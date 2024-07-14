Select Edition

International

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

By Liam Heagney
Ciaran Frawley watches his winning drop goal go over the bar for Ireland (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Seven days after Andy Farrell and Rassie Erasmus shared different perspectives on the TMO decisions that were the hot topic coming out of the Test series opener won 27-20 by South Africa in Pretoria, both coaches were united in their praise for how Ciaran Frawley struck from deep with time up to dramatically clinch Ireland their 25-24 win in Durban.

With Ireland trailing 22-24 and feeding the ball into a scrum on 78:47 just outside their own 22, a 2-0 series victory was in the hands of the Springboks. However, Ireland superbly countered off the set-piece and Frawley’s resulting grubber led to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu conceding a lineout under pressure from James Lowe.

Rob Herring’s throw took place on 79:41 and after Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris, Ryan Baird and Caolin Blade all handled, Frawley was stationed a step back inside the 10-metre line when his 79:59 kick was launched to grab Ireland the victory that was confirmed after TMO review showed that Cheslin Kolbe slipped in his attempted run to charge and wasn’t obstructed off the ball by Finlay Bealham.

Frawley’s coach Farrell, who made the decision on 59 minutes to swap him in at out-half in place of Jack Crowley, was chuffed with what he had witnessed.

“Let’s go through it. He kicked a ball out on the full on a crossfield kick (on 76:39), to get his composure back and then we played the play, Stu McCloskey does unbelievably well, creates the space (for Frawley) to roll the ball and (for James Lowe to) tackle someone in touch.

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
52%
61%
3-6 secs
21%
22%
6+ secs
22%
13%
68
Rucks Won
88

“It’s great play to put pressure on where it needed to be at the end of a Test match like that, but you still need guts. He had the guts in the first place to do the first drop goal and then I thought it was immense how he had the courage to take it [the second drop goal] early, so fair play to him.”

Springboks boss Erasmus concurred. “At the end, it was a really good drop goal, well executed and we couldn’t stop that. I thought we did fight back very well second half but it wasn’t good enough and that is why Ireland is one of the top teams in the world.

“Very impressed, even with the way 78 minutes on the clock they have a scrum on their own 22, we tried to put the heat on but they had a really well-organised move to the left-hand side and they got it out. We had to put the ball out and then they had a lineout and a very well set-up drop goal.

“That is what you expect from a team like that… I feel there was nothing we could do apart from trying to scrum them. We couldn’t rush on the defence, they would have cut our line and scored a try. I’m not sure who put the grubber through but that was a well-executed grubber and we got tackled out and the drop goal was set up. Very well done by them.”

Ireland skipper Caelan Doris, who led his team to a 16-6 half-time lead that was overtaken 16-18 17 minutes into the second half following his costly sin-binning, claimed Frawley’s winner was class.

“Second half felt like a bit of a s**t show at times, that first 20 in particular. I was sitting on the sideline watching some of it unfold not being able to influence and it sort of felt suffocating, penalty after penalty.

“We got it back on track… Ciaran deserves massive credit. The first drop goal, I thought the ball was going to me, I see it going in behind to him and he slots it.

“And then the composure he had, first of all going for the cross-field which didn’t come off and then he kicks it again and I think, ‘What are you doing kicking the ball away?’ A perfectly weighted kick, we tackle them into touch and just the composure he had throughout and the confidence to go for that last kick, credit to him. I thought it was class.”

Related

Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Hang it in the Louvre. Ireland rugby fans have long cherished some famous last-gasp drop goals. Ronan O’Gara to clinch the 2009 Grand Slam in Cardiff. Johnny Sexton to finish a 2018 Hail Mary play in Paris that ignited the run to another Slam.

Read Now
Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

6

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

7

England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

8

There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous

From Moseley Wanderers to Romanian trailblazers, rugby has a fascinating relationship with sport's blue-riband event.

