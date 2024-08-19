Select Edition

England Women's

Megan Jones won't play for England again in 2024

By PA
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Meg Jones of England makes a break during the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024 match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Megan Jones has been ruled out of England’s hectic close to 2024 because of an ankle injury.

The Leicester centre will miss next month’s home fixtures against France and New Zealand as well as the WXV 1 tournament that follows after being told she needs surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones appeared in the Olympics sevens in Paris last month – her third Games – and won the most recent of her 21 caps in the Grand Slam-sealing victory over France in April.

England head coach John Mitchell said: “It’s always upsetting when you lose a teammate to injury, especially someone with Meg’s personality, capability and leadership.

“When you lose a player of Meg’s ability, it presents the chance for someone else to step up and seize the opportunity.

“We wish Meg well for her recovery and look forward to having her back in the squad ahead of next year’s Six Nations.”

England have three centres in camp for their fourth week of pre-season: Tatyana Heard (22 caps), Phoebe Murray (uncapped), and Emily Scarratt (111 caps).

Following their home fixtures in September, the Red Roses will travel to Vancouver where they will face the USA (29th September), New Zealand (6th October), and Canada (12th October) in WXV 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for WXV 1 are on sale here. 

All three levels of WXV will be shown live on either RugbyPass TV or via local broadcasters. More information can be found here over the coming weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Comment
B
BC 1 hr ago

Yes, Meg was outstanding in 6N, but with Scaz available again and Helena Rowland the Red Roses have more than able replacements. It was Helena's injury that gave Meg a run of matches that she took full advantage of. I would have thought any debutant or Lagi Tuima would be a last resort as France and Black Ferns are the first two opponents. USA or Canada would be the time to blood anyone new.

C
CN 3 hours ago

This is a blow for the Red Roses, obviously Scarrett is an exceptional player and was peerless in the outside centre position but the Jones - Heard axis in the 6 Nations was dynamic, intuitive, unpredictable and potent. Will Scarrett now go back to 13? Will she be a regular starter? Will John Mitchell bring in another centre? Lagi Tuima anyone?

