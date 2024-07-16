Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
10 - 52
FT
34 - 24
FT
U20
28 - 15
FT
U20
31 - 20
FT
U20
40 - 36
FT
U20
31 - 55
FT
U20
36 - 29
FT
U20
Friday
06:00
U20
Friday
08:00
U20
Friday
08:30
U20
Friday
09:00
Friday
10:30
U20
Friday
11:00
Friday
11:00
U20
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:00
U20
Friday
22:30
Women's XV 1

‘We want to get to know them’: How bold personalities can drive WXV forward

By Martyn Thomas
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 27: Ellie Kildunne of England runs with the ball whilst tackled by Sophie de Goede of Canada during the WXV1 match between England and Canada at Forsyth Barr Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The addition of new teams, personalities and storylines will help power the development of women’s rugby and WXV in its second year and beyond, according to World Rugby’s Chief of Women’s Rugby, Sally Horrox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 18 teams that will compete in Vancouver, South Africa and Dubai later this year, three will make their tournament debut while several more have moved between the levels.

Speaking as the full WXV 2024 match schedule was announced on Tuesday, Horrox explained that seeing the confirmed fixtures – from South Africa v Japan in Cape Town on September 27th to Canada v England in Vancouver a fortnight later – made her “sit up and pay attention”.

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“When you get the schedule it brings it to life,” she told RugbyPass. “You start to get that line of sight and get excited about what the next 12 months are going to hold.”

WXV was created by World Rugby in order to provide nations with increased exposure to top-level preparation, matches and tournaments on the road to the expanded 16-team Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

And Horrox believes the appearance of Hong Kong China, Madagascar and the Netherlands in WXV 3, as well as the ascent of Ireland and USA to the top level, is proof the sport is developing, and the competition is working.

“I love the movement that we are seeing,” Horrox said. “The fact that we are seeing progress in the game as teams upskill, become more experienced and progress is vital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, that’s incredibly rewarding in terms of the work we’re doing to see those teams and players break through, and as a fan, I think that’s great to follow as well.”

Horrox is also confident that the trio of new nations in WXV 3 will help drive interest in the tournament.

“We’ve got new teams; we’re going to have new personalities. It’s not always the same. I think the women’s game is exciting in that regard, perhaps different to the men’s,” she added.

“There’ll be superstars coming through. I think that’s what’s brilliant about the game, frankly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it’s the same people, same countries, we’re not doing our job well enough. We need new blood, new stars, new teams, new unions. It gives that variety and diversity to the game, which is appealing.”

Related

WXV 2024 - What we know with 100 days to go

Competition for all three levels will take place on the same weekends with Canada hosting WXV 1 in Vancouver, South Africa hosting WXV 2 in Cape Town, and Dubai being the stage for WXV 3.

Read Now

As highlighted by the likes of Ruby Tui and Ellie Kildunne, the women’s game is a space in which the personalities of players can truly shine through.

Horrox is happy that the sport’s biggest stars are confident enough to be themselves and hopes that boldness can help drive the game on.

“It’s important for sportsmen and women to show their true personality but particularly for women’s rugby and women’s sport,” she said.

“The power of those personalities and what they stand for as well; it’s about more than sport.

“They talk about purpose. They talk about what they care about, championing issues. They’re not afraid to speak out.

“They’re not afraid to show a bit of their own character and personality, and a lot of the women that I’ve come across are pretty bold. We don’t want to shut that down in any way. We want to get to know them.”

The first iteration of WXV was designed to help competing teams on their way to England 2025 and as such conversations remain ongoing with the competition’s working group about what it will look like when the third edition kicks off in 2026.

Standing at the halfway point of the first two-tournament cycle, Horrox is happy the competition has achieved its initial aims and is excited about what the future may hold.

“Most importantly, WXV has provided a qualification pathway to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025… with a runway through ‘24 into ‘25, with those extra benefits wrapped around it in terms of warm-up fixtures, increased competition and investment, continuing to raise standards on and off the pitch. We are pleased that it is moving the game on,” she said.

“It’s also starting to put in place those building blocks to grow the game in terms of fan visibility, audience and investment. So, what we’ve committed to with the unions, is to work on an evolution of WXV and a pathway to qualification for Rugby World Cup in 2029. It might look very different post 2025, as we build towards Australia.

“We are working with them at the moment on what the qualification pathway is going to look like from ‘26 to ‘29? What’s the regional qualification piece going to look like? And then what’s the evolution of WXV going to look like?

“We’ve got a really engaged working group and we’ll take the best learnings out of WXV, and we’ll reshape it for 2026 onwards. The unions have got some great ideas about how the competition can be used for even greater effect globally and how it can help to grow the game in their countries.

“It’s been a good process so far and we’ll continue to work together over the next six to 12 months. It’s important that we are all clear before we get to Rugby World Cup ’25, so that we drive out of 2025 with a really clear plan and pathway through to 2029.”

