What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

By Andy Goode
Marcus Smith will be wanting to show that he is the man to drive England towards the 2027 World Cup (Photo Alex Davidson/ Getty Images)

The southern hemisphere sides have to be favourites but the north has a real chance over the next couple of weekends, which hasn’t always been the case at this time of year, and England have to take theirs in Dunedin.

Historically, the home nations haven’t had a huge amount of success in these July Tests away from home and at the end of a long, gruelling season, but they came away with a 6-6 draw a couple of years ago, if you include Scotland’s tour to Argentina, and I can see it being all square again this time around.

The Scots have opted for a cruise through North and South America so we’ll leave them out but I think England, Ireland and Wales can all pick up one win from their two-Test series and replicate the evenly matched summer of 2022.

While the Welsh and Irish can, and indeed might have to wait until game two for their success, Steve Borthwick’s men simply have to catch the All Blacks’ new regime cold and get their win at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

The Dunedin ground is fully covered, small by international standards with a capacity of around 30,000 and less of a daunting prospect for the opposition than a certain venue in Auckland that England will be travelling to next week.

Ireland beat New Zealand at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2022 and if England don’t do the same, then a 2-0 series defeat will look extremely likely given the All Blacks are looking to extend their unbeaten record at Eden Park to a scarcely believable 50 matches.

Only five members of this 36-man England squad were even born the last time New Zealand lost a game there, all the way back in 1994 to a France side captained by Philippe Saint-Andre and featuring the likes of Emile Ntamack, Philippe Sella, Thierry Lacroix, Christian Califano and Abdelatif Benazzi.

That illustrates the scale of the task facing England next week and, while the run has to end at some point, the All Blacks tend to elevate themselves to another level at Eden Park with the record adding an extra layer to the mystique surrounding the team.

On paper, this All Blacks side is as beatable as it has been for a long time; it is at an earlier stage of its transition period than England and has a couple of obvious areas of vulnerability and this week represents the best chance to exploit them.

Clearly, a relatively short preparation time and potential lack of cohesion is the prime reason for English optimism but the absence of some imposing figures up front, inexperience at full back and a new fly half are other big ones.

Damian McKenzie (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Damian McKenzie might have been ripping it up for a good while now but this is just his sixth Test start in the famous All Black number 10 jersey and Stephen Perofeta is starting a Test for just the second time and has spent half his time in Super Rugby playing fly half in recent seasons.

Having a playmaker at fly half and full back is something New Zealand have favoured for years now and they do have a certain Beauden Barrett waiting on the bench in case of emergency, but England will definitely target Perofeta under the high ball and look to expose him positionally.

Neither prop has a wealth of top level experience and Patrick Tuipulotu has never really managed to nail down a regular spot in the second row, so England will feel they have the edge when it comes to experience and grunt up front.

They can’t revert to type in terms of focusing purely on forward power and kicking the leather off the ball, and it may only be three games, one of which they actually lost, but they seem to have found a formula that means they can entertain and succeed against Ireland, France and Japan.

It isn’t a case of chucking it around all over the place and Marcus Smith’s decision-making will be key but England have some serious strike weapons in the likes of Ollie Lawrence, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman, and are actually using them.

New Zealand will, of course, want to play themselves and try to take advantage of the lack of experience in England’s backline at the very highest level so it’s all set up to be an absolute blockbuster and there should be tries.

Across the Tasman Sea, it’s impossible to predict the outcome of a series between a very new-look Wallabies and an equally fresh-faced Wales, both who have had a tough last year or so, but I can see them sharing the spoils.

South Africa Springboks Ireland
Siya Kolisi of South Africa leads players of South Africa off the field through a guard of honour formed by players of Ireland after defeat during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

At the opposite end of the scale, there’s the battle to call yourself the best team in the world as Ireland face world champions South Africa in their own backyard and the Irish are looking to beat the Boks four times on the spin for the first time ever.

All those previous three victories came on European soil though and it’s an altogether tougher task facing the World Cup winners on home soil, where Ireland have only ever won once before back in 2016.

It’s a bold call by Andy Farrell to pick Jamie Osborne at full back, a position he’s only twice started in for Leinster, but he’s earned the right to make those sorts of selections and be trusted.

It’s going to be an epic series between the top two ranked teams in the world and the Springboks will be tough to beat at altitude at Loftus Versfeld even for a side as fit as Ireland so they may stand more of a chance in Durban next week.

A series victory would be an historic achievement for Ireland, England or Wales and all three are capable of pulling it off, given either their own prowess or the state of the opposition, but I just feel it might be a bridge too far so I’m going for a 1-1 draw in all three series.

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

LIVE

{{item.title}}

3 Comments
T
Tom 1 hr ago

Dunno about this idea of Wales winning a game…

B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago

Template alert.

A [World Cup/Series] victory would be an historic achievement for [any given NH team] and all [insert number of them] are capable of pulling it off, given either their own prowess or the state of the opposition, but I just feel it might be a bridge too far so I’m going for [insert next best, respectable outcome].

Seriously though, this is Englands best chance in a long time.

