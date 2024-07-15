Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
34 - 24
FT
U20
10 - 52
FT
28 - 15
FT
U20
31 - 20
FT
U20
40 - 36
FT
U20
36 - 29
FT
U20
31 - 55
FT
U20
United Rugby Championship

Leinster confirm worst kept secret signing of Rabah Slimani

By Neil Fissler
Rabah Slimani of ASM Clermont Auvergne looks on prior to the EPCR Challenge Cup Semi Final match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham Stoop on May 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Leinster have finally announced the worst-kept secret in Irish Rugby they have signed Clermont Auvergne’s former French international tighthead Rabah Slimani ahead of next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The URC giants took to X, formally Twitter, on Monday morning with a meme about keeping a secret so well that it didn’t need Sherlock Holmes to work out who they were talking about.

Slimani, 34, who won 57 test caps for France before retiring after the 2019 World Cup, becomes the first Frenchman to sign for Leinster after the club missed out on a succession of other targets.

Video Spacer

Andy Farrell settles No.1 debate

Video Spacer

Andy Farrell settles No.1 debate

Wallaby star Taniela Tupou was their first choice to replace Michael Ala’alatoa, who is ironically heading to France to join Clermont to replace his own replacement in an ironic twist of fate.

But Rugby Australia insisted that he sees out the final year of his contract despite being left without a club following the demise of the Melbourne Rebels. He is likely to now join the NSW Waratahs.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Edinburgh
14:35
20 Sep 24
Leinster
All Stats and Data

Slimani started his career with 93 appearances for Stade Francais before moving south to Clermont in 2017. He played another 149 games before leaving when his contract ended last month.

He becomes the first big-name signing to join Leinster this summer, with Munster’s Springbok lock RG Snyman and All Blacks ace Jordie Barrett already confirmed as moving to Ballsbridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen confirmed that Slimani will join the rest of his squad when they report back to UCD for the start of pre-season training next week.

“We are delighted that Rabah has decided to join us at Leinster Rugby. He is a player we have long admired with vast experience at the highest level of TOP14, European and international rugby.

“We believe he will be a great addition to the group, not only providing competition for the first team but also helping some of our young front-row players learn and develop,” he said.

While Slimani admits that he jumped at the chance to join Leinster and was looking forward to playing his club rugby outside France for the first time in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d like to thank Leo and Leinster Rugby for the opportunity to come and join a club with a massive history and a proven record of competing at the very top end of URC and European rugby.

“I am very excited to also experience a new country and a new city to live and to play my rugby and it is one that my family and I are looking forward to. We have loved our time in France and in the Top 14.

“But this is an incredible opportunity to come and join one of the great European clubs and to hopefully help the club achieve what they want to achieve on and off the field.”

Related

Ireland coach Andy Farrell: 'I’m jealous of that'

Andy Farrell was directed into a vast Kings Park boardroom next door where the long long-table set up now dwarfed the water bottle-holding coach and the half-dozen journalists invited along for an embargoed eight-minute, nine-question debrief.

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

3

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

4

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

5

Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

6

'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

7

Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

8

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Comments

1 Comment
S
Samuel 36 mins ago

Didn’t I read something the other day about the IRFU shutting down the signing of non Irish qualified front rowers?

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'

England will rue two Tests that got away from them in New Zealand but they have much to be optimistic about

FEATURE

How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Scott Robertson has set-piece issues to address before the big beasts of the Rugby Championship loom into view.

FEATURE

Rikki Swannell: 'It was the most visceral reaction I’ve ever seen or heard in sport.'

Since its return to the games rugby sevens has captured the imagination and Paris should take that quality to the next level

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 8 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Perfect summary, the Boks have had some incredible luck go their way against the Allblacks in last year's final. Milking obscure and cheap penalty points for kicking, ridiculous send offs and looking the other way when the Boks deliberately impeded play until late in the second half when finally Kolbe got sent from the field as Eben should've when obstructing the pass. That said Rassie had been brilliant in extracting refereeing concessions through reverse physcology, he paid the penalty well before RWC with the result being his bomb squad fetchers got away with blatantly playing the ball on the ground, etc. The Boks are going to fall into a massive hole when Rassie leaves. Rassie has proved that England produces great rugby players but the worlds most overly officious referees.

