TOP 14

Stuart Hogg to stand trial during Top 14 season

By Neil Fissler
Stuart Hogg, the former Scotland international, now rugby tv pundit looks on during the Investec Champions Cup match between Bath and Ulster at the Recreation Ground on December 09, 2023 in Bath, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Stuart Hogg’s trial for alleged domestic abuse of his estranged wife will now take place three days after the opening game of the French in September following his latest appearance at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Former Scotland captain Hogg, 32, dressed in a blue jumper, submitted not guilty pleas at his latest brief court appearance earlier on Monday and had been due to stand trial at the end of the month.

The Lions full-back, who starts pre-season training with his new club Montpellier on Wednesday, denied behaving in a way that caused wife Gillian Hogg ‘fear and alarm’ over a seven-year period between 2017 and 2024.

Stuart Hogg on how Social Media Abuse Triggered His Retirement! | RugbyPass Offload EP 73

Stuart Hogg on how Social Media Abuse Triggered His Retirement! | RugbyPass Offload EP 73

He has signed on with Montpellier for two years with the option for a third season worth around £350,000 a season, which is less than the £580,000 a year he was earning with Exeter Chiefs before announcing his retirement.

Hogg saw Duhan van der Merwe equal his Scottish record of 27 international tries. He is accused of tracking his wife’s movements, monitoring her communication with others, and repeatedly trying to control family life.

His lawyer, Mat Patrick, told Sheriff Donald Ferguson that they had only “recently” received files from prosecutors and requested that the trial be postponed and that his client be excused from attending a pre-trial hearing on August 26.

“The trial is due to be held on July 30, but we have some difficulties with this date as we have only recently received the disclosure from the Crown.

“Our motion is to postpone the trial, and a new date has been identified. Mr Hogg takes up employment shortly in France so I would request his attendance at the next hearing is excused.”

It also means that Hogg’s sentencing for breaching his bail after admitting that charge earlier this month will now take place after Montpellier open their Top 14 programme with a home game against Lyon on September 7.

Montpellier take new French transfer trend to the extreme

Bernard Laporte's Montpellier are taking a growing trend in French rugby to the extreme by loaning out nearly one-fifth of their side to other clubs next season. 

Read Now

1 Comment
f
finn 1 hr ago

please can this be the penultimate ever RugbyPass article about Hogg?

the last article can be the one reporting on the trial.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CraigD 13 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

As a SA fan think Ben brings good debate. The only problem he does not mention Transformation and Development and Craven Week is a fine example. We have a big untapped player market which we working on for now. So Ben you don’t know what we know.

98 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 21 minutes ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Blackadder is not long term answer at 6, a journey man. Hopefully Frizzell rejoins the fray. Midfield needs to be sorted. Rieko’s pace needed on wing. We need a more elusive player at 13 who can operate and create space in tight situations. Reiko is too direct at 13. ALB fits the mould. Proctor worth a look

3 Go to comments
A
African 24 minutes ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

All blacks were at their best with read as 8th man. A skilled link player. Sotutu brings the same skillset. Hitting hard is not enough, you need nous as well

3 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 28 minutes ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Cane back??? That would be about as stupid as you could get. Hes retiring, we need to settle on our long term 7

3 Go to comments
R
Rory 36 minutes ago
Rikki Swannell: 'It was the most visceral reaction I’ve ever seen or heard in sport.'

Hugely looking forward to the sevens in Paris. Too bad only on TV.

1 Go to comments
R
Rory 52 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Woof hey

98 Go to comments
C
Caleb 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

haha, came straight here for the comments & to see all the salty SA fans. You have to give it to them though, they are without doubt the 2nd best rugby nation.

98 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 1 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

You Poms and Paddies are really nice guys. New Zealand V Ireland - 37 Tests - N.Z. 31 Wins - Ireland 5 Wins - 1 draw. New Zealand V England - 45 Tests - N.Z. 35 Wins -England 8 Wins - 2 draws. Combined - You have beaten the All Blacks 13 Times in 82 attempts over 119 years. The Stats over 100 years + would say, especially England with 6 Times the player pool than New Zealand, you have “a limitation of context” regarding developing your coaches to teach your players how to WIN. So how can England with a 6 times the player numbers have a 17% winning strike rate against New Zealand? and be 8 -0 in Test Series over 100 years. The answer is simple. Your perception of the game. How do you fix it? You need to play in New Zealand for a couple of seasons in your teens, 18 -20 or send coaches over here. Martin Johnstone played 2 seasons here under the mentorship of Colin Meads. When he came here he had rugby shorts with pockets and a handkerchief in one pocket. He played for NZ Under 21 against Wallaby John Eales. He became the toughest player in the game and the best ever English Captain and Captained the Lions twice. Legend! Maybe if he hadn’t come to New Zealand, he may still had those rugby shorts with pockets. Recently Rogan O’Gara spent time at the Crusaders. What a great coach. “Our “mindset is different” and that’s how we have beaten you for 100 years + How the hell he isn’t Coaching Ireland, France, England, Wales, or Scotland I will never know? England has 131,000 Senior rugby Players. Ireland has 21,000 Senior Players. New Zealand has 27,000 Senior Players.

40 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Stuart Hogg to stand trial during Top 14 season

please can this be the penultimate ever RugbyPass article about Hogg? the last article can be the one reporting on the trial.

