Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
LIVE
73'
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
18:30
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:45
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:55
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
World Rugby U20 Championship

Lyon statement: Recruitment of New Zealand U20s boss Jono Gibbes

By Liam Heagney
New Zealand U20s boss Jono Gibbes talking to RugbyPass in Stellenbosch on July 4

Jono Gibbes, the current New Zealand U20s head coach, is back in the Top 14 18 months after his sacking as boss at Clermont as he has agreed to join Lyon for the upcoming 2024/25 season. It was January 2023 when a Champions Cup hammering at home to Leicester spelled the end for the 47-year-old at a club he agreed to join for the 2021/22 season on a three-year deal from La Rochelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his dismissal, Gibbes hunkered down in his native New Zealand, becoming a resource and development XV coach at the Chiefs, his former franchise as a player. He also agreed to become head coach of the Baby Blacks, who had endured fourth, seventh and seventh-place finishes in the three World Rugby U20 Championship tournaments that had taken place since they last won the trophy in 2017.

Gibbes’ appointment has been a success as he has followed up New Zealand’s title win at the inaugural age-grade Rugby Championship on the Australian Gold Coast in May with qualification for this Sunday’s World Rugby Championship semi-final against France in Cape Town.

Video Spacer

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

Video Spacer

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

His Baby Blacks topped their pool at the Championship with three victories, including a last-gasp 27-26 win over the French in Stellenbosch courtesy of an 80th-minute penalty kick from Rico Simpson.

“You can see in the emotion of the players that it’s a squad effort,” said Gibbes to RugbyPass in the aftermath of that dramatic July 4 victory. “They are so happy for the investment they have put in and I have to take my hat off to the staff, my coaching group, they have just done an awesome job with these guys.”

Gibbes happily doled out the praise to his fellow Kiwis on the night of that match day two win, but the victory surely boosted his reputation in France and it has now emerged he will head to Europe at the end of the Championship in South Africa to start work at Lyon.

A statement read: “The LOU Rugby staff will be strengthened for next season with the arrival of Jono Gibbes. The current coach of the Baby Blacks will act as a consultant and will join Lyon at the end of the U20 World Cup to participate in summer preparation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-cap former All Blacks forward has spent much of his coaching career in France, working at Clermont from 2014 to 2017, La Rochelle from 2018 to 2021 and Clermont from 2021 to January 2023.

He has also had stints in Ireland with Leinster (2008 to 2014) and Ulster (2017/18), and also in New Zealand with Waikato (2018).

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

3

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

4

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

5

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

6

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

7

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

8

Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

Comments on RugbyPass

V
Vellies 10 minutes ago
There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

Nothing is impossible… this is a strong starting Irish team (the forward 8 at least - better so than last week with POM on the bench). But not a great bench… going to be a great test match!!!

1 Go to comments
F
Francisco 22 minutes ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Hi Brett, good to read you today. I was able to watch the AUSvWAL at the start of the week. Your appreciation of the 'rust' is consistent with the gestures we could observe on the field. Undoubtedly, Wallabies are orchestrating their own dance of reconnaissances and set-ups. With only 5 experienced players (+50 caps), 2 intermediates (-50 and +30 caps) and 31 men with -30 caps, Schmidt's bet takes on another meaning, another color and is shaping up to be the youngest team in SH (followed by Argentina). The sensation of an even match, for its 'regular' nature, accentuated much more the perception of what happened on the field of indiscipline (11 penalties conceded) where any figure containing 2 digits turns on warning lights. It is true that RSA also conceded 11 penalties vs WAL, but then corrected them downwards vs IRE. The breakdown is a kind of "eye of the storm," and Fisher knows it. That is, for the moment, one of WAL's Achilles heels. "A win is a win" - that's right. But it would be a better victory if it succeeds in inaugurating a more sustainable gaming model for Wallabies.

10 Go to comments
j
jim 43 minutes ago
History signals Ireland win and 4 other talking points before Boks

Don’t think saying ‘former international referee Jaco Peyper’ adds much credibility to his opinion. He’s a paid member of the SA backroom team so is 110% biased regardless of his exceptional career. Now if Nigel Owens backed those decisions I would pay attention

3 Go to comments
T
Tim 59 minutes ago
All Blacks' skipper Scott Barrett's take on England 'pressure game'

England are pretty fortunate to have a player of Steward’s calibre to fall back on. He may not have Furbank’s attacking ability but he doesn't do much wrong either. Safe pair of hands at the back and a decent kick.

