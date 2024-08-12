Japan draw proves costly as USA slip down rankings

USA slipped two places to ninth in the latest World Rugby Women’s Rankings following a dramatic 17-17 draw with Japan in Kitakyushu.

Japan outscored their visitors three tries to two at Mikuni World Stadium, but the metronomic boot of McKenzie Hawkins ultimately helped earn the USA a share of the spoils in the first of the teams’ two-Test series.

The USA were 14-12 in front at half-time – thanks to tries from Olivia Ortiz and Summer Harris-Jones, both converted by Hawkins – but fell behind early in the second half to an unconverted home try.

Despite playing much of the match in Japanese territory, the Women’s Eagles had to wait until the final two minutes for the opportunity to equalise.

Hawkins made no mistake from the kicking tee, taking her personal tally for the match to seven points and ensuring the match ended all square.

Japan gained 0.34 rating points for the draw, but they remain in 11th place, 4.97 points behind Ireland in 10th.

Things are much tighter in the top 10 and having lost the same amount of points – 0.34 – the Women’s Eagles dropped from seventh to ninth.

Wales and Italy are the teams to benefit, moving up to seventh and eighth respectively in the wake of Sunday’s result.

The USA are now just 0.71 rating points ahead of Ireland, but there are also only 1.75 points between the Women’s Eagles in ninth and sixth-place Scotland.

Sunday’s match was a useful run-out as both teams prepare for WXV 2024. Japan will again line up in WXV 2 in South Africa, where they are scheduled to play the hosts, Scotland and Wales.

USA, meanwhile, will make their top-level debut next month and are due to play England, France and Ireland in Canada.

The second and final Test of USA’s tour will played at Shizuoka Stadium next Saturday and you can stream it live and for free via RugbyPass TV.