New Zealand U20s change 10 in the hunt for a repeat win over France

As expected, New Zealand have confirmed a much changed XV to take on France in Sunday’s World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final in Cape Town. Knowing they effectively had a ‘gimme’ versus minnows Spain on match day three, they rested numerous first-choice players but they will now run out at the DHL Stadium with a team that has 10 alterations from last Tuesday in Stellenbosch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just three of the pack that began the ultimately abandoned exercise against the Spanish have been retained, tighthead Joshua Smith, lock Tom Allen and back-rower Mosese Bason.

Out the back, Xavi Taele and Xavier Tito-Harris are the repeat picks, although the latter switches to the right wing after featuring at outside centre in the 45-13 clash with Spain that was called off at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch.

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

New Zealand have already beaten France at this Championship, winning a match day two game 27-26 thanks to an 80th-minute Rico Simpson penalty, and there are just two changes from that afternoon’s XV for an eagerly-awaited rematch as Logan Watson-Wallace, the starting tighthead on July 4, isn’t in Sunday’s squad while full-back Isaac Hutchinson is on the bench.

The latest Baby Blacks team announcement emerged on Friday, the same day it was confirmed that head coach Jono Gibbes is returning to the Top 14 as he has been snapped up by Lyon 18 months after his sacking by Clermont.

New Zealand U20 France U20 All Stats and Data

France, meanwhile, have named an XV showing four changes to face New Zealand following their 29-11 pool win over Wales last Tuesday.

NEW ZEALAND (vs France, Sunday): 1. Will Martin, 2. Vernon Bason (capt), 3. Joshua Smith, 4. Tom Allen, 5. Liam Jack, 6. Andrew Smith, 7. Jonathan Lee, 8. Mosese Bason; 9. Dylan Pledger, 10. Rico Simpson; 11. Stanley Solomon, 12. Xavi Taele, 13. Aki Tuivailala, 14. Xavier Tito-Harris; 15. Sam Coles. Reps: 16. Manumaua Letiu, 17. Sika Uamaki, 18. Gus Brown, 19. Cameron Christie, 20. Matt Lowe, 21. Riley Williams, 22. Isaac Hutchinson, 23. King Maxwell.

Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

Related Lyon statement: Recruitment of New Zealand U20s boss Jono Gibbes It was January 2023 when a Champions Cup hammering at home to Leicester spelled the end for the 47-year-old at a club he agreed to join for the 2021/22 season on a three-year deal from La Rochelle. Read Now