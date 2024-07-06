All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

England travelled to Dunedin full of confidence and ambition, eyeing a rare win on New Zealand soil. Meanwhile, the All Blacks were looking to make a statement in their first game under new leadership.

A nerve-wracking opening 40 minutes produced a 10-all scoreline, and by the full-time siren, just one point separated the two, with New Zealand escaping with the narrow win.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said the team were expecting a rapid contest and that’s exactly what the opening exchanges delivered.

High kicks and wide play featured early before the first scrum packed down in the fourth minute. An early engage from the home side gifted England a shot at the posts, but Marcus Smith couldn’t find his target from 40 metres out.

England were dominant at the breakdown early, winning three turnovers in the opening eight minutes and forcing mistakes with their rapid defensive line speed.

The All Blacks struggled to get out of their half in the opening 10 minutes, until an inaccurate lineout throw from Jamie George handed the World Cup runners up another scrum, where Ethan de Groot went to work and won his side a penalty.

A giant Jordie Barrett kick got the All Blacks seven metres away from the English line, but a knock-on ended the play three phases in.

The All Blacks found their rhythm soon after that first taste of the English 22, stringing together multiple phases for the first time in the game and throwing varied attack at the visitors.

A Damian McKenzie cross-field kick found the waiting arms of Sevu Reece, who collected the ball and scored in the corner to celebrate his superb comeback from an ACL injury.

Defence 103 Tackles Made 189 21 Tackles Missed 34 83% Tackle Completion % 85%

England were creative on the counter-attack with Smith directing play, finding half-gaps which got them on the front foot. Once in New Zealand’s half, the ambition continued and Smith got the ball behind the defence with grubbers, each of which proved difficult for McKenzie to control.

The Kiwi No. 10 was forced to take the ball out just five metres from his tryline when Smith again put the ball through, and Maro Itoje got himself on the scoreboard with a tough short carry swiftly after the lineout. Smith added the extras.

Three minutes later Stephen Perofeta made a break and Ardie Savea benefitted with a run-in in the corner. McKenzie again missed from the right touchline, keeping the lead to three.

England’s linespeed wasn’t having the same impact as the half wore on but their work at the breakdown remained strong, winning them possession and forcing New Zealand errors.

The high balls kept coming and while New Zealand’s backfield were up to the challenge, the pressure being applied was undeniable.

Two minutes after the halftime whistle was blown, Ollie Lawrence won England another breakdown penalty and Smith stepped up to the tee and tied the game at 10 apiece to end the half.

An English knock-on handed the All Blacks a scrum 90 seconds into the second period, but an uneven push was pulled up by the referee and the visitors would have had a three-point lead but Smith missed a relatively regulation kick.

Breakdown turnovers went both ways but it was England who looked the more convincing with possession to open the second half. Once a few phases had been counted, the visitors were able to expose gaps in the defence and get quick ball on the recycle.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was rewarded for his tireless work out wide with a try in the corner, finishing a physical and dynamic attacking passage. The wide conversion attempt from Smith was off.

A rare English breakdown indiscretion offered Damian McKenzie a crack at three points, and the lead was then reduced to two.

Another breakdown penalty relieved pressure on the All Blacks but England were back in favourable attacking position soon after thanks to a lineout steel.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 1.6 6 Entries Avg. Points Scored 2 6 Entries

The New Zealand reserves started to make their impact as the game entered its final quarter, and some quality game management from Beauden Barrett got the hosts into England’s half.

From there, another breakdown penalty offered McKenzie a shot at the lead and the score became 16-15 in favour of the hosts.

The reserve front rows finally met in a scrum in the 70th minute and it was a one-sided affair as Fletcher Newell and Ofa Tu’ungafasi charged forwards. Asafao Aumua botched a lineout throw and relieved that pressure.

It wasn’t the most clinical game in history but both teams were throwing everything into it. Marcus Smith may be having nightmares of Sevu Reece after the winger timed his chasing runs perfectly to nail the flyhalf under the highball.

Dramatic final moments ensued as Damian McKenzie was called for taking too long to kick a penalty and England had one last shot at a win.

A breakdown penalty 50 seconds after the whistle cemented the win. Final score: 16-15.