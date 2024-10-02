Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
47 - 31
FT
33 - 13
FT
37 - 5
FT
WOMENS
35 - 22
FT
33 - 3
FT
0 - 19
FT
WOMENS
22 - 16
FT
28 - 14
FT
42 - 33
FT
38 - 3
FT
WOMENS
45 - 26
FT
54 - 19
FT
28 - 27
FT
40 - 38
FT
16 - 17
FT
48 - 7
FT
15 - 24
FT
30 - 24
FT
8 - 8
FT
WOMENS
37 - 24
FT
36 - 30
FT
30 - 16
FT
14 - 38
FT
65 - 19
FT
33 - 31
FT
15 - 20
FT
12 - 16
FT
21 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 24
FT
WOMENS
27 - 29
FT
WOMENS
31 - 17
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:45
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:00
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
WOMENS
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:05
Saturday
15:30
WOMENS
Saturday
18:45
WOMENS
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
WXV 3

WXV 3: Second round team news as Hong Kong China make two changes

By Martyn Thomas
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 28: Players of Hong Kong China enters the pitch prior to the WXV 3 2024 match between Fiji v Hong Kong China at The Sevens 2 Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The Sevens Stadium hosts the second round of WXV 3 this weekend as the competition for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 qualification heats up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madagascar and Hong Kong China get the action underway in the United Arab Emirates at 19:00 local time (GMT+4) on Friday, before Fiji take on Samoa and the Netherlands face Spain on Saturday.

All the matches are available to stream live and for free via RugbyPass TV, where there is not a local broadcast deal in place.

Get all the team news for the second round of WXV 3 matches below as and when it drops.

Madagascar v Hong Kong China

Georgia Rivers and Zoe Smith have been drafted into the Hong Kong China line-up for their first ever match against Madagascar on Friday.

Smith kicked two conversions and a penalty to help her side to the 22-0 victory against Kazakhstan that confirmed their place in Dubai.

Fixture
WXV 3
Madagascar Women
11:00
4 Oct 24
Hong Kong Women
All Stats and Data

And having appeared as a second-half replacement in Hong Kong China’s opening defeat to Fiji, she has been given the nod on the left wing with Lucia Bolton dropping out of the squad.

The other change is also in the backs as Rivers is handed her first test start in the number 10 jersey and Fung Hoi-Ching, who kicked her side’s only points against Fijiana, is named among the replacements.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the bench, prop Chan Hiu Tung and second row Chow Mei Nam could make their first appearances of the tournament.

Madagascar: TBC

Hong Kong China: 15. Sabay Lynam, 14. Chong Ka Yan, 13. Natasha Olson-Thorne, 12. Gabriella Rivers, 11. Zoe Smith, 10. Georgia Rivers, 9. Jessica Ho, 1. Lau Nga Wun, 2. Tanya Dhar, 3. Kea Herewini, 4. Roshini Turner, 5. Micayla Baltazar, 6. Pun Wai Yan (captain), 7. Chan Tsz Ching, 8. Shanna Forrest.
Replacements: 16. Fion Got, 17. Chan Hiu Tung, 18. Lee Ka Shun, 19. Chloe Baltazar, 20. Chow Mei Nam, 21. Wan Tsz Yau, 22. Fung Hoi-Ching, 23. Uematsu Haruka.

Recommended

'Now I call the shots': How Linde van der Velden blossomed into Dutch rugby icon

INTERVIEW

WXV 2: Second round team news as Hannah Jones bolsters Wales backline

WXV: 'It’s hard to describe what a victory like this means for Irish people'

OPINION

Laura Delgado’s WXV 3 Diary: Week one… check!

EXCLUSIVE

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland shock world champions New Zealand in Vancouver

2

Wales get WXV humbling by Australia in Cape Town

3

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

4

England No8 Sarah Beckett banned after leg-breaking croc roll tackle

5

Scotland begin WXV2 title defence with Italy victory

6

Welsh Rugby Union gives 37 professional contracts to women players

7

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

8

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

The England coach will be heartened by the emergence of three talented young tight-head props.

