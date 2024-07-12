Select Edition

Scotland U20

Scotland and USA through to U20 Trophy final

By Jon Newcombe
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Scotland's Finlay Doyle scores a second half try during a World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024 match between Scotland and Japan at Hive Stadium, on July 12, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Scotland will go into Wednesday’s World Rugby U20 Trophy final as massive favourites after an emphatic 46-10 victory over previously unbeaten Japan secured them top spot in Pool A at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the eve of the senior men’s team’s match-up in Washington DC this weekend, Scotland booked a date with Pool B winners USA, who laboured to a 30-17 victory against Kenya earlier in the day.

The winner of the final will win promotion and compete in next year’s World Rugby U20 Championship.

Scotland were relegated from age grade international rugby’s elite event in 2019 and failed to bounce back at the first attempt last year after suffering a costly defeat to Uruguay.

However, this time around Kenny Murray’s team have been flawless in going about their business, establishing a competition record in beating Samoa 123-15 in round one and chalking up another century in their next match against Hong Kong China, 101-0.

Japan were always going to provide a stiffer challenge but Scotland were more than a match for the Asian outfit, scoring six tries.

Two tries were conceded by Scotland as Japan finally found their groove in the final quarter but the tournament hosts were worthy winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

A double from Geordie Glynn set them on their way and they had 39 unanswered points on the board with 65 minutes gone, scoring further tries through Finlay Doyle – his seventh of the tournament – and Andrew McLean and Freddie Douglas in addition to a couple of penalties.

Japan responded with two tries in five minutes from Tasuku Masuyama and Shusui Kamei but Scotland had the final word when Jack Hocking rounded things off.

USA, meanwhile, spurned several opportunities on their way to victory over Kenya, which gives them a shot at competing in the U20 Championship for the first time since 2013.

A misfiring lineout stymied their efforts in the first half and 11 points were missed from the kicking tee as they went into the break only 8-3 to the good.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Junior All-Americans upped the ante, however, in the third quarter and the decision to hand the goal-kicking duties to the assured left boot of centre, Tito Edjua was a masterstroke.

The centre badly skewed his first attempt but came good thereafter as USA pulled away by scoring three tries in a 16-minute burst.

Kenya staged a late rally but it was too little too late.

As runners-up of their respective pools, Japan will play Uruguay, 32-16 winners against tournament newcomers the Netherlands, for the bronze medal.

Samoa beat Hong Kong China 39-19 in the first match of the day and they will face the Dutch in the fifth-place final.

The destiny of the wooden spoon will be decided by Hong Kong China and Kenya.

 