46 Go to comments
N
Ngutho 26 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Agreed. Foster error of failing to breed young and upcoming locks is nauseating given the quality of the Boks second rowers. Sam Darry, Fabian Holland and Josh Lord should be given a crack down the test season. Also the problem is also short back rowers to boot. The loose forward trio seems unbalanced and it might cost the ABS. The coaching group have so much to dissect and digress before heading to the Republic.

9 Go to comments
J
Jon 28 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Yeah England were much smarter, they put their much vaster experience to use in both the scrum (bending/not taking hit) and lineout (Itoje early sacks) law vagaries. Really though, I know what is there, I’m more worried about Englands locks. We only got to see Itoje and Martin, right? Depth allround in the England camp was probably the difference in the series and the drop off when Itoje reached his minutes limit for the season (it was like the plug was pulled from the charger) was up there with keeping Sexton on the park in that quarter final. What happened there? You have a lot of watching hours experience with locks come blindsides Nick, especially with a typical Australian player make up, have you see a six the size of Barrett absolutely dominate the position and his opposition? I can easily see Scott, and even Martin for that matter, moving to the blindside and playing like Tadgh Beirne with the amount of top locks we have coming through to partner Patrick. Still with the English mindset, because despite running the best All Black team I’ve seen in a long time close, they do need to find improvement, and although I thought they had a lot of good performances from their 7’s (over the years), I really like the prospect of Cunningham-South in his 8 spot and Earl on the open. Can you see Martin as mobile enough to take over Lawes? I absolutely loved his aggression when Jordie ran upto him to try and grab the ball. That alone is enough reason for me to try him there.

9 Go to comments
R
Rob 31 minutes ago
England U20s hooker Craig Wright: 'It’s a real weapon of ours'

I’m still not sure how I feel about the Saffas stealing our song but the English using it just feels wrong

1 Go to comments
C
Carlin 35 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Itoje has had some of his best games against the All Blacks (2017 Lions 2nd test, 2019 World Cup Semi and on Saturday). He was brilliant at disrupting the NZ ball. I like the nous he shows in your analysis when he swaps with Chandler Cunningham-South late to read the play. The NZ lineout if flakey and not having at least one lock over 2m or a high quality lineout operator is going to hinder them. Thanks Nick.

9 Go to comments
S
Samuel 36 minutes ago
Leinster confirm worst kept secret signing of Rabah Slimani

Didn’t I read something the other day about the IRFU shutting down the signing of non Irish qualified front rowers?

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 39 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Back to his best was great to see. England's performance was exceptional in many regards and lackluster in others.

9 Go to comments
C
CraigD 45 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Well at the end of the day we in SA are also trying quick transformation to bring many of our hidden talent to the front lines and we are rushing it. We are happy to be competitive and have 4 world cups. Nz cannot count your first world cup as SA were not there. So 4 to 2 that’s what we happy with. I like your articles as you were a great player and have some great points.

46 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 48 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

I’ve thought Itoje to be fortunate to be an immediate selection for a while given his mixed form but he was back to his very best in this series. Shame he should have been at home resting having reached guideline playing minutes for the season.

9 Go to comments
j
john 1 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

England have given the Boks, Ireland and France the blueprint. Starting with the rush defence. They don’t like it up em as Colonel Mainwaring used to say. They are too used to having it their own way.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 1 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

I like McKenzie and he's a high quality player for his size but the second test was lost until Beauden came in and took charge. There's a reason why Mounga and Beauden were preferred at the world cup. There's a reason why Beaudens been in the tip 23 at the last three world cups.

29 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 1 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

The A.B.’s are fine. Can you imagine what the score would have been; If the A.B. were playing their 16th test and the POMS were playing their first. SITITI. . . Can’t wait to see this guy play his First Test. . . NEWELL. . . Just starting to get the hang of Test Rugby. . . Probably needs an uppercut b4 the game. . . RATIMA. . . how good will he be . . . HOTHAM. . . .So quick!. . . ROIGARD. . . Try scoring Half back with 4 tries out of six tests. MOUNGA. . .He’ll be back. . . DMAC. . .Doesn’t seem to click with Jordie but when he’s with BB he’s a different player . . We have a few limitations of “context” We have no problems. Just a “heap” of potential….The best coach of all time, Wayne Smith, who’s helping the best International Coach in the World at the moment, Scott Robertson. Razor’s S/R 100%. . . None better in the World at the moment! What a great place to be!