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Greg 27 minutes ago
'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

The problem for Steve and England is that the All Blacks should be much better by November. I suspect the experiment at No. 6 will be resolved by Scott Barrett taking that role, which will also fix the line-out problem, by allowing a genuine 2 metre plus Retallick-type replacement, a Josh Lord or a Sam Darry, to partner Tuipolotu. Then there’s Will Jordan at fullback and, with a bit of luck, Cam Roigard at half-back. These two tests might have shown the ABs at their most vulnerable…

1 Go to comments
M
Matthew 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

2 tries to Telea doesn’t change the fact he lacks pace for a wing and gets caught out of position a lot. It cost the All Blacks 2 tries. Time for Caleb Clark to have a go.

52 Go to comments
m
matt 1 hours ago
Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

1) insistence on the grubbers killed them, especially giving it to BB 2) why does underhill come off and chandler cumming stay on? I find he goes missing and runs too high. 3) smith was quite brilliant cool to see him develop

24 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

A largely second string Ireland - at the end of a 55 week season - beat the boks in their own sand pit. And Trump got shot. ALL-TIMER WEEKEND!!!

143 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

So are they both the best team in the world now or….

143 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt says he'll swing Wallabies axe again

Maybe don’t think you have won the game in the first 20 and then stop paying. Tupou, needs to be more motivated to play 60 mins

1 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 3 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Great win Ireland, real gutsy

8 Go to comments
R
Ross 4 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Well done Ciaran and Ireland. Great win!!!

8 Go to comments
C
Chris 4 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well done to Ireland. We will see you again in November I hope

143 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 4 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

still haven’t seen the Forward pack step up enough to create space for the backs , So it’s hard to judge how good or bad dmac and Christie really are . Dmac still appears dangerous with ball in hand but his kicking for space isn’t good enough . Christie’s delivery appears slow . Pressure could be why . Reiko isn’t damaging enough at 12 . And that line out is so bad … not sure what’s happening there . never seen a better super sub then BB . Would of been crazy to see a mounga / Jordan combination and BB coming of the bench .

21 Go to comments
B
Barry 4 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series Second Test

Wee faf should be in the minus figures. Got schooled by a pensioner. A generous 4. Even his hair looked shyte today.

9 Go to comments
i
i 4 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Hahaha the irony, seeing all the bitter South African fans whining about the Irish kicking the leather off the ball and winning by 1 point. How about just giving Ireland kudos. A long list of injuries, new caps, playing away from home, a long season, and all against a tough team to beat who historically grind it out and keep it tight. That’s a hell of a result to pull off and rugby is better for it.

143 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 5 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well done Ireland well deserved . Better team on the day. Some heroes and what could anybody want from a test match than that finish. Alan - well played Ireland. Looking forward to rrenewing our rivalry 🤗

143 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 5 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Hahaha well done IRE. Some of these bloody Boks fans on here have been plain unbearable.

143 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 5 hours ago
‘We’ve got to be better‘: Wallabies eager to build on second win over Wales

Great to see our cuzzies across the ditch be served up a useless Wales team for the taking. Now the trick for them is to refrain from declaring themselves masters of the rugby universe.

2 Go to comments
R
Ross 5 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Lots of hilarious comments here. Total Bs. Great game and deservedly won by Ireland. I sm sure most Springboks would agree, Ireland deserved the won.

143 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

This is the only game review. Were about to be flooded with lunch time articles of what all the players comments were though, like it’s hard hitting content. Can’t wait to see what this RP future looks like, should open up more doors for more relevant content.

21 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 5 hours ago
Scott Barrett was the safe, obvious choice as All Blacks captain

Hamish is a Socialist. Like all socialists, they have nothing and want to share it with everyone.

19 Go to comments
B
Barry 5 hours ago
Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

Don't worry, lad. The boks won a RWC with the ugliest brand of 10 man rugby the world has seen. A manky kick was befitting.

8 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 5 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

As long as All Blacks play Christie, their backs will never get “quick ball, which allows All Blacks to play “The All Black DNA/Style” which has entertained fans all over the world for 120 years. Beauden Barrett demonstrated the All Black core DNA for 31 minutes. He faced the fear and ran the ball as his first option. He remained calm, lifted the whole team, including Damian McKenzie, which WON the game. I still believe we can WIN all 14 games.

21 Go to comments
