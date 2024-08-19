Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
27 - 25
FT
24 - 40
FT
35 - 18
FT
22 - 7
FT
31 - 17
FT
42 - 10
FT
12 - 30
FT
41 - 22
FT
20 - 25
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 20
FT
20 - 26
FT
7 - 59
FT
South Africa Women's

Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town

By Imogen Ainsworth
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Rochelle Clark of Barbarians is tackled by Lindelwa Gwala of Springboks during the Killik Cup match between Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's XV at Twickenham Stadium on November 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Barbarian FC and South Africa Rugby Union announced last week that they will face each other for a third time this September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kicking off prior to the Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and All Blacks, the South Africa Women’s XV and the Barbarian Women will compete in the showpiece fixture at the DHL Stadium on Saturday 7th September.

Barbarian Women were victorious in the first meeting between the two, seeing off the Springbok Women 60-5 in front of what was a record-breaking crowd at Twickenham Stadium in 2021.

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to facing the All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previews the two-Test Rugby Championship series against the All Blacks

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus looks forward to facing the All Blacks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus previews the two-Test Rugby Championship series against the All Blacks

The scoreline in their second match two years later was far closer, with the Barbarians clinching the 38-26 win in Cape Town.

Ahead of their return to Cape Town this autumn, the Barbarians have appointed one of their former captains, Rugby World Cup-winning Black Fern Linda Itunu as Head Coach. They have additionally named former Spanish international, Barbarian, and Exeter Chiefs player Patricia García Rodriguez as Assistant Coach.

Ten years after winning the 2014 Rugby World Cup with England, Rochelle “Rocky” Clarke is one of the first names listed in the squad, which will feature representatives from seven unions.

The USA will be represented by Cheta Emba and Joanna Kitlinski while Abi Meyrick joins from Wales. Black Fern and Chiefs Manawa assistant coach Carla Hohepa is also named in the squad, with more names to be unveiled in due course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fixture comes at a key point for the Springboks Women as they prepare to host WXV 2 in Cape Town.

Related

WXV tickets and streaming update

Running from 27th September until 12th October across all three levels, WXV is more important than ever as teams prepare for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with six final qualification places on the line for those who are yet to book their ticket.

Read Now

Starting their campaign against Japan just 20 days later on 27th September, they will also face Australia and Italy as they look to secure the best preparation for next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Tickets for WXV 2 are available to buy now, with the price of adult tickets starting at R35. You can book your tickets here.

Their match against the Barbarians is an additional layer in their hopes to continue to develop the Springboks Women to compete on the world stage, and comes after the announcement of their groundbreaking plans to centrally contract 150 players as part of a new league.

ADVERTISEMENT

SA Rugby’s High-Performance Manager for Women’s Rugby, Lynne Cantwell said: “Any match against the Barbarians has a special feel to it and we are really honoured, privileged and massively thankful for their willingness to travel all the way to South Africa for this.

Related

South Africa Rugby to centrally contract players with new league

South Africa Rugby have announced that they will be launching Women’s Super League Rugby, an elite competition involving centrally contracted players, in 2025.

Read Now

“Like last year, this will help us prepare for WXV and we are very pleased that they agreed to visit our shores again. To play them as a curtain-raiser to one of the biggest sporting events in Cape Town this year, when the Boks and All Blacks meet, is huge for both teams.

“We have not seen their squad, but we know it will be packed with international experience and class. Their presence will be a massive boost to the exposure of WXV 2 and DHL Stadium, where we start our campaign against Japan on 27 September.”

John Spencer, President of Barbarian F.C., said: “We are delighted to be playing Springbok Women in Cape Town once again. It is a privilege to be invited back to Cape Town, playing in the magnificent DHL Stadium against a team who are fast becoming great rivals and friends of the Barbarians.

“These fixtures exemplify the fiercely-held values of our club – those of flair, courage, spirit and passion, alongside integrity, friendship and enjoyment – values that have been very much on display in the last two meetings between the Springboks Women and Barbarians Women, and which we will surely see again in September.”

Fiona Stockley, Barbarian F.C. and Women’s Team Manager, added: “Barbarian Women have demonstrated time and again the wonderful values of the Barbarians. Bringing these squads together is a privilege, seeing such close friendships form between the stars of the women’s game.

“It has been a pleasure to bring the team together with Linda and Pat. Our strong rugby values help us build a year-on-year rugby friendship with the Springboks, which always results in increasingly close matches and strong bonds.

“We are looking forward to confirming more star names as the match nears, and I can promise a stellar cast to take on the Springbok Women in Cape Town.”