12 Go to comments
S
Stephen 1 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

The first drop goal by Frauley was illegal it was a direct kick the ball did not bounce off the ground see 69.4 minutes

17 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Itoje was immense at Eden Pk but clearly he was gassed & gave up both late penalties for the 7pt margin & hit Jordie high to allow us to piggyback from the 22 in-between. A shame, really. The official Eden Park stats show ENG won lineouts 18-10 & ABs lost 3 while ENG lost 2. My impression is it was worse than that for us. Esp H1. Just plain messy. Obviously, these tests are small steps towards RWC2027 & we have tall timber in waiting. Also, at 32, I wouldn’t rule out a Re-Guzzling. Still, despite the messiness & obvious work-ons, the proper strength of this ABs team was in finding a way to win. And to win from behind. Not a bad start against a formidable opposition. Fiji will be a banana skin challenge imo for what will be a newbie XV. After that, looking forward to the naming of the TRC squad.

9 Go to comments
B
Brucr 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Why can’t we be passionate about out team, about a sport that means so much to us as a country, that we do well at and also do terribly at at times, but we still love and support our team… Why can’t we all just enjoy the game of rugby and be passionate about it. You want to sit and rip into SA Rugby on all levels, it’s a bit sad though, feel like this is coming from a bitter English fan still bitter from multiple world Cup defeats to the hands of the Bokke… where’s the amazing English school boy rugby… where’s the English teams in the “mickey mouse plate”? Still two south African teams in the finals, still one win in our series against the number 2 team… could go on all day but at the end of the day I love my team and I love the sport, I appreciate good rugby no matter which team it is. Everyone goes on about South African fans, think we need to take a min and see it seems to be English fans moaning all the time now…

46 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Lot of “Work to be done” Lineout, Half Back and Midfield. Yet, AB’s still managed to WIN. . .We beat the “POMS” who had beaten France at Lyons in 6 Nation,. . .This was our second Test under a new Management and Coach. A great effort! Let’s enjoy each WIN! I would play all those new guys against Fiji. You can see BB enjoying “The New environment” and wait until they unleash Sititi… Google: “Sititi scores stunner 2003 World Cup Samoa v England” Carbon copy of Dad just a bit quicker. . . Ardi who?

29 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

fair play Ben. SA are trying to evolve albeit very slowly. Still, 4 rwc and a 35-7 win over the AB’s ain’t that bad. Ireland in this series were the better team. As a bok and international rugby fan, it’s a hard gig watching our game plan most times. The lions tour was an abomination in rugby enjoyment and the 2019 semi was excruciating to watch. At this stage if I had to watch one last rugby game it would be Ireland vs AB’s. Hopefully Mr Brown will be able to get our boys over the tryline as crash ball is not cutting it.

46 Go to comments
D
Don 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

Feels like Savea at 8 also limits our options (as you rightly point out it is a step down from someone like Read), so we basically only have 3 options, and 2 not especially tall. Tuipolotu is solid but yeah, not the right partner for Barrett. Give Darry a go. Holland from next year as well will come into the mix, he's genuinely tall.   Hard to see Sotutu getting thrown a lifeline at this early stage. Maybe Blackadder at 7 given he can jump better than Papali'I, plus Papali'I isn't offering much turnover threat anyway.   I love Savea but it seems like we haven't quite nailed our loose forward trio with him.

9 Go to comments
g
greg 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Who hurt you, Ben? Jokes aside, its a lonely road you’ve chosen to grind this axe against another country that enjoys their rugby just as much as you Kiwis do. I do think that you do the rivalry between our countries a disservice. JK can make a comment on the Breakdown but can take the banter back from Victor Matfield. I wouldn’t imagine you could have a balanced conversation with a balanced Bok fan (online, you won’t find many, admittedly). The only rationality I can think of is that you are paid by clicks and engagement from the Republic. So in a roundabout way, "Go buy yourself something special, you’ve earned it.”

46 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

saffas save the big dog bite for rwcs

46 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous Rugby at the Olympic Games - from the romantic to the ridiculous
Search