WXV kicks off on the weekend of Friday, September 27th in Vancouver, South Africa and Dubai. View the full match schedule here.

Recommended

Black Ferns’ ‘point of difference’ explained after big win over Wallaroos

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon signs historic contract extension

Potential Rugby World Cup host cities descend on Washington DC

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 will 'build towards' Twickenham showpiece

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Wallaroos vs Black Ferns: Kiwis are a class above, Aussies have improved

2

Black Ferns’ Vaha’akolo ‘living the dream’ with 4-try haul versus Wallaroos

3

Black Ferns’ ‘point of difference’ explained after big win over Wallaroos

4

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon signs historic contract extension

5

Ruahei Demant hails Black Ferns’ ‘selflessness’ after 62-point blitz

6

Young England stars told they must ‘nail basics’ to overcome France

7

What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

8

The Black Ferns’ try-scoring machine who thrives against Wallaroos

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Daugunu salvo shows why Wallabies work-rate is everything to Schmidt

The first of Filipo Daugunu's stunning double against Wales underlines the coach's early impact on Australia.

FEATURE

How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Joe Schmidt's defence of the driving lineout must take a quantum leap forward before the Rugby Championship.

FEATURE

'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

England exposed numerous frailties in New Zealand ranks and highlighted the need for a few selection changes.

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Lucio 20 minutes ago
Springboks change 14 for Portugal with 7 debutants

Seven uncapped, no respect…

5 Go to comments
W
Wyn 26 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

This must be the most insane thing I have ever read. The ignorance about South African rugby is amazing. Ben I don't know if you are a rugby journalist but reading this I have my doubts. Just on your first point about schoolboy rugby. You mentioned the last two world schools tournaments but don't mention the first two. You know the two where five New Zealand schools played against South African schools. The New Zealand schools only managed one draw and nine losses. Some of the losses were big, 93-5, 73-26, 54-0, 62-7 and so on. Even a 59-25 loss against a SA school who only has 350 boys. Ouch! I can go on, but you are the socalled journalist and I am not going to do your job for you.

156 Go to comments
D
Donald 46 minutes ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

The fundamental question to ask is about the article’s veracity. Is it misleading? A deflection? England lost the match, series. Is a more telling reality that NZ ‘terrorised’ England’s scrum? Hence, significantly contributing to the latter’s loss? Aided, abetted by Itoje’s penalised indiscretions?

223 Go to comments
C
Courtney 56 minutes ago
Full WXV 2024 match schedule unveiled by World Rugby

Canada v France is the tie of the opening round in WXV1 I’d say

1 Go to comments
A
Adrian 1 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Tonights SMH tipping Donnalson to start, and minutes for Ikitau, McDermott and Wilson. Lynagh still injured. Perhaps this also means White starting as you mention Nick,…to look after Donno?

39 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

If I recall correctly, all 3 of South Africa’s tries against the Wallabies in 2021 on the Gold Coast came from mauls. A repeat scenario could be on the cards unless things improve this weekend against Georgia in a match situation and in the training sessions in the build up to the match at Lang Pak in early August. Skelton coming back is a must. I’m no expert on mauls (I used to play on the wing but I did play 20 minutes in the 2nd row one day and won a turnover for my team from a maul) but some of the body heights don’t look great from some of the Wallabies in those clips against Wales.

39 Go to comments
A
Adrian 1 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Thanks Nick Yes, Skeleton please. I think another big body as well, though I’d have Frost and LSL covering lock if we didn't bring back an Arnold or Rodda. Williams hard to drop though, because he really does get stuck in…though seemingly not in the defensive maul. I’d bring back Sio too because I really do think that Slipper has reached that point. BPA or Latu too, with appropriate off field mentors for both! I get where you are going with Tate, as bigger pigs will deliver front foot ball. I’d keep Gordon though because he too is good with front foot ball….not that he sees it much. He's better than I thought he'd be, and I had him in my 23 anyway. Lolesio too? I guess he must be on his last chance. Just not threatening for mine. Based on early 24 SR form, Lynagh is a sweet and accurate goal kicker, and looks like a game manager. Kerevi better than Pastrami when in form, but other backs ok for mine, especially if Giteau limits Joe to 3 imports. No Ikitau? I think Flook's been good, but Ikitau good too. Still, your team would be competitive v the top 5 or 6 teams, whereas the current one wouldn't be.

39 Go to comments
C
Charles 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Hey Ben. Online comments and posts never reflect the true nature of anyone. Why don’t you get on a plane to come and spend 2 weeks in South Africa and experience what the people and country are really like. If you then choose to continue your online vitriol against South Africa and their fans in general, so be it, but I suspect you may have a totally different take on things after that.

156 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Bit different from sitting in Christchurch being adored. This is the Big Boys with plenty of cheapshots that accompany the terrain. If Foster's ABs had played like that there would be have been a meltdown, again.