1 Go to comments
D
Donald 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Itoje terrorised? NZ lost 3 lineouts, England, 2. Is terror based on the diff of 1? Did the other Donald (of the bleeding ear) write this headline?

87 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Kevin Sinfield's England future in focus again after All Blacks series

Excluding fitness coaches, Rassie Erasmus has 6 assistant coaches. If Sinfield leaves, Borthwick will have 4 assistants. Borthwick is also likely to lose at least one of his assistants for the Lions tour next year. Hopefully Sinfield will stay, but if he doesn’t then I think there will be a vacancy that needs filling. Given England’s struggles at scrum time, and the fact that Borthwick is having to double up as head coach and lineout coach, I think it would make most sense to add another forwards coach. Someone like George Skivington or Phil Dowson could potentially assist with the maul (freeing Harrison to focus more on the scrum) the lineout (freeing Borthwick to focus on head coaching duties) and the breakdown (freeing Jones and Strawbridge to take on take on Sinfield’s vacated roles)

1 Go to comments
e
edward 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

A couple of counter/additional points here: 1) The lineout troubles can’t really be put on Taylor. The ABs won 10 of 13 lineouts (including 2 steals of their own). 2 of the 3 that they lost were dropped by the jumper as they were coming to ground. The other was a bad throw and looked like a miscommunication - Savea goes up for a dummy jump with the throw intended to go to Barrett at the back, but it looks like Taylor throws to Savea who has no lift, so it goes straight to Itoje. 2) You mentioned Mackenzie’s kicking game was vital but his contestable kicking was very poor - all three of the bombs he put up were at least 10-25 meters too far and were a waste of possession. His game otherwise was excellent. 3) Christie’s box kicking was also extremely poor - he put up 4 or 5 but only had 1 that was contestable. Contestable kicking was a highlight of all of the AB victories in 2023 with Beauden Barrett being a key contributor there.

40 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Expansive rugby teams may beat a team like SA in a one off test match. But deep in a RWC SA can reproduce a high level of performance and keep teams close enough to sqeeze wins when the expansive teams cant. In the RWC 2023 SA lost to Ireland, who were the best test match team arguable in teh rpeceding year or so. But later Ireland could not win two high quality games in a row (Scotland and New Zealand) when New Zealand were fresh. SA could. If South Africa wants to win Rugby Championships regularly they need to play expansive, but then their % chance in RWCs goes down. I would argue that France will keep coming and force SA to be somewhat more expansive to be able to beat them even as soon as RWC 2027. But SA should evolve minimally to manage this keeping the attributes that win right semi finals and finals.

98 Go to comments
H
Henrik 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

the Boks have a positive record against ANY other side, except the ABs … so I guess it’s fair to say, the ABs & the Boks are the two dominating sides in rugby history …. the next tier used to be Australia, England and France …. it’s a great thing, that Ireland has now expanded the Top5 to Top6 (I refuse ruling out the Wallabies as of yet) …. good for the game, let's be happy about it

98 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

The tone, content etc is not even a thinly disguised ad hominem go at SA rugby in general. Slipping in that he thinks NZ should be RWC champions. NZ were the only top 4 team to be beaten twice by top 4 opposition in the RWC 2023. They got a walkover semi final and still could not beat SA who incidently were ahead and in control of the game when Cane was red carded. They had a chance to kick themselves into teh lead. They missed. SA didnt. That was the difference in the end. We saw the demolition job a fresh SA did in Twickenham before the RWC (35-7). Like some KIwi’s Ben’s meaning of life is tied into his belief that NZ are the supreme power. When that is proved wrong twisted articles start being printed out of his backside.

98 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

I hope to meet Ben Smith in person one day. I’m not sure what the point is of this article but to sledge SA fans? The Boks lose by a drop goal in the dying seconds, in a tightly contested test match and he pulls this out. The reality is that as sh1t as he wants to try and make SA rugby out to be. Or how overinflated Saffers make it to be - international rugby would be poorer without South Africa. New Zealand (undisputedly) then South Africa has dominated rugby for most of its existence. Yes, Ireland has become a top team. France too when they’re firing. But really two teams have been the best since forever. And played a major role in shaping the game into what it is today. So Ben should be a little more respectful of the positive impact SA rugby has had on nurturing the game we all love. And stop being a little troll - even if it does mean his articles get lots of reaction and attention for his masters. In the main, I find the folks most disparaging about the springboks in the comment sections around here tend to have more of a problem with South Africa and South Africans.

98 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
France's Monday morning meeting: 'I was frankly shocked'

What happens on tour never stays on tour….

2 Go to comments
B
Brandon 5 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Fair comment Ben. We know. Work to be done. See you soon

98 Go to comments
c
carlos 5 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Screams, yells and hollers. Measure his dBs. 😤😡 Also, how did he do in dumb penalty counts, eh?

87 Go to comments
J
JFisher 5 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Boks supporters rushed straight to the comments to prove the articles point lol some of the comments here are so delusional.. “your country only has 3 world cups” like that’s easy to do lmao or when Grey college lost and we’re still hearing “Grey was U15s and Hamilton were all 17 year olds” lol did you guys call up the Hamilton boys parents and ask for birth certificates? The Boks have a 37% win rate against NZ.. how can you know that and think the SA is the greatest rugby nation lmao

98 Go to comments
