World Rugby U20 Championship

New Zealand U20s change 10 in the hunt for a repeat win over France

By Liam Heagney
Rico Simpson (centre) celebrates his match-winning kick versus France on July 4 (Photo by Nic Bothma/World Rugby)

As expected, New Zealand have confirmed a much changed XV to take on France in Sunday’s World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final in Cape Town. Knowing they effectively had a ‘gimme’ versus minnows Spain on match day three, they rested numerous first-choice players but they will now run out at the DHL Stadium with a team that has 10 alterations from last Tuesday in Stellenbosch.

Just three of the pack that began the ultimately abandoned exercise against the Spanish have been retained, tighthead Joshua Smith, lock Tom Allen and back-rower Mosese Bason.

Out the back, Xavi Taele and Xavier Tito-Harris are the repeat picks, although the latter switches to the right wing after featuring at outside centre in the 45-13 clash with Spain that was called off at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch.

New Zealand have already beaten France at this Championship, winning a match day two game 27-26 thanks to an 80th-minute Rico Simpson penalty, and there are just two changes from that afternoon’s XV for an eagerly-awaited rematch as Logan Watson-Wallace, the starting tighthead on July 4, isn’t in Sunday’s squad while full-back Isaac Hutchinson is on the bench.

The latest Baby Blacks team announcement emerged on Friday, the same day it was confirmed that head coach Jono Gibbes is returning to the Top 14 as he has been snapped up by Lyon 18 months after his sacking by Clermont.

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
New Zealand U20
13:00
14 Jul 24
France U20
All Stats and Data

France, meanwhile, have named an XV showing four changes to face New Zealand following their 29-11 pool win over Wales last Tuesday.

NEW ZEALAND (vs France, Sunday): 1. Will Martin, 2. Vernon Bason (capt), 3. Joshua Smith, 4. Tom Allen, 5. Liam Jack, 6. Andrew Smith, 7. Jonathan Lee, 8. Mosese Bason; 9. Dylan Pledger, 10. Rico Simpson; 11. Stanley Solomon, 12. Xavi Taele, 13. Aki Tuivailala, 14. Xavier Tito-Harris; 15. Sam Coles. Reps: 16. Manumaua Letiu, 17. Sika Uamaki, 18. Gus Brown, 19. Cameron Christie, 20. Matt Lowe, 21. Riley Williams, 22. Isaac Hutchinson, 23. King Maxwell.

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

Lyon statement: Recruitment of New Zealand U20s boss Jono Gibbes

It was January 2023 when a Champions Cup hammering at home to Leicester spelled the end for the 47-year-old at a club he agreed to join for the 2021/22 season on a three-year deal from La Rochelle.

Read Now
Comments on RugbyPass

B
Barry 9 minutes ago
History signals Ireland win and 4 other talking points before Boks

TMO aside, last week was an even game. Equal penality count and similar possession and territory stats. They've always been single score games with the exception of the odd blowout every once in a while. Sense another close one that could go either way. Dickson is a great ref.

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 38 minutes ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

Rassie will give some players opportunities in the RC. I expect Roos to feature then as well as Manie, grobbelaar, mgomezulu and a few others. I don't expect wholesale changes. He will try to win the RC and for that he will need his core team. I think the Springboks will experiment more on the year end tour. They will experiment against Scotland and Wales with their squad depth and go all out against England. The Springboks play 45 to 50 games in the cycle before the world cup. If rassie can put 40 caps into the most promising players like Roos etc and put at least 20 into a host of youngsters while keeping an experienced core and a couple of old timers I reckon it will be a good mix

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 49 minutes ago
There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

We get a few TMO calls and cancel the Xmas presents to SA in Pretoria the score could have been 31-13.

2 Go to comments
c
craig 1 hours ago
Springboks warned as Ireland rediscover their 'edge'

Little Irish Lambs to the Slaughter

17 Go to comments
V
Vellies 1 hours ago
There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

Nothing is impossible… this is a strong starting Irish team (the forward 8 at least - better so than last week with POM on the bench). But not a great bench… going to be a great test match!!!