20 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Razor has some issues - I am sorry for Cane, but using him (just to give him 100 caps) is a joke, it would be a retrograde step. He wont be around for RWC27, and we have plenty of 7s who would need more epxerience - far better to blood Peter Lakai with the 5 caps - he’s the future, Cane is very much the past. Will Jordan - he’s definitely a phenomena. But is he really so good at fullback that he can walk straight in. He doesnt have a great boot, and he’s not so secure under the high ball, nor is he a devastatingly solid tackler. What he is, has the knack to score tries, so needs to be accomodated somewhare in the team I feel for Finau - two games and in neitehr can you really say you noticed him in either attack or defence. Clearly deserves another chance probably against Pumas but for now Blackadder and Jacobson should have a crack for two games. Sadly, Ioane continues to be a distribution killer - the ball never gets to the wings, and on the rare occasions he does pass the ball rarely are they in the breadbasket - having Barrett and Ioane together is a mistake - niether are great distributors of the ball so really undermines our attack. While I know Ardie likes no 8 I would play him at 7 and bring in Sititi to give us some grunt go forward ball. While EdG is solid in the scrum around the paddock he adds little because he goes into contact to high up, so really doesn’t deliver really good post contact meters - see Ardie vs England or Iose for Hurricanes

50 Go to comments
T
Thomas 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Knew the author by the headline alone. Yawn. Next.

156 Go to comments
T
Tristan 2 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I love how first he is a neutral then uses “we”. I'd that is the worst ever ABs performance but still won, personally I will take it ( while still expecting improvements moving forwards of course). To play badly and yet walk away with a “W” is actually encouraging

20 Go to comments
c
carlos 2 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Yes, I rode Ventoux and Alpe D’Huez, the former is much harder, the latter is more famous. Very doable with training and patience. Climbing is about patience. You need to stay within your comfort heart rate (assuming you are fit). And also like pain. I also went up a chairlift in Jackson Hole with Bob Roll, we had a very funny chat as I was teasing him that he tried to pick up my missus when he was filming a commercial just around the corner from home. His response was very witty. He said that maybe SHE was trying to pick him up! Of course we laugh. I have to say that mauls are like a black hole to me. This note was a terrific start up on defense. I still have little idea how to make them work well.

39 Go to comments
M
Michael 2 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Personally, I think Bigga’s criticism of the ABs is fair. I wouldnt say the weakest aB team, but clearly there are a lot of work ons - but let’s face it after 4 years of Fozzie, the transformation will require patience. The team has to de-learn and rebuild. I can understand Razor giving some of the poor performers the benefit of the doubt, but he cant fall into the trap of playing players who are NOT “in form” e.g., Reiko Ioane and Codie Taylor

20 Go to comments
d
darren 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt dies aged 55

God bless the poor lad. This is a horrible disease. Rest in peace young man.

1 Go to comments
m
mitch 2 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

I like the team. I’d personally have Wilson on the bench instead of Cale. Cale isn't physical enough at this stage to take on the Boks. Wilson brings a hard running forward but also upskills the forwards and can run lines. The first try on the weekend Cale and Valentini were seagulling, you’d never get Wilson not reading the play and not putting in the effort to support like McReight did.

39 Go to comments
m
mitch 3 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

The physicality of the Ireland and South Africa game was on another level compared to the Wallabies. At times the Wallabies forwards were static and playing off 9 the Welsh got plenty of pay. There's a hell of a lot more to fix than the lineout for sure. Skelton is a must for the lineout, scrum and breakdown, he also plays in a physical league so will bring much needed experience as well. I do feel the Schmidt honeymoon will be smashed if they don't bring in some cavalry. Also the Ireland fullback was fantastic taking kicks, that's somewhere else I feel the Wallabies will really struggle. Wright needs be taking them and being prepared to getting smashed when he does. Playing off Gordon with him hitting the static middle forward in the pod is going to make it so easy for the Boks as well. Just feels like the Wallabies will be beaten up unless they come up with something a lot better than the last two games.

39 Go to comments
T
Tom 3 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Nick, I always love reading your articles, thank you. I’m really surprised you preferred Tate over Jake at 9? I thought he’s been excellent against Wales. Unless you think there’s your going to be more space around the ruck with bigger bodies for Tate to exploit? Also have you seen/heard enough from Kerevi this year to justify him getting back in? He’s obviously our best 12 fully fit, but lacked punch coming back from his injury

39 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 3 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Boks are a huge ask for the WB’s at this stage. If they don’t bring Skelton over from Europe, it all gets a lot harder. Very interesting team there, Nick. No one recently is talking about Kerevi, but he is in the Danty/Aki mould. I have not seen him play recently, but would also back him over Paisami. Hard on Paisami though, he is playing well.

39 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Say what you want about Dan B., he can’t be accused of lacking in strong opinion. 🤣

20 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner
Search