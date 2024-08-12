Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 15
FT
21 - 29
FT
22 - 13
FT
34 - 21
FT
7 - 33
FT
21 - 36
FT
30 - 38
FT
55 - 12
FT
55 - 21
FT
19 - 26
FT
32 - 41
FT
21 - 54
FT
40 - 21
FT
Wednesday
03:05
Japan Women'sWales Women's

Japan draw proves costly as USA slip down rankings

By Martyn Thomas
Action from the first match of the two-Test series between Japan women and USA at Mikuni World Stadium, Kitakyushu on 11 August, 2024 (photo credit: JRFU).

USA slipped two places to ninth in the latest World Rugby Women’s Rankings following a dramatic 17-17 draw with Japan in Kitakyushu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan outscored their visitors three tries to two at Mikuni World Stadium, but the metronomic boot of McKenzie Hawkins ultimately helped earn the USA a share of the spoils in the first of the teams’ two-Test series.

The USA were 14-12 in front at half-time – thanks to tries from Olivia Ortiz and Summer Harris-Jones, both converted by Hawkins – but fell behind early in the second half to an unconverted home try.

Video Spacer

Watch the best tries of WXV 2023

Video Spacer

Watch the best tries of WXV 2023

Despite playing much of the match in Japanese territory, the Women’s Eagles had to wait until the final two minutes for the opportunity to equalise.

Hawkins made no mistake from the kicking tee, taking her personal tally for the match to seven points and ensuring the match ended all square.

Japan gained 0.34 rating points for the draw, but they remain in 11th place, 4.97 points behind Ireland in 10th.

Things are much tighter in the top 10 and having lost the same amount of points – 0.34 – the Women’s Eagles dropped from seventh to ninth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales and Italy are the teams to benefit, moving up to seventh and eighth respectively in the wake of Sunday’s result.

Related

WXV tickets and streaming update

Running from 27th September until 12th October across all three levels, WXV is more important than ever as teams prepare for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with six final qualification places on the line for those who are yet to book their ticket.

Read Now

The USA are now just 0.71 rating points ahead of Ireland, but there are also only 1.75 points between the Women’s Eagles in ninth and sixth-place Scotland.

Sunday’s match was a useful run-out as both teams prepare for WXV 2024. Japan will again line up in WXV 2 in South Africa, where they are scheduled to play the hosts, Scotland and Wales.

USA, meanwhile, will make their top-level debut next month and are due to play England, France and Ireland in Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second and final Test of USA’s tour will played at Shizuoka Stadium next Saturday and you can stream it live and for free via RugbyPass TV.

Recommended

South Africa Rugby to centrally contract players with new league

BREAKING

'It’s moments like this that we will remember for years to come'

OPINION

Leicester Tigers' Evie Wills: A year on from ACL injury

EXCLUSIVE

Simon Middleton explains four lessons since exiting England role

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

South Africa Rugby to centrally contract players with new league

2

'It’s moments like this that we will remember for years to come'

3

SA Rugby veut lancer un championnat professionnel féminin

4

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

5

Twickenham rebaptisé : le coup de sang de Clive Woodward

6

Simon Middleton explains four lessons since exiting England role

7

Red Roses preseason: 'There were times when I thought I wasn't on track'

8

Japan draw proves costly as USA slip down rankings

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The Australia coach's home-based troops were battered and bruised by South Africa in the Rugby Championship opener.

FEATURE

Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'

The Sharks defence guru is widely regarded as one of South Africa's hottest coaching properties.

FEATURE

How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

After the England Series, the All Blacks have rung the backline changes ahead of The Rugby Championship opener with Los Pumas

Comments on RugbyPass

A
AD 16 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Thanks Nick, and totally correct.


Ultra-short term (this weekend) there is no solution, because the squad is set. Only one OS, no Tuopo, recovering Bell, but smaller and/or less skilled guys across the park.


Normal short term (2-3 weeks time), not enough time and/or interest for more than 2 or 3.