To think that this is version 1 of Razor’s ABs. Still extremely difficult to beat. Whatever the outcome of this series - imagine the possible version by 2027.

s
steve 3 hours ago

Don't listen to AG for starters 😂

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 27 minutes ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Sloppy game. Poor ball protection on carries and shockingly bad lineouts in the rain

3 Go to comments
J
Johann 27 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Just for my benefit could you stop writing POM, because I never know if it refers to an Englishman or a niggly, grumpy Irish flanker.

67 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Dunno about this idea of Wales winning a game…

3 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Ex-Brumbies & Leicester coach Dan McKellar joins Waratahs

Getting like the EPL with musical chairs for the managers / coaches?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Baby Bok complacency, after the outsize Fiji victory and previous wins vs Argentina. My guess is that they were looking ahead to the England game. There is no excuse for the team not being more competitive. Win or lose they should have been in the game, but they just looked blunt, inaccurate and bereft of ideas. And it has probably cost them a shot at the title. Disappointing. Well played Argentina.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Template alert. A [World Cup/Series] victory would be an historic achievement for [any given NH team] and all [insert number of them] are capable of pulling it off, given either their own prowess or the state of the opposition, but I just feel it might be a bridge too far so I’m going for [insert next best, respectable outcome]. Seriously though, this is Englands best chance in a long time. To think that this is version 1 of Razor’s ABs. Still extremely difficult to beat. Whatever the outcome of this series - imagine the possible version by 2027.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

I see Etzebeth is whinging again. He is accusing the Irish media of targetting him after he fabricated a story and lied about Irish players being ‘arrogant’ after the quarter final. Poor Eben…..What is it with this sack of shit?

50 Go to comments
v
victor 3 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Where can I watch the game?

10 Go to comments
s
steve 3 hours ago
What England must do to achieve historic result vs All Blacks – Andy Goode

Don't listen to AG for starters 😂

3 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

Borthwick is gradually building a non-nonsense kind of team, with a back-to-basics workmanlike style. And I am backing him to do a good job of it, over time. If they aren’t already a legitimate contender against all comers then we should expect them to get there within the next year. Don’t expect the prettiest or most elegant rugby, but don’t underestimate their potential. FWIW I would not be surprised to see a relatively under-cooked NZ team lose to England in this series. You have to back Razor’s record in the longer run, but again it is a team in rebuild. Most of the magic emerges in teams when they have built experience as a unit. It’s when you get the roles, accuracy, timing and anticipation working that you get the results. It also helps to prove your selections and develop your squad depth. England are one year ahead of NZ in that rebuild process. I would love to see NZ win, but it is a lot to ask right. now. NZ deserve a break as Razor gets it all working together. As relates to NZ/SA, I expect those to be the biggest games of the 2024 season.

32 Go to comments
c
colin 3 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

Great player, did the business always for Scotland. Sadly after a quick shag with a groupie realises he still loves his wife. Cut the man some slack

4 Go to comments
R
Rian 4 hours ago
Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

Murray isn't starting because in the six nations he gave England the ball which allowed smith to score a drop goal winning the game for England. It was a terrible decision and Casey deserves the start.

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 5 hours ago
The key areas for England as they chase prized New Zealand scalp

I’m dialing back my expectations, though remain optimistic, and while a win would be great, a performance on par with those we’ve seen over the last 3 games is fine with me.

3 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina

Wonderful result for SH rugby. A highly competitive future Argentina is very welcome.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Top read Mick, I hope how the All Blacks can also remember (or come across this article) that identity and live by it! Lets hope both sides have a mixture of it.

67 Go to comments
D
Don M 5 hours ago
Is Ireland versus South Africa a battle for the title of ‘world champions’?

Thanks Nick and everyone who contributed to this thread. It’s been a fascinating read.

367 Go to comments
M
Michael 5 hours ago
Ardie Savea labels Scott Robertson's All Blacks influence 'refreshing'

Ardie voted for Fozzie to stay after the win over the Boks in Ellis park - that was a missed opportunity

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 6 hours ago
Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Scary times for Wales and a lesson to any other union in how NOT to conduct their affairs. I’ve sympathy for their long suffering fans but the game has been run into the ground over there. The seniors will be propping up the 6N for the rest of the decade, their U20’s are unremarkable and their club teams offer nothing. They’d struggle to improve things with a blank cheque but they have to navigate this within a tight budget now and salary caps across their national contracts. If Gatland can make them in anyway competitive again it would eclipse most of his previous achievements with them.

2 Go to comments
m
monty 6 hours ago
England is nice but the Springboks will be a true test of the All Blacks' mettle

Bidwell is just a troll.

32 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' ‘do-or-die’ reaction to late, late New Zealand U20s win

Jonno Gibbes yet another Chiefs region coach heading up the ranks. And with overseas experience! So far - off the top of my head: D Rennie, W Gatland, V Cotter, W Smith, Joe Schmidt, J Gibbes, C McMillan, the Great Fozzie, and some bloke called Razor - from Tauranga?

1 Go to comments
