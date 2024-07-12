Four changes for France for their U20s rematch with New Zealand

Defending champions France have made four changes to their starting XV for Sunday’s semi-final at the World Rugby U20 Championship versus New Zealand. The French qualified for the last four with a 29-11 bonus-point win over Wales last Tuesday in Athlone, a result that was perfect to secure them progress as the tournament’s best runner-up across the three groups.

France were thrilled to keep alive their chance to win a fourth Championship in succession and they have now opted to change three of their pack and one back for the semi-final that will be staged at the Stormers’ DHL Stadium, the ground where they comfortably defeated Spain on match day one.

Two alterations are in the front row with Barnabe Massa named at hooker and Lino Julien, a loosehead starter versus New Zealand in Stellenbosch on July 4, promoted from the bench against Wales to start at tighthead. Match day three No2 Thomas Lacombre drops to the replacements with Thomas Duchene, last Tuesday’s No3, missing out.

The other French pack change is at openside where Geoffrey Malaterre, a round three sub, takes the place of the benched Sialevailea Tolofua.

Meanwhile, out the back, Leo Carbonneau, the 22nd man the last day on a six/two forwards/backs bench, takes over as the starting nine from Thomas Souverbie, who misses out completely as Xan Mosques is named amongst the backline cover where the six/two sub tactic has been maintained.

New Zealand needed an 80th minute penalty kick to beat France 27-26 in a match day two pool game in Stellenbosch, but the French were always confident of qualifying despite that last-gasp loss.

Assistant Philippe Boher told RugbyPass after the win over Wales: “We knew that there was a chance for us, so we weren’t devastated effectively in the Stellenbosch defeat, but the pressure was on us to win with a bonus point to be sure we qualified. We did very well. So perfect.”