LONG READ

Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

There is an argument for taking the All Blacks Test centurion to Europe but the stakes are high for Scott Robertson

LONG READ

Familiar sinking feeling means Wallabies must address defensive flaws

Conceding an average of 32 points and four tries a game, Joe Schmidt's Wallabies have issues to resolve before heading to Europe.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 6 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yes he did and it was a big deal. I think they are kicking on again with Felipe as coach.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 8 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yes def a disciple of 'blind repetiton makes fact' G!

63 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 8 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

"Eddie was the best of em". I would ask when, Nick. He came to us after being tossed by England, after dragging them right down. I don't like Eddie, or his style, his ludicrous staements, but he has had his periods where he has achieved well.....2003 RWC final no mean feat to reach. But as someone said when Eddie was taken on by England "It will probably end in tears" It sure did. Be interesting to see how he goes with Japan. I think they have taken a big risk....but I wish them well.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 8 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I don't know how they develop within the country. Carlos et al will be more aware of the issues with developing pro rugby inside the country than I...

63 Go to comments
N
NB 10 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda has had a long time with injury, so I'd like to see what he's capable of now Miz. He's always had the physical tools.


Ditto Kerevi.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I quite enjoyed filling in at LHP but I hated THP. That was just horrid.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

He is not much of a target is he? But for a taller prop countering him you cannot do much better than Lomax in the second NZ match. Ox started on top but Lomax came back to dominate him.


I feel Sclavi made his own bed at that scrum - started much too early at an angle and opened his rib-cage to attack... Then he had to lie on it!

63 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 13 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda world class ? I would not agree. Think he is over hyped by many. Not so Skelton. He is world class....so many aspects to his game. Superb off loader in contact, great LQB provider when he goes to ground, unbelievable cleaner. Lot happens when he carries....have LAR score tries off his carries so often.


Kerevi I would be interested to see again at top level. Not really sure what his form is right now.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 14 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Oh yes. You need to go through the club 'sleeper' treadmill as a prop unless you are truly exceptional. Evne David Sole had a few torrid matches as a student at Exeter.

63 Go to comments
S
SC 15 minutes ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Disagree. If there was a 10 in NPC good enough to play Super Rugby who did not have a contract already, the Crusaders would have signed him obviously. There is not one.


Fergus Burke's injury and then shock departure to Saracens after being groomed to replace Mo'unga over 3 seasons is the reason O'Connor's signing is necessary.


Simply throwing a young player into Super Rugby who is not ready can do more harm to his development than good. Taha Kemara was done no favours being thrown to the wolves in 2024.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 15 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Pens mostly v Argy and becnh Aussies it has to be said H.


I take what Carlos et al on trust as they know the scene in Argy much better than I do.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 17 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

They were surprisingly similar, which is why I grouped them in the first place! Esp in terms of how many phases both go through to score tries [and concede pens]. Agree ABs trying to become more ball in hand, intrested to see how it works on the EOYT.

63 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 20 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Once moved in emergency to THP from my normal THlock position. Got well and truly hoisted, learned a lot that day, tried all sorts of tricks to survive. That was 1970's, was not illegal then.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 21 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great post Rugs, and all very apt. Variety increases interest for players, coaches and broadcasters alike.

63 Go to comments
D
Defcon1 21 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I speak under correction but I recall that Graham Henry spent time with the Argentines after his RWC win 2011 I think? From then, there has been a noticeable shift in their play and while not always successful, they more often than not put on a helluva show.

63 Go to comments
N
NB 22 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

McReight got closest of the WBs Miz.


Ireland will have a problem with replacing Tadhg who is now in the last phase of his career. I don't see anyone else with his range of talents, or for that matter scrummaging ability. Oli Jager??

63 Go to comments
S
SC 26 minutes ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

How is Fabian Holland not in the top 3, or listed at all, at age 21?

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 55 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yep, fair point. The argies have done incredibly well after the way things played out. The big question is this though: how do they develop the future set and sustain their performances? That squad were already seasoned pros.

63 Go to comments
S
SM 58 minutes ago
Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

Just keep picking Auckland show boats and under performing chiefs and finish the destruction of the ABs.

30 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.


The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.


I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.

63 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prognosis is getting worse The Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prognosis is getting worse
Search