'Now I call the shots': How Linde van der Velden blossomed into Dutch rugby icon

‘An example of the women’s game’ might be the perfect way to define Linde van der Velden, Netherlands lock, captain, legend, and ruler of the physicality realm.

But did you know she wasn’t very pro contact when she first started playing rugby?

“I wasn’t unaware of rugby, as my father always watched the Six Nations or the Rugby World Cup, and even took me some of my cousin’s games,” Van der Velden tells RugbyPass.

“But I wasn’t prepared for the large number of rules when I experienced my first practice. I think people don’t realise it, but I was afraid of the contact, especially when it came to me being tackled. Funny how things turned out to be in the end!”

The Exeter Chiefs lock’s rugby adventure started 13 years ago, influenced by family and the desire to belong to something bigger.

“Sometimes I do look back and remember my first days as a rugby player. I was 17 when I first started, on the verge of turning 18, which can be seen as quite ‘old’ for someone who was having their first try-out,” she says.

“I was a horse-riding athlete for many years, but I wanted to be part of a team sport. Because of my sister and cousin, I joined them in their club, and, well, here I am.

“I never thought I would have the chance to become a professional player when I first picked up a rugby ball or have the honour to represent my country, but I ended up having the chance to do both.”

Besides horse riding, the powerful Dutch lock also had a brief spell in handball, playing in her hometown of Castricum, with her size turning out to be a major advantage.

Ironically, her first outing as a rugby player wasn’t in the second row but as a centre, staying in the backline for quite some time – and representing her country at sevens – before finally moving up to the pack.

The transition to the engine room was an easy one, as she felt more at home there.

“I always felt that my strengths would work better if I played as a forward,” she explains. “I got to improve my skills as a ball carrier, lineout jumping, and lifting, or getting out of the scrum to tackle the opposing players, which were my main strengths.

“As a back, my weaknesses were exposed more easily and I didn’t want to jeopardise my team.”

Her debut for the Netherlands came in 2016. At the time, Linde was playing in the lower Dutch divisions and was far from the spotlight, however, destiny had other plans.

“The national team was getting ready for the World Cup qualifier [to be played in 2015] and so they ran some trials. But because I was new to the sport, and I was also playing for the lowest division I didn’t have the chance to go,” Van der Velden says.

“However, I was selected to play for a combined side who would be put against the national team, and the national head coach noticed me and invited me to join the Dutch camp.

“I was lucky that Sascha Werlich believed in me and allowed me to be involved with them. Thanks to her I managed to debut for my country in a game against Switzerland… coming from the bench as a centre. They selected me as a wing but ended up playing me at centre.

“I remember making so many mistakes, but my team-mates and staff were so supportive and motivated me to keep going. On that day I made the decision to understand what was happening around me on the field, rather than just being there.”

Combining her studies with sport and work wasn’t easy, and in 2018 she joined the French club Stade Toulousain.

Unfortunately, that chapter wasn’t a successful one but destiny showed up once again.

“I was living in Toulouse playing for the Stade Toulousain, and my housemate, Holly Wood, who played for Harlequins, told me ‘You should go to England, you will love it there. There’s this club, Exeter Chiefs. They are setting up their women’s programme, and I think you should send an email’,” Van der Velden says.

“Holly shared the head coach’s email address, and I sent her my CV and some highlights. I got a reply from her saying, ‘We are going to play against Newcastle on this day. Do you want to come over and play?’.

“I went for it and… got a contract in the end. I signed for the Chiefs and that’s the beginning of my tale in England.”

EXETER, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Laura Delgado celebrates with Linde van der Velden of Exeter Chiefs Women after the final whistle of the Allianz Cup Final between Exeter Chiefs Women and Harlequins Women at Sandy Park on April 23, 2022 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Linde’s time in France wasn’t the most fulfilling, as the language barrier was difficult to overcome, and she barely played any games.

In England, she regained the joy of playing for a club, as she was able to understand what everyone wanted from her.

