All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

A 30-year winning streak was on the line as England and New Zealand took the field at Eden Park, meaning national pride and the Steinlager Series trophy weren’t the only things driving the players in the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was another nail-biting affair, with just one score in it at the death. But again, it was New Zealand on the better side of the scoreboard when the final whistle was blown, winning 24-17.

Codie Taylor and Finlay Christie combined for a driving tackle on Chandler Cunningham-South for the first big play of the game, with an equally strong breakdown drive winning possession for the Kiwis.

Play swung from end to end early as both teams found space and made breaks, but handling errors from the home side and quality desperation defence from the visitors kept scores locked.

England’s scrum was under pressure early, with Ben Earl doing well to get the ball out from their first effort, but a penalty was awarded to New Zealand on the second.

From that scrum, a lineout infringement from England handed the All Blacks a crack at the line from 15 metres out. Multiple powerful carries from Ardie Savea got the Kiwis on the front foot before Mark Tele’a wriggled over the line in the corner. Damian McKenzie added the extras from the sideline.

It took just two minutes for England to strike back, with a perfectly weighted crossfield kick from Marcus Smith finding Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who found the angle to beat the final two defenders and cross the line untouched. Marcus Smith converted from the friendly angle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith’s boot was active in open play in the following minutes, but a counter-attack was ignited by Damian McKenzie, who connected with Mark Tele’a and Stephen Perofeta, who passed back and forth until just metres shy of the try line, where again the desperate defence of England saw Marcus Smith win the intercept and save the try.

Playing under advantage, a cross-field kick from McKenzie dribbled over the sideline just beyond the reach of Sevu Reece. McKenzie then opted to take the three points on offer, making the score 10-7 in the hosts’ favour.

Possession 15% 40% 29% 15% 9% 20% 39% 32% 28% Possession Last 10 min 72% 49% Possession 51%

England opportunistically got themselves deep into New Zealand territory with a swiftly taken restart, where play remained for 10 minutes as the All Blacks’ efforts to win back possession resulted in exits that only made it as far as the 22.

Finlay Christie then smothered Earl off the back of another scrum and the breakdown turnover saw play return to England’s half. New Zealand’s lineout struggles saw the throw go straight to Maro Itoje and the pressure was momentarily relieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

England’s defence held strong in their own half, but their breakdown discipline allowed McKenzie to take another three points off the tee as halftime neared.

One final assault from the visitors saw them press further and further into New Zealand territory, until another cross-field kick from Smith isolated Tele’a, who, standing still, was no match for a Tommy Freeman in full stride, as the England flyer cleared his opposite, claiming the high ball and finding the try line. Marcus Smith nailed the wide conversion to steal a one-point lead heading into the break.

A kicking duel greeted fans on the other side of halftime, with box kick after box kick ending in a penalty when Jordie Barrett tackled Marcus Smith in the air.

The ensuing England attack was ended by a knock-on 10 metres from the New Zealand line. The exit again struggled to make it much further than the 22m line and a lineout indiscretion from New Zealand handed England a shot at the posts. Smith obliged and extended his side’s lead to four.

England doubled down on their pressure game and forced an error from Sevu Reece, who kicked it out on the full, offering the visitors another attack deep in New Zealand territory. While that play ended with an overly ambitious Marcus Smith chip-kick, New Zealand again struggled to exit their half.

A lineout steal changed that momentum in an instant and Beauden Barrett chased his clearance kick to make the tackle. New Zealand won possession and another kick found touch five metres from the English line.

The clearance found Beauden Barrett, and play swung from wing to wing before Barrett got his hands on the ball once more and made the clean break, finding Tele’a who touched down in the corner. The conversion was away, making for a familiar one-point All Blacks lead with 20 minutes to play.

Penalties 6 Penalties Conceded 11 0 Yellow Cards 0 0 Red Cards 0

Another Barrett break came by way of the rare volley off a chip-kick, and with field position in pocket, the team benefitted from another England infringement, allowing McKenzie to add three more points and make the lead 21-17.

With tensions high, the Kiwi scrum made their move and won the penalty. Another lineout penalty went the way of New Zealand and McKenzie stepped up to make the lead seven.

Four minutes remained and England were far from done, as Ollie Sleightholme beat Reece down the touchline and set up what would be one final stand with a shot at a draw.

New Zealand resisted the initial march, winning the breakdown turnover, but England came straight back at them thanks to Marcus Smith taking the quick throw to himself.

The final play of the contest saw the ball held up over the line and England penalised for offside. Fulltime score: 24-17.