Recommended

Leading the Highwomen: Emilie Bydwell making history with USA Sevens

EXCLUSIVE

Big names make anticipated return in Black Ferns' WXV1 squad

John Mitchell: Why England’s autumn is ‘harder than a World Cup’

PWR fixtures revealed as Gloucester-Hartpury start title defence against Leicester Tigers

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town

2

Megan Jones won't play for England again in 2024

3

What to watch in women’s rugby: All to play for as Japan host USA

4

Red Roses: 'I can’t wait to see how many glass ceilings we can smash!'

5

Behind the team: Scotland Head of Physical Performance Josie Symonds

6

John Mitchell: Why England’s autumn is ‘harder than a World Cup’

7

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

8

Japan draw proves costly as USA slip down rankings

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

The key tenets of a Joe Schmidt team have been sorely absent from Australia's early Rugby Championship performances.

FEATURE

How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

Rugby's new troubleshooter says revitalising the win-less Falcons may be his biggest job yet.

FEATURE

How the US rugby community helped ex-coach Mike Tolkin find a new liver

The former Eagles head coach found, in a fellow rugby enthusiast, a healthy living donor.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Kieran Read's 'key' for All Blacks revenge over Springboks

All that I hope for are two great test matches. No blowouts and no cards. Just two teams going at it and may the best team on the day win.

14 Go to comments
B
BP 1 hour ago
Kieran Read's 'key' for All Blacks revenge over Springboks

We as South African's always worry about the AB's......and for some reason they never have a bad game against us.....

14 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
Megan Jones won't play for England again in 2024

Yes, Meg was outstanding in 6N, but with Scaz available again and Helena Rowland the Red Roses have more than able replacements. It was Helena's injury that gave Meg a run of matches that she took full advantage of. I would have thought any debutant or Lagi Tuima would be a last resort as France and Black Ferns are the first two opponents. USA or Canada would be the time to blood anyone new.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Eactly - the best carrot is a Lions tour, and pretty sure that would motivate big Will if he's not motivated already!

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Yes the mainspring of hope for the rest of the RC must be that the front row can grow in strength significantly with the addition of a fully-fit Angus, Taniela and BPA. All those guys will help a lot.


The rest is swings and roundabouts: Fraser McReight will come back in at 7 but Hunter P is now out at 12. Still not closer to finding the best partnership at 9 and 10, or the best back five forwards.


Too many questions to be answered at once!

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Money under the table might help, but they don't have money either

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Thanks Nick


Yes, lots of reasons why it's a real question to ask.


Certainly not being a main winter sport anywhere in the country is beginning to bite, and this isn't just about money, it's about what you hear about week in week out, and what your peers are talking about.


I realise though, that your excellent article is about the here and now, and it aint good.


It's hard to have a kicking game if no-one can kick. It's hard to do most of the things required if the available players aren't up to it.


For me, it's ONLY the tight 5, the breakdown, the kicking, the game manager, the linebreaker, and maybe size.


With the front row looking stronger, I pray (and I'm an atheist) for a propper 5/8, and someone who can split the defence, or at least put it on the backfoot so someone else can!

16 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
Kieran Read's 'key' for All Blacks revenge over Springboks

You can't swap sides on Meath vs Dublin!

14 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Yes I agree Mitch, I think they need to allow Joe to pick any and all overseas players he deems necessary. The Lions tour is only 8 or 9 matches away and that is not a lot of time to get a proper team together. I'm sure Will will still be near enough to his peak to warrant selection - as will big Kev and Marika.

16 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

I am not interested in your boast fest. A few corrections though.


Last 5 meetings SA with Ireland = 4:1 to Ireland (only 2 of those matches in Ireland). Facts speak for themselves.


In the QF if Libbok lands his kicks then SA still lose as one of his kicks hits the upright leading to SA try. The RWC draw is a joke. The top 4 in the world played in the QFs. That's wrong, World Rugby has apologized. SA got a lucky win against France, lucky against England and needed a red card to win the final.

Ireland and Scotland had harder draws/schedules than SA. We had to play a top 5 team 7 days before the QF. SA didn't. SA have to concentrate on Scotland 7 days before France and they lose to France.

Ireland without a host of front line players were all over SA in the first half in Durban. Only 16-6, should have been 20-6 or 27-6.

Erasmus admitted that nothing SA could do about that Drop. But you say lucky? Do you know anything about rugby?

You did notice Kolbe dive and PSTD whinging and trying to cheat? Suprised you brought that drop goal up.


