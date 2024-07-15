Stuart Hogg to stand trial during Top 14 season

Stuart Hogg’s trial for alleged domestic abuse of his estranged wife will now take place three days after the opening game of the French in September following his latest appearance at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Former Scotland captain Hogg, 32, dressed in a blue jumper, submitted not guilty pleas at his latest brief court appearance earlier on Monday and had been due to stand trial at the end of the month.

The Lions full-back, who starts pre-season training with his new club Montpellier on Wednesday, denied behaving in a way that caused wife Gillian Hogg ‘fear and alarm’ over a seven-year period between 2017 and 2024.

He has signed on with Montpellier for two years with the option for a third season worth around £350,000 a season, which is less than the £580,000 a year he was earning with Exeter Chiefs before announcing his retirement.

Hogg saw Duhan van der Merwe equal his Scottish record of 27 international tries. He is accused of tracking his wife’s movements, monitoring her communication with others, and repeatedly trying to control family life.

His lawyer, Mat Patrick, told Sheriff Donald Ferguson that they had only “recently” received files from prosecutors and requested that the trial be postponed and that his client be excused from attending a pre-trial hearing on August 26.

“The trial is due to be held on July 30, but we have some difficulties with this date as we have only recently received the disclosure from the Crown.

“Our motion is to postpone the trial, and a new date has been identified. Mr Hogg takes up employment shortly in France so I would request his attendance at the next hearing is excused.”

It also means that Hogg’s sentencing for breaching his bail after admitting that charge earlier this month will now take place after Montpellier open their Top 14 programme with a home game against Lyon on September 7.