Points Flow Chart

New Zealand win +7
Time in lead
45
Mins in lead
20
56%
% Of Game In Lead
25%
28%
Possession Last 10 min
72%
3
Points Last 10 min
0

5. George Martin – 7
Metres after contact are not always a facet of play that catches the eye, but the 23-year-old seldom takes a backward step. Looks to have made the England No.5 jersey his own for the foreseeable future.

6. Chandler Cunningham-South – 6
Has quickly become England’s go-to carrier in the tight, providing some oomph from a standing start, freeing up No.8 Earl to carry in more space. Busy defensive performance as well, with the second-most tackles for his side when leaving the field on 62 minutes, with nine.

7. Sam Underhill – 5.5
Huge shift trying to right the wrongs of last week by preventing New Zealand turnovers on the deck. It was a team effort, but spearheaded by the openside. Quiet elsewhere, but did the job Borthwick would have wanted from him before being replaced by Tom Curry after 50 minutes. The All Blacks appeared to have more success turning England over once the Bath flanker left the field, which is telling.

8. Ben Earl – 6
All action, as ever, as he topped carry charts for the second week in a row with 15. Ben Earl was everywhere again. Cannot fault him for his endeavour, but tried to force passes when perhaps a carry would have been more sensible, and his exuberance at the breakdown also resulted in three points conceded, amongst other penalties. Stuck to his guns in the second half, and tightened up his error count in the second 40.

Replacements
16. Theo Dan – N/A 

17. Bevan Rodd – 4
A nice counter-ruck forced a knock-on from the All Blacks, but was pumped in the ensuing scrum he earned.

18. Dan Cole – 5
Stood up to the challenge in his first scrum as he came on to become England’s second-highest capped player.

19. Alex Coles – 5
Came on to help shore up England’s lineout by providing another option, and it worked.

20. Tom Curry – 6
A busy defensive display as the All Blacks gained ascendency in the final quarter of the match.

21. Ben Spencer – N/A

22. Fin Smith – 5
Could not make the impact Beauden Barrett did. With that said, the All Black set the bar very high.

23. Ollie Sleightholme – 7
Skinned Sevu Reece on the outside to give England an attacking platform in the dying minutes.