Because of the draw a team which are not good enough to win its Pool can win the RWC. 2019 SA beaten by NZ relying on England to beat NZ, beat England in final. 2023 SA beaten by Ireland, rely on NZ to beat Ireland, beat NZ (lucky) in the final.

SA should have been playing NZ and Ireland at knock out stages in 2019 and 2023 and you would have been eliminated. Just a dodgy draw.


Ireland not building? Who scored the drop goal son? What are you on about?


Crowley, Casey, Osborne, Nash, McCarthy, Blade, Frawley, Baird...some of the starters in South Africa who didnt start in Paris.

WC players missing second test: Sexton, Gibson Park, Aki, Hansen, Keenan, Sheehan etc.


Again, Ireland are not the best team in the World. But we sure are better than SA.


PS People in Ireland (beyond excitement about competing in a RWC) have never said we are going to win. Our no 1 ranking meant we were considered as a contender (we were a contender). That is our consitent results speaking, not us....which is something you surely can't attack us for.

30 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Joe Schmidt assesses Noah Lolesio’s performance against South Africa

Yep. Like he got Ireland competitive. Oz will be harder because of greater resistance to centralized coordination.

13 Go to comments
C
CN 3 hours ago
Megan Jones won't play for England again in 2024

This is a blow for the Red Roses, obviously Scarrett is an exceptional player and was peerless in the outside centre position but the Jones - Heard axis in the 6 Nations was dynamic, intuitive, unpredictable and potent. Will Scarrett now go back to 13? Will she be a regular starter? Will John Mitchell bring in another centre? Lagi Tuima anyone?

2 Go to comments
N
NE 3 hours ago
Kieran Read's 'key' for All Blacks revenge over Springboks

A neutral team of officials would see a less than best NZ team destroy SA based on current form. Sadly for true rugby union supporters that isn't going to happen.

14 Go to comments
M
Mitch 3 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

I hope that for Joe Schmidt the penny has dropped that a largely locally based selection will only take you so far. It worked alright against Wales and Georgia but against the best side in the world, the Wallabies were found wanting just about everywhere.


The work of Am to keep Ikitau interested in the lead up to Fassi's try was doing the basic, simple things right.

16 Go to comments
N
NE 3 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Unfortunately for Australia NZ has that part of the world covered so they won't ever enjoy the embarrassing and biased protection that SA enjoys from WR and its officials which is the only reason why SA isn't a bottom ranked or tier 2 rugby nation. Fact.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

So now you're cheering for Eddie again after branding him a Tah traitor? How much lower can you go John?😂


While we are on W-L records, Eddie won two out of nine in 2023 - 22% - and they were against Portugal and Georgia.


Joe has beaten Wales twice, and they thumped Eddie's lot by 40 points. Eddie's Oz also lost 43-12 to the Boks, a wider margin than both the games this year. That's improvement!

16 Go to comments
b
by 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round two

Player ratings are meaningless most of the time. The ‘rater ’ needs to be highly qualified as a coach /analyst and understand the game and conditions.

Teams win games but some individuals shine.

Players at international level are all super stars otherwise they would not be playing at this level.

14 Go to comments
E
Eddie VH 3 hours ago
Kieran Read's 'key' for All Blacks revenge over Springboks

Ha.! Many years ago my son's uncle's (all dubs) came to pick him up for a GAA match between Dublin & Meath (where we live) trouble was he was proudly wearing his Meath jersey. They said you can't wear that where we'll be sitting, the even offered to my him a Dublin jersey on the way to the match, but he wouldn't budge so he didn't go.!

14 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Yep you're right it was Paisami. Not that it changes the argument.


His priority is clearly the money and lifestyle France offers - not the Wallabies. The Wallabies don't need a player who doesn't want to be there.

Do you know this for a fact? Far more likely that La Rochelle are playing hard-ball with WS's availability, and Joe needs to play just as hard with insistence on the Test window being respected. This was part of Rassie's formula when he began picking overseas players.


Skelton is one of Aussie's very few world-class players, ergo they need whatever they can get from him. Ofc you may feel the maul D in the final quarter was quite acceptable?


They cannot do much to improve it with the guys they have. You won't get any incremental improvements without squeezing every last drop of value out of the players you have - just drop further behind.

16 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
Wallabies blindsided by front row crisis in loss to Springboks

Experience can only be gained by playing. The Boks have many injured players that wasn't considered and Rassie used this tour to blood some new talent. Despite that, the players equipped themselves well. Some better than others. The drop off don't bother me. That will be fixed. There is a reason they are the best front rows in the world.

16 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'I don't think it's brave': Scott Robertson on Rassie Erasmus ahead of Springboks tour Scott Robertson on Rassie Erasmus
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.