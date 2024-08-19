Megan Jones won't play for England again in 2024

Megan Jones has been ruled out of England’s hectic close to 2024 because of an ankle injury.

The Leicester centre will miss next month’s home fixtures against France and New Zealand as well as the WXV 1 tournament that follows after being told she needs surgery.

Jones appeared in the Olympics sevens in Paris last month – her third Games – and won the most recent of her 21 caps in the Grand Slam-sealing victory over France in April.

England head coach John Mitchell said: “It’s always upsetting when you lose a teammate to injury, especially someone with Meg’s personality, capability and leadership.

“When you lose a player of Meg’s ability, it presents the chance for someone else to step up and seize the opportunity.

“We wish Meg well for her recovery and look forward to having her back in the squad ahead of next year’s Six Nations.”

England have three centres in camp for their fourth week of pre-season: Tatyana Heard (22 caps), Phoebe Murray (uncapped), and Emily Scarratt (111 caps).

Following their home fixtures in September, the Red Roses will travel to Vancouver where they will face the USA (29th September), New Zealand (6th October), and Canada (12th October) in WXV 1.