1 Go to comments
j
jim 1 hours ago
England U20s forced into two changes for semi-final with Ireland

I just can’t believe the size of these young lads, across all countries but particularly England and SA. Monsters and not even 20. Usually people wouldnt get to that until 21 or 22 now they’re like that at 18 and 19! Think the Irish break of 10 days gives them a definite advantage once they don’t become complacent

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
England U20s forced into two changes for semi-final with Ireland

All things being equal the 10 day turnaround compared to England's 5 days would give Ireland a significant advantage. This English team are excellent and may be able to overcome that disadvantage. If its dry, Ireland must move England around and if they are clinical that should be enough.

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Springboks warned as Ireland rediscover their 'edge'

Massive selfless contribution again by O'Mahony putting his team above any selfish concerns. We can read between the lines that one of the clips shown (that they are not proud of) was the ‘tackle' on Casey and Ireland not responding in the subsequent scrum. People didnt believe me earlier this week: watch what happens when Snyman puts his first questionable hand on an Irish player. I hope SA think they have this won. If they go behind at any stage they wont be getting the lead back again.

12 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

The ABs let England into the game with some very poor tactics. All the steam is taken out of rush defence by simply kicking the ball instead of running it. ABs can do that with even more comfort this week without worrying about Furbank running it back. If DMac can show some discipline and only look to go wide when England have too many forwards on the ground they can win comfortably. If they resort to the Super Rugby inspired madness of last week’s first half they will be looking at their first loss at Eden Park for 30 years. You would think a brand new ABs team that has only been together 10 days with a new coach has more potential to improve than England from one week to the next, but if the ABs end up chasing the game against that England D things could go pear shaped.

27 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

What a f_ucking disgrace.

7 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 3 hours ago
Potential Rugby World Cup host cities descend on Washington DC

Denver (where I am) probably won’t get selected for the same reason Mile High stadium wasn’t selected for the FIFA WC; altitude.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

This is NOT the last we’ll see of this team. Anything but. We will see this team compete for the RC in 2024. Rassie would be TOTALLY AMISS if he traded this team in for some experimental team and combinations and not make the strongest possible campaign for the RC in 2024 with this WC winning team. He can experiment against Portugal and in the autumn series. But to suggest he should Make wholesale changes to build for 2027 now is stupid. Who would he drop anyway? Everyone’s performing?

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
History signals Ireland win and 4 other talking points before Boks

Ireland benefited from non-existent refereeing of the rucks. And which pundits - who exactly - is STILL suggesting Ireland are the best team in the world?

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Springboks warned as Ireland rediscover their 'edge'

Finding your edge in training means effall.

12 Go to comments
T
Theo 4 hours ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

One thing nobody remembered. It was the Springbok’s first match since the world cup.

11 Go to comments
D
Dan 4 hours ago
Ireland 'more than capable' of beating South Africa

Indeed. All they need is a compliment ref to show up and do their job. Barnes, Whitehouse and Pearce have handed the inferior team their undeserved victories. Such a stain on the sport.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
France's performances shine despite disturbing off-field dramas

Well done France. Excellent.

1 Go to comments
N
Nikola 5 hours ago
Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

next to be signed by MHR are Jaminet, Auradou and Jegou

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

I suggested pre match that the first game would be very close and most Kiwis on here laughed at me, themselves predicting a cricket score and accused me of arrogance for having the audacity to suggest England would be competitive… so take that as you will… However the ABs are a pillar of excellence and the insane expectations must be a part of that culture of success. Not sure if fan arrogance and being condescending of other teams is a requirement though.

81 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

it’s fair - I think career mgmt is important for great / older players like PSTD, Eben, Siya, Polly. If the target is the 2027 RWC, realistic we need a core group of 30 to draw 23 from and not miss a beat. I would take a few losses in the coming years to create the depth

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
Ireland 'more than capable' of beating South Africa

Good news that there is reportedly fire in the belly at training this week. We need a massive uptick from that terrible performance last week. SA found it very difficult to score last week. An improvement in emotional energy and accuracy and attitude will see us put it up to them big time. I think we are fitter and I don’t see them clawing a deficit back.

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test
Search