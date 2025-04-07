Sale boss Alex Sanderson: 'I’ve had two lads come up and apologise'

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson admitted he “couldn’t be prouder” of his team after they fell to a 38-15 Champions Cup defeat to reigning champions Toulouse to narrowly miss out on causing a major shock.

Sunday’s last-16 meeting was overshadowed by a potentially-serious injury to Toulouse winger Ange Capuozzo, whilst in a bizarre twist, the kick-off had to be delayed when a parachutist got stuck on top of one of the stadium stands.

Sanderson was full of praise for his beaten side, telling Premier Sports: “They are all heart, this group.

“I’ve had two lads come up and apologise and I said ‘I’m not having it lads. There is nothing to apologise about’, they gave it all tactically and mentally. I’m gutted, but you hurt and you heal and we’ll be tighter for it.”

When the game finally got under way almost 40 minutes late, the visitors put in an excellent first-half display to steal into a surprise lead, going in at the break 15-10 in front thanks to tries from Luke James and Jonny Hill, with George Ford kicking a penalty and a conversion.

Jack Willis had early given Toulouse the lead and – after surviving going further behind when Sale’s Tom Roebuck was denied a try at the end of the half due to a foot in touch – the holders soon restored order.

Tries from Francois Cros, Julien Marchand and Guillaume Cramont did the trick, while there was also a score for Italy international Capuozzo, who was then carried from the pitch on a stretcher in some discomfort.

It was enough to end Sale’s brave bid to reach the quarter-finals, but Sanderson added: “We know we have to have more to win trophies but they put their bodies on the line for each other.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the group, they showed real grit. We just need to be better in execution.”

Sale captain Ben Curry added: “There were so many positives but that doesn’t make it easier. They are an 80-minute team, we went toe-to-toe and beat them for 50 minutes but they have such a great 23.

“They got us in that last 30 minutes.”