International

All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

By Ned Lester
The All Blacks celebrate the try. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

A 30-year winning streak was on the line as England and New Zealand took the field at Eden Park, meaning national pride and the Steinlager Series trophy weren’t the only things driving the players in the contest.

It was another nail-biting affair, with just one score in it at the death. But again, it was New Zealand on the better side of the scoreboard when the final whistle was blown, winning 24-17.

Codie Taylor and Finlay Christie combined for a driving tackle on Chandler Cunningham-South for the first big play of the game, with an equally strong breakdown drive winning possession for the Kiwis.

Play swung from end to end early as both teams found space and made breaks, but handling errors from the home side and quality desperation defence from the visitors kept scores locked.

England’s scrum was under pressure early, with Ben Earl doing well to get the ball out from their first effort, but a penalty was awarded to New Zealand on the second.

From that scrum, a lineout infringement from England handed the All Blacks a crack at the line from 15 metres out. Multiple powerful carries from Ardie Savea got the Kiwis on the front foot before Mark Tele’a wriggled over the line in the corner. Damian McKenzie added the extras from the sideline.

It took just two minutes for England to strike back, with a perfectly weighted crossfield kick from Marcus Smith finding Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who found the angle to beat the final two defenders and cross the line untouched. Marcus Smith converted from the friendly angle.

Smith’s boot was active in open play in the following minutes, but a counter-attack was ignited by Damian McKenzie, who connected with Mark Tele’a and Stephen Perofeta, who passed back and forth until just metres shy of the try line, where again the desperate defence of England saw Marcus Smith win the intercept and save the try.

Playing under advantage, a cross-field kick from McKenzie dribbled over the sideline just beyond the reach of Sevu Reece. McKenzie then opted to take the three points on offer, making the score 10-7 in the hosts’ favour.

England opportunistically got themselves deep into New Zealand territory with a swiftly taken restart, where play remained for 10 minutes as the All Blacks’ efforts to win back possession resulted in exits that only made it as far as the 22.

Finlay Christie then smothered Earl off the back of another scrum and the breakdown turnover saw play return to England’s half. New Zealand’s lineout struggles saw the throw go straight to Maro Itoje and the pressure was momentarily relieved.

England’s defence held strong in their own half, but their breakdown discipline allowed McKenzie to take another three points off the tee as halftime neared.

One final assault from the visitors saw them press further and further into New Zealand territory, until another cross-field kick from Smith isolated Tele’a, who, standing still, was no match for a Tommy Freeman in full stride, as the England flyer cleared his opposite, claiming the high ball and finding the try line. Marcus Smith nailed the wide conversion to steal a one-point lead heading into the break.

New Zealand U20s change 10 in the hunt for a repeat win over France

Knowing they effectively had a ‘gimme’ versus minnows Spain on match day three, they rested numerous first-choice players but they will now run out at the DHL Stadium with a team that has 10 alterations from last Tuesday in Stellenbosch.

Read Now

A kicking duel greeted fans on the other side of halftime, with box kick after box kick ending in a penalty when Jordie Barrett tackled Marcus Smith in the air.

The ensuing England attack was ended by a knock-on 10 metres from the New Zealand line. The exit again struggled to make it much further than the 22m line and a lineout indiscretion from New Zealand handed England a shot at the posts. Smith obliged and extended his side’s lead to four.

England doubled down on their pressure game and forced an error from Sevu Reece, who kicked it out on the full, offering the visitors another attack deep in New Zealand territory. While that play ended with an overly ambitious Marcus Smith chip-kick, New Zealand again struggled to exit their half.

A lineout steal changed that momentum in an instant and Beauden Barrett chased his clearance kick to make the tackle. New Zealand won possession and another kick found touch five metres from the English line.

The clearance found Beauden Barrett, and play swung from wing to wing before Barrett got his hands on the ball once more and made the clean break, finding Tele’a who touched down in the corner. The conversion was away, making for a familiar one-point All Blacks lead with 20 minutes to play.

Another Barrett break came by way of the rare volley off a chip-kick, and with field position in pocket, the team benefitted from another England infringement, allowing McKenzie to add three more points and make the lead 21-17.

With tensions high, the Kiwi scrum made their move and won the penalty. Another lineout penalty went the way of New Zealand and McKenzie stepped up to make the lead seven.

Four minutes remained and England were far from done, as Ollie Sleightholme beat Reece down the touchline and set up what would be one final stand with a shot at a draw.

New Zealand resisted the initial march, winning the breakdown turnover, but England came straight back at them thanks to Marcus Smith taking the quick throw to himself.

The final play of the contest saw the ball held up over the line and England penalised for offside. Fulltime score: 24-17.

G
GrahamVF 4 mins ago

England lost when the allowed a massive change n momentum by losing three consecutive attacking line outs two inside 10m from the AB’s line. They lost 11 line outs in the 2019 WC final. When the aAB’s scored on the back of a huge momentum swing England started panicking gave away really soft crucial penalties and that was that. But they are a young team and the world had better take notice. The A ‘s have been poor in both games with ten minutes of brilliance rescuing the game.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 14 minutes ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Gatland. About to test the whole “how low can you go” thing.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 20 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

BB again? Has anyone won MOTM playing 15mins?

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

A draw would be hilarious.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 24 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Sevu who?

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hier kom ‘n ding.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 30 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

You can cheer a knock on if you want. But win the scrum please.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 30 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

England with that plastic energy again.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 33 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Even Nic Berry is relieved BB came on. Less chance of death threats if NZ win this one. Can you imagine if they lost!?

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 36 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Razor needs to take BB out for a nice steak dinner tonight. Better dress nice and bring flowers.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 37 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

But for the SA leg of the RC, do us a favour and leave him at home. Thanks.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 38 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

BB has had three touches and changed the game. Ffs

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 40 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

BB at 10, DMac at 15 looks way more promising than anything I’ve seen for 60 mins.

26 Go to comments
c
craig 42 minutes ago
Ireland 'more than capable' of beating South Africa

Comment section is full of whinging Irishmen 😂😂😂 Cry me a River…….,Oh!!!!!

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 43 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Barret needs to start boys. Simple as that. All the BB haters in NZ need to pipe down. Until someone else comes along and plays with the same calm and composure (experience) he’s too good to ignore.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 45 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Now convert into points and roll the fecken credits.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 46 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Barret showing once again that if you’re gonna kick the ball a whole bunch, get something out of it. Way too much aimless kicking in this game from the ABs.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 54 minutes ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Well on the plus side. This display isn’t going to keep the boks awake at night. RC here we come.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Darn it. Nice one Felix. The Bok cross kick. The English game is starting to look like the British Museum. Filled with other nations artefacts.

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

England look accepting of a hiding today.

26 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

GO ALLBLACKS! YOU CAN DO IT!

26 Go to comments
