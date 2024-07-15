Montpellier take new French transfer trend to the extreme

Bernard Laporte’s Montpellier are taking a growing trend in French rugby to the extreme by loaning out nearly one-fifth of their side to other clubs next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trend of loaning players has increased in recent years in French rugby, with clubs looking to get players off their salary books while simultaneously giving their younger athletes playing time that is difficult to afford them as part of a larger squad.

Montpellier has confirmed it is loaning out eight players for the next season to various clubs in the Top 14, Pro D2 and Nationale.

Head coach Andy Farrell on Ireland’s famous win over Springboks Head coach Andy Farrell on Ireland’s famous win over Springboks

The players and their new clubs are as follows: Adrien Sonzogni to RCME Massy (Nationale), Valentin Welsch to Aurillac (Pro D2), Mathieu Uhila to Vannes (Top 14), Maël Perrin to Aurillac (Pro D2), Alexander Masibaka to Angoulême (Pro D2), Gabin Rocher to Nevers (Pro D2), Karl Martin to Aurillac (Pro D2) and Alexandre De Nardi to Mont de Marsan (Pro D2).

This strategy is part of Bernard Laporte’s new recruitment drive following the club’s avoidance of relegation in 2024.

The Top 14 champions in 2022, Montpellier are making a serious investment in new personnel. They have signed Mohamed Haouas, Nika Abuladze, Nicolás Martins, Stuart Hogg and Billy Vunipola – among others – as they aim to drag themselves out of the mire that was the 2023/24 season.

The Top 14 season is set to begin on September 7th, with Montpellier hosting Lyon.

Players In

Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Prop, 32 y/o, Castres (FRA)

Mohamed Haouas, Prop, 30 y/o, Biarritz (FRA)

Nika Abuladze, Prop, 28 y/o, Exeter (ENG)

Billy Vunipola, Back row, 31 y/o, Saracens (ENG)

Nicolas Martins, Back row, 25 y/o, Soyaux-Angoulême (FRA)

Alexis Bernadet, Scrum-half, 23 y/o, Montauban (FRA)

Domingo Miotti, Fly-half, 28 y/o, Oyonnax (FRA)

Thomas Vincent, Fly-half, 24 y/o, Agen (FRA)

Luka Matkava, Fly-half, 22 y/o, Black Lion (GEO)

Christa Powell, Centre, 27 y/o, Aurillac (FRA)

Madosh Tambwe, Winger, 27 y/o, Bordeaux (FRA)

Maël Moustin, Winger, 21 y/o, Bordeaux (FRA)

Stuart Hogg, Fullback, 32 y/o, Exeter (ENG)

Joshua Moorby, Fullback, 25 y/o, Hurricanes (NZL)

ADVERTISEMENT

Players Out

Grégory Fichten, Prop, 33 y/o, Narbonne (FRA)

Harry Williams, Prop, 32 y/o, Pau (FRA)

Karl Tu’inukuafe, Prop, 31 y/o

Titi Lamositele, Prop, 29 y/o, Harlequins (ENG)

Lasha Macharashvili, Prop, 25 y/o, Agen (FRA)

Valentin Welsch, Prop, 21 y/o, Loaned to Aurillac (FRA)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Hooker, 28 y/o, Western Force (AUS)

Adrien Sonzogni, Hooker, 21 y/o, Loaned to Massy (FRA)

Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Back row, 30 y/o, Biarritz (FRA)

Clément Doumenc, Back row, 27 y/o, Béziers (FRA)

Aubin Eymeri, Scrum-half, 22 y/o, Chambéry (FRA)

Louis Carbonel, Fly-half, 25 y/o, Paris (FRA)

Louis Foursans-Bourdette, Fly-half, 22 y/o, Paris (FRA)

Geoffrey Doumayrou, Centre, 34 y/o, Retirement

Ben Lam, Winger, 33 y/o

Alexandre De Nardi, Fullback, 25 y/o, Loaned to Mont-de-Marsan (FRA)