What to watch in women’s rugby: All to play for as Japan host USA

Following last weekend’s dramatic draw in Kitakyushu, both teams head into the second and final Test of USA’s tour of Japan with a shot at winning the series.

Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa will host the series decider on Saturday, and you can watch all the action live and for free on RugbyPass TV.

The tour forms an integral part of both teams’ preparations for WXV, with USA set to make their top-level debut next month and hosts Japan due to travel to South Africa again to take part in WXV 2.

Although they will compete in different levels of WXV next month, nothing could separate the teams at Mikuni World Stadium last Sunday.

Japan took an early 7-0 lead amid sweltering conditions in Kitakyushu when Ayasa Otsuka converted Wako Kitano’s 12th-minute try and they crossed the whitewash once more late in the first half through Nijiho Nagata.

Olivia Ortiz had got the Women’s Eagles on the scoreboard by then though and when Summer Harris-Jones touched down on the stroke of half-time, McKenzie Hawkins was able to give her side a slender 14-12 lead with her second successful conversion.

Despite spending large spells of the contest inside their own half, the hosts reclaimed the lead within six minutes of the restart as Masami Kawamura scored Japan’s third try.

However, Otsuka could not convert leaving the door ajar and the Women’s Eagles eventually made territory and possession count as Hawkins landed a 78th-minute penalty to secure a 17-17 draw.

Speaking after the first Test, both USA head coach Sione Fukofuka and captain Tess Feury admitted the Women’s Eagles would need to tighten up at the breakdown and with ball in hand if they are to beat Japan.

“We’re lucky we get another shot which is super exciting,” Feury said. “We definitely want to clean up our breakdown. The Japanese team came up physical and we weren’t ready.

“So, we have a few days to prepare now so we’re gonna go back to work.”

Find out whether it will be USA or Japan who raise their game in Shizuoka this Saturday live and for free on RugbyPass TV.

Saturday, August 17th

10:00 BST (GMT+1) – Japan v USA, Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa – WATCH LIVE HERE