Medium term, maybe up to 5 OS based players. With a fit Tuopo and Bell this could deliver some big surprises.


Longer term it actually looks worse. SR is not producing players and there is little or no money for this to do anything other than get worse.


The players are professionals, not amateurs. They will go where the money is. Surely this is obvious.


If they want guys playing close to home they have to strike a deal with the Japanese comp, if they'll have us. Must be ASAP


Otherwise, do what Australian soccer does.

7 Go to comments
R
RD 21 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Guys as a Saffa I think the AB does not know what their DNA is anymore. Secondly the top 5 Teams in the world has lost the fear of playing the AB. Only the boks in the past stood a chance 1/2 of beating the AB. It all started chancing when Ireland won the series in New Zeeland, please this is not to knock the AB as I can remember well when the AB pundits said in 2016/2017 we need a strong Springbok side to make our rugby strong. All 5 or 6 top sides can beat each other on the day, the French is only good playing at home, Ireland and England could have easily won the two test the other day. I think Ireland is a very good side at the moment and I don't think they always get the recognition for how good they are. As for the English it's the one team I hate loosing too just a Afrikaans / English thing going back many years "however I'm married to a Pommie" their rugby is on the up and in 2027 they will be knocking on the World Cup door again. As for the AB go back and go find your DNA as I honestly don't think the management knows anymore, Test rugby has moved on from just troughing the ball around and rely on flair to win games. Saturday will be another story the AB will be up for it and put a big score on the board and then they think all is well again, the problem is deeper then is currently showing. Everybody wanted Ian's Fosters head I said to a friend of mine Test Rugby is not Super Rugby with the Crusaders now you are playing the best of the best of other countries.

13 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 32 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

So that headline sure made me smile Nick! And there is much worse to come when the Boks eventually up sticks and head north too! It’s gonna take a fair old while before a NZ/Aus/Fiji/Japan/Samoa/Tonga combo fires on all cylinders…

7 Go to comments
R
RD 56 minutes ago
'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

Funny how the wheel turns now JK says there was not enough scrums so the AB could not get dominance in the game, in the W/C he cried Wolf because the Saffa's was only playing to scrum. So what did World Rugby do they changed the rules to help the AB and the likes of Mark Williams (the want to me couch not good enough) to try and take the Boks strength away and now it comes home to bit them how cried Wolf😿😁

8 Go to comments
N
NE 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Australian rugby is in a mess and having 5 SR teams (now 4)¡ doesn’t help. 3 would be a far better scenario. SA fled from SR with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and had they fielded only 2, maybe 3, teams they would have at least been competitive and would in all likelihoodstill be part of SR. WR doesn't care where SA players ply their trade, they are going to ensure that the protection the national team has enjoyed from WR officials for the past 3 decades remains firmly mandated in their desperate desire to be seen as a 'global' governing body.

7 Go to comments
R
RD 1 hour ago
Wallabies confirm three players out of Perth Test

As a SAFFA I think he is a really good couch and the idea to undermine the Aussies is nonsense, Wallabies has never been that good for All Black couches to undermine the Aussie players or structures. Other the early 2000 with John Earls Wallabies they always played second fiddle to NZ.

8 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

At the bottom of one of Brett's articles, I mentioned how Joe would need overseas players or the games against RSA and NZL could be bloodbaths. I feel no satisfaction in being proven right.


Another thing I learned on Saturday is that the family of the late Kitch Christie live here in Brisbane. Tim Horan had a braai and a beer with Kitch's son Clayton in the build up to the test.

7 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

But that handful contains key players, RD. And Rassie picks them in a heartbeat.

7 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

"The issue for Australia is an abiding desire to disparage or minimise overseas influence, a subtle thread of sporting xenophobia. ‘Giteau’s Law’ still presides in spirit if not in letter, and it applies to coaches as much as players."


