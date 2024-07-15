Kevin Sinfield's England future in focus again after All Blacks series

England boss Steve Borthwick says he is “hopeful” of finding an agreement that would see Kevin Sinfield remain part of his coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinfield had announced earlier this year that he intended to leave his role after the summer tour of Japan and New Zealand.

England suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat against the All Blacks, but the 43-year-old could now remain in some capacity.

Steve Borthwick tells epic story of banter with the New Zealand public | Steinlager Series Steve Borthwick tells epic story of banter with the New Zealand public | Steinlager Series

Sinfield previously worked as England defence coach after joining the national set-up in late 2022, and currently oversees skills and kicking.

“Kevin is with us until the start of November, and I am hopeful that we will be able to find an agreement,” Borthwick told the Telegraph.

Match Summary 4 Penalty Goals 1 2 Tries 2 1 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 93 Carries 108 8 Line Breaks 5 14 Turnovers Lost 10 5 Turnovers Won 2

“I think Kevin wants to continue his involvement with the team, and I want him to continue to be involved with the team and I am sure the players do.

“Hopefully, when we get back to England we will be able to put something in place to keep that going.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It won’t necessarily be in a full-time capacity, but I am hoping to have him whenever we are in camp and have him involved as much as we can when we are in camp.”

Speaking in June, England captain Jamie George told reporters that Sinfield had an “absolutely invaluable” role within the set-up.

“I couldn’t be keener for him to stay,” George said. “The role he is playing is absolutely invaluable, and he’s an incredible man.”