2 Go to comments
F
Francisco 1 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Hi Brett, good to read you today. I was able to watch the AUSvWAL at the start of the week. Your appreciation of the 'rust' is consistent with the gestures we could observe on the field. Undoubtedly, Wallabies are orchestrating their own dance of reconnaissances and set-ups. With only 5 experienced players (+50 caps), 2 intermediates (-50 and +30 caps) and 31 men with -30 caps, Schmidt's bet takes on another meaning, another color and is shaping up to be the youngest team in SH (followed by Argentina). The sensation of an even match, for its 'regular' nature, accentuated much more the perception of what happened on the field of indiscipline (11 penalties conceded) where any figure containing 2 digits turns on warning lights. It is true that RSA also conceded 11 penalties vs WAL, but then corrected them downwards vs IRE. The breakdown is a kind of "eye of the storm," and Fisher knows it. That is, for the moment, one of WAL's Achilles heels. "A win is a win" - that's right. But it would be a better victory if it succeeds in inaugurating a more sustainable gaming model for Wallabies.

10 Go to comments
j
jim 2 hours ago
History signals Ireland win and 4 other talking points before Boks

Don’t think saying ‘former international referee Jaco Peyper’ adds much credibility to his opinion. He’s a paid member of the SA backroom team so is 110% biased regardless of his exceptional career. Now if Nigel Owens backed those decisions I would pay attention

4 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
All Blacks' skipper Scott Barrett's take on England 'pressure game'

England are pretty fortunate to have a player of Steward’s calibre to fall back on. He may not have Furbank’s attacking ability but he doesn't do much wrong either. Safe pair of hands at the back and a decent kick.

1 Go to comments
j
jim 2 hours ago
England U20s forced into two changes for semi-final with Ireland

I just can’t believe the size of these young lads, across all countries but particularly England and SA. Monsters and not even 20. Usually people wouldnt get to that until 21 or 22 now they’re like that at 18 and 19! Think the Irish break of 10 days gives them a definite advantage once they don’t become complacent

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
England U20s forced into two changes for semi-final with Ireland

All things being equal the 10 day turnaround compared to England's 5 days would give Ireland a significant advantage. This English team are excellent and may be able to overcome that disadvantage. If its dry, Ireland must move England around and if they are clinical that should be enough.

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Springboks warned as Ireland rediscover their 'edge'

Massive selfless contribution again by O'Mahony putting his team above any selfish concerns. We can read between the lines that one of the clips shown (that they are not proud of) was the ‘tackle' on Casey and Ireland not responding in the subsequent scrum. People didnt believe me earlier this week: watch what happens when Snyman puts his first questionable hand on an Irish player. I hope SA think they have this won. If they go behind at any stage they wont be getting the lead back again.

17 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

The ABs let England into the game with some very poor tactics. All the steam is taken out of rush defence by simply kicking the ball instead of running it. ABs can do that with even more comfort this week without worrying about Furbank running it back. If DMac can show some discipline and only look to go wide when England have too many forwards on the ground they can win comfortably. If they resort to the Super Rugby inspired madness of last week’s first half they will be looking at their first loss at Eden Park for 30 years. You would think a brand new ABs team that has only been together 10 days with a new coach has more potential to improve than England from one week to the next, but if the ABs end up chasing the game against that England D things could go pear shaped.

27 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

What a f_ucking disgrace.

7 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 4 hours ago
Potential Rugby World Cup host cities descend on Washington DC

Denver (where I am) probably won’t get selected for the same reason Mile High stadium wasn’t selected for the FIFA WC; altitude.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

This is NOT the last we’ll see of this team. Anything but. We will see this team compete for the RC in 2024. Rassie would be TOTALLY AMISS if he traded this team in for some experimental team and combinations and not make the strongest possible campaign for the RC in 2024 with this WC winning team. He can experiment against Portugal and in the autumn series. But to suggest he should Make wholesale changes to build for 2027 now is stupid. Who would he drop anyway? Everyone’s performing?

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
History signals Ireland win and 4 other talking points before Boks

Ireland benefited from non-existent refereeing of the rucks. And which pundits - who exactly - is STILL suggesting Ireland are the best team in the world?

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Springboks warned as Ireland rediscover their 'edge'

Finding your edge in training means effall.

17 Go to comments
T
Theo 5 hours ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

One thing nobody remembered. It was the Springbok’s first match since the world cup.

11 Go to comments
D
Dan 5 hours ago
Ireland 'more than capable' of beating South Africa

Indeed. All they need is a compliment ref to show up and do their job. Barnes, Whitehouse and Pearce have handed the inferior team their undeserved victories. Such a stain on the sport.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 6 hours ago
France's performances shine despite disturbing off-field dramas

Well done France. Excellent.

1 Go to comments
