International

All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

By Ned Lester
Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

England travelled to Dunedin full of confidence and ambition, eyeing a rare win on New Zealand soil. Meanwhile, the All Blacks were looking to make a statement in their first game under new leadership.

A nerve-wracking opening 40 minutes produced a 10-all scoreline, and by the full-time siren, just one point separated the two, with New Zealand escaping with the narrow win.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said the team were expecting a rapid contest and that’s exactly what the opening exchanges delivered.

High kicks and wide play featured early before the first scrum packed down in the fourth minute. An early engage from the home side gifted England a shot at the posts, but Marcus Smith couldn’t find his target from 40 metres out.

England were dominant at the breakdown early, winning three turnovers in the opening eight minutes and forcing mistakes with their rapid defensive line speed.

The All Blacks struggled to get out of their half in the opening 10 minutes, until an inaccurate lineout throw from Jamie George handed the World Cup runners up another scrum, where Ethan de Groot went to work and won his side a penalty.

A giant Jordie Barrett kick got the All Blacks seven metres away from the English line, but a knock-on ended the play three phases in.

The All Blacks found their rhythm soon after that first taste of the English 22, stringing together multiple phases for the first time in the game and throwing varied attack at the visitors.

A Damian McKenzie cross-field kick found the waiting arms of Sevu Reece, who collected the ball and scored in the corner to celebrate his superb comeback from an ACL injury.

Defence

103
Tackles Made
189
21
Tackles Missed
34
83%
Tackle Completion %
85%

England were creative on the counter-attack with Smith directing play, finding half-gaps which got them on the front foot. Once in New Zealand’s half, the ambition continued and Smith got the ball behind the defence with grubbers, each of which proved difficult for McKenzie to control.

The Kiwi No. 10 was forced to take the ball out just five metres from his tryline when Smith again put the ball through, and Maro Itoje got himself on the scoreboard with a tough short carry swiftly after the lineout. Smith added the extras.

Three minutes later Stephen Perofeta made a break and Ardie Savea benefitted with a run-in in the corner. McKenzie again missed from the right touchline, keeping the lead to three.

England’s linespeed wasn’t having the same impact as the half wore on but their work at the breakdown remained strong, winning them possession and forcing New Zealand errors.

The high balls kept coming and while New Zealand’s backfield were up to the challenge, the pressure being applied was undeniable.

Two minutes after the halftime whistle was blown, Ollie Lawrence won England another breakdown penalty and Smith stepped up to the tee and tied the game at 10 apiece to end the half.

An English knock-on handed the All Blacks a scrum 90 seconds into the second period, but an uneven push was pulled up by the referee and the visitors would have had a three-point lead but Smith missed a relatively regulation kick.

Breakdown turnovers went both ways but it was England who looked the more convincing with possession to open the second half. Once a few phases had been counted, the visitors were able to expose gaps in the defence and get quick ball on the recycle.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was rewarded for his tireless work out wide with a try in the corner, finishing a physical and dynamic attacking passage. The wide conversion attempt from Smith was off.

A rare English breakdown indiscretion offered Damian McKenzie a crack at three points, and the lead was then reduced to two.

Another breakdown penalty relieved pressure on the All Blacks but England were back in favourable attacking position soon after thanks to a lineout steel.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
1.6
6
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
2
6
Entries

The New Zealand reserves started to make their impact as the game entered its final quarter, and some quality game management from Beauden Barrett got the hosts into England’s half.

From there, another breakdown penalty offered McKenzie a shot at the lead and the score became 16-15 in favour of the hosts.

The reserve front rows finally met in a scrum in the 70th minute and it was a one-sided affair as Fletcher Newell and Ofa Tu’ungafasi charged forwards. Asafao Aumua botched a lineout throw and relieved that pressure.

It wasn’t the most clinical game in history but both teams were throwing everything into it. Marcus Smith may be having nightmares of Sevu Reece after the winger timed his chasing runs perfectly to nail the flyhalf under the highball.

Dramatic final moments ensued as Damian McKenzie was called for taking too long to kick a penalty and England had one last shot at a win.

A breakdown penalty 50 seconds after the whistle cemented the win. Final score: 16-15.

Comments

17 Comments
M
MattJH 57 mins ago

Loved it.
FurBallsOfSteele was great at fullback, massive from CCS, very impressed by that young English prop off the bench getting his first cap.
Sux for TJ doing his knee again, but enjoyed watching Sevu Reece and Telea and their work rate.
Perofeta had some fantastic moments so real stoked for him, especially as his selection was so criticised. (Well, it was by me. I wouldn’t have picked him to begin with.)

F
Flatcoat 1 hr ago

We will take the win
.but we were terrible

B
Btroy 1 hr ago

a 1 point ugly win is always better than any loss and now both teams have a week to sort themselves out before their final test at the AB’s fortress of Eden Park…a hollowed ground and graveyard for many teams…Go the AB’s..2-0 whitewash..

j
james 2 hours ago

So much for english forward pack. Ha they got smashed!

a
asi 2 hours ago

ABs did not earn the right to go wide multiple times, attack was predictable esp the behind the back passes and Dmac kicked aimlessly at times and lacked control which I think goes back to the rush defense and pressure of the English. Thought Tuipolotu and SB did well at locks although that 6 jersey is still up for grabs. Perofeta played a good game and will grow in confidence from here. Hats off to the English who fought hard all game…

N
Neil 2 hours ago

Congrats to the ABs and Robertson who gets his international career up and running with win.

Looked pretty ominous in the first half and thought the ABs were starting to move it about really well, but credit to England who stayed in the fight and then started asking some questions of their own.

Disappointing from an England perspective, especially the 4th quarter, but plenty of positives and hopefully, it’ll be another close one next week.

D
Dave 2 hours ago

ABs fan here. Man! England were great! Awesome to watch. Furbank was epic. The game could've gone either way. Looking forward to next week. ABs will hopefully get more cohesive.

B
B.J. Spratt 2 hours ago

Poor ALL BLACK performance. . . The Poms outsmarted us. . .Can’t believe the after match “Bullshit”

The poms were quite bad and we beat them by one point…….[Jesus

J
Jen 2 hours ago

WOOHOO what a fricking arm wrastle. Great game. England looks really good.

C
Chris 2 hours ago

Great game. Well done both teams

