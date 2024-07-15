Select Edition

New Zealand Women's

Black Ferns’ ‘point of difference’ explained after big win over Wallaroos

By Finn Morton
Katelyn Vahaakolo of the Black Ferns celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the International Test Match between Australia Wallaroos and New Zealand Black Ferns at Ballymore Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Director of Rugby Allan Bunting has explained what the Black Ferns’ “point of difference” is following the team’s relentless 62-nil win over neighbouring nation Australia on Sunday.

50 days on from their 67-19 demolition of the Wallaroos at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium, the women in black prepared for the reverse Laurie O’Reilly Cup fixture after making the trip across the Tasman.

The Black Ferns laid down the challenge with their haka on the sacred turf of Brisbane’s Ballymore Stadium before the Test got underway. It was a relatively tight start to the match but then the floodgates opened midway through the first-half.

Winger Katelyn Vaha’akolo scored the first of what would be four tries that afternoon as the visitors piled on almost 30 points before the break. It was one-way traffic in the second period, starting with Vaha’akolo’s third try about 90 seconds into the second half.

Australia fought valiantly in defeat but it soon became apparent it would be a matter of ‘how much’ New Zealand won by. It was a masterful, five-star performance defined by solid work up front and slick skills in the backline.

“We’re proud of our ladies. They’ve really stepped up and taken some ownership of where (they) want to go and really connected everyone in on how we want to play. It’s really pleasing to se quite a bit of that coming out on the field today,” Allan Bunting told reporters.

“Our intent to play how we want to play, the work was amazing out there today. Some of the stuff we’ve been working on, we did get a little bit loose but some of the leadership out there to reign that back in, and we’re working really hard on our skills.

“Just the intent to play and courage to play the game that was within us, that excites me and that’s our point of difference. We can get a little bit better at that, we will as time moves on.”

The Black Ferns’ two wins over the Wallaroos in the space of about two months has seen them put the shock of a first-ever loss to Canada behind them. That defeat during World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series is the only blip on an otherwise winning start to the year.

But with next year’s Rugby World Cup in England rapidly approaching, the Black Ferns’ next Test is probably their most important. The Kiwis will take on England’s Red Roses at the home of rugby, Twickenham, on September 14.

That match pits the two Rugby World Cup finalists from the last tournament against one another. But a couple of years on, the runners-up England will carry the favourites tag into the clash with the world champion New Zealanders.

“It is important to see what we’re doing is moving in the right direction,” Bunting explained when asked about the importance of momentum.

“We’re going to Twickenham in a few months’ time and we’re really excited about that. That’ll be the next challenge.

“But the way the ladies are going at the moment, they’re really excited about how we’re playing. That’s where we focus for now and obviously, World Cup… after that.”