Music to my ears, Nick. This is what I have felt forever in the pro era. And for long part of a very small contingent holding this view. Australia just does not have the depth of talent to ignore players of the class of Skelton, BPA, Koroibete et al. We now have too many good players overseas, the situation is getting out of control now. The Giteau should be thrown in the bin.

7 Go to comments
R
RD 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Well put JD the problem we faced is the South African Rand is and was so weak that we could not hang onto our top players. When Rassie took over his first and biggest demand was that he could pick all players available outside the country. With winning back to back World Cups the scenario has hanged completely, we now only have a hand full off our top plyers playing outside of South Africa the bulk of our top plyers are playing within SA.

7 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Agreed, Australia have probably reached the point where they could do with a few experienced players from overseas, to help the youngsters develop if nothing else. But I think the overall strategy of bringing through the youngsters together will reap dividends in time. Fits in with their strategy of bringing in Horne and Nuciafora to improve their pathways, improving alignment and spending more on community rugby. A long overdue return to solid long term planning.


BTW my latest article focuses on South Africa's brilliant overall strategy, including the eligibility issue you mentioned above but also player workloads and multiculturalism. It's so clever how they've made the most of their financial weakness and almost turned it into a strength.

7 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Great piece as always Nic. I doubt if the Australian rugby budget is much bigger than the South African one given that in South Africa rugby is the biggest earner on pay stations whereas rugby union has a relatively small viewership in Australia.

One of the biggest gripes during their stay in Super Rugby was that SA audiences were contributing the bulk of TV income yet the SA share of that was disproportionately small.

I'm afraid Australia is in a rugby union doom loop. The less they win the fewer talented youngsters take to rugby instead of the other codes. Hopefully the BIL tour will rekindle some enthusiasm, but unless there is a seismic shift I can't see the doom loop being arrested. But without allowing players on national interest to take overseas gigs - the chances are zero.

7 Go to comments
b
by 1 hour ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

The costs of attending a rugby test is extortionate.

28 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

There was a decade of 'execution' talk around Ireland in the 90s. Nothing comes of it. Peter Clohissy almost having his knob chopped in a food guillotine messing on the piss after another hammering was closest.

13 Go to comments
P
Philou 2 hours ago
All Blacks, Scotland lose out due to Argentina’s Rugby Championship heroics

Jeez, can there be a bigger insult to the Wallabies than describing what happened at their fortress as a "routine 33-7 defeat"? I reckon Joe Schmidt should stick that up on the dressing room wall in Perth to light a bit of fire.

1 Go to comments
J
Jacque 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

Too many avg players IMO. Sam Darry, Tupou Vaai'i, Ethan Blackadder, Anton Lienert-Brown,Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord.


Absolutely NO FEAR factor in this team.


Playing Mckenzie at 10 when you have Barrett, easily in the top 5 flyhalfs of all time, playing 15 while having the most destructive counter attacking 15 on the bench & Mckenzie who can easily slot in at 15.

Patrick Tuipulotu

Scott Barrett


Will deffo be back in when they return from injury.

13 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Also if Cane's card remains yellow NZ win the WC final.

13 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Nothing sad about going back to Sam Cane. Every time he is left out the team has less leadership and lacks powerful defense. (Not like Blackadder). Example v Eng 2019 WC. The Irish have credited Cane with being the biggest thorn in their side in the France WC 1/4 final - on YT now.

13 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

What's wrong with crediting the other side - that's what grownups do? Better than publicly picking on players or blaming the officials? Argentina were better prepared, played with more energy and passion so deserve to be praised.


Kiwi Olympians have shown this excellent attitude towards other competitors and even old Trumpy noticed it.

13 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

There is no Giteau Law. Rugby Australia has made it clear to Cheika and Rennie and Jones and now Schmidt they can select whoever they like from wherever they like. It's a myth.

8 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Boks issue update after RG Snyman withdrawl from Wallabies rout Boks issue update after RG Snyman withdrawl from Wallabies rout
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.