“When you can’t communicate you start doubting yourself more,” Van der Velden says. “On top of that, I wasn’t playing in Toulouse and I found myself in a tricky spot.

“In Exeter, I found a professional setup, ready to help us progress and improve, with all the players being on the same level as we were debuting the programme. It was an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Just before landing in England, Linde finished her architecture degree, allowing her to fully dedicate herself to rugby, and her new life in Devon.

“My schedule was busy when I was living in Netherlands, as I studied full-time, worked in a bakery, and played for the sevens and XVs national teams,” she says.

“When I moved to France, I was studying at the university, which took a good chunk of my free time. Thankfully, in the Chiefs, I could fully dedicate to rugby, focusing on individual and skills training, for example.

“It was literally a game-changing moment in my life. I improved my game, mainly the technical aspects. The Chiefs gave me the opportunity to dedicate fully to the craft and thanks to them and the Premiership Women’s Rugby I have grown to become a better player.”

Premiership Women’s Rugby has been the bedrock of the increase in quality of the international game, with players from all over the world having a chance to shine. In her view, the English top division has made an impact in the sport.

Van der Velden says: “It is just amazing to play in the Premiership Women’s Rugby. It has turned out to be the perfect place for foreign players to develop, which makes the competition even more exciting.

“The professional setup helps us to improve. For example, we don’t just focus on ourselves, but as well to learn about the opposition, forcing us to adapt to any circumstance.

“We have a pro staff with us, something completely new to me before signing with the Chiefs.”

Exeter qualified for the 2022 and 2023 PWR finals, but ultimately failed to win, losing to Saracens and Gloucester-Hartpury.

Having experienced more than 60 games in the competition, we challenged her to pick the Chiefs’ prime rival.

“I would say Saracens,” she replies. “We always have such physical clashes. We used to have this tradition of neither us nor them losing as hosts against each other, but, unfortunately, they broke that promise/curse in 2024.

“It is such a good side, and because they have a type of game that resembles ours, it makes it even more tense!”

In 2023, Exeter reached the PWR final for a second time, with 10,000 fans waiting for the clash between them and Gloucester-Hartpury, a colourful scene she won’t ever forget.

“It brings so much energy, and it makes everything more exciting. The Chiefs have such an amazing fanbase, always supporting and following us,” Van der Velden says.

“It keeps growing every new year and for players like me, who don’t have their families coming to every game, to have that fan community around almost feels like we belong to a family.”

Having helped her club win two Allianz Cups in the past, Linde has still one desire to fulfil.

“Win the Premiership. I do think we have the team and the staff members to get there,” she insists. “Susie Appleby and Steve Salvin are such amazing coaches and have done great work in the recruitment dossier for this new season.

“I am looking forward to get back with girls in Exeter and working together to finally taking the cup home.”

With the dawn of the third decade of the 21st century, women’s rugby has been winning more fans than ever, shattering records and becoming a new way to expand the sport globally. But has it grown in the eyes of the players?

“Women’s rugby has definitely grown in the last 10 years. The biggest example is the size of the fan-base,” Van der Velden says.

“Be it in Exeter or Netherlands, the number of fans in the stands has become bigger. In the Netherlands we had a record-breaking crowd against Colombia, with over a thousand fans coming to watch us play on a Thursday evening.

“And the game against Samoa was the first time the Dutch women’s rugby national team had a game broadcast on national television. [Despite] these victories, we still have a long way to go, like the salary cap in the PWR which is far lower than the men’s.

“I’m not saying we have to be in the same level right now, but I think it shows there’s still room for improvement and more progress. At the same time, I find it important to acknowledge where we are standing right now and celebrate the bit in between, like beating Fiji at home or having the honour of having a game broadcast on national television.

“Those steps will inspire more professionalism and funding in the future.”

The increase in women’s Test matches has been hailed as one of the reasons for the growth experienced by countries like the Netherlands, Brazil, Colombia, Kenya, Hong Kong China, and others, an idea also echoed by the Dutch captain.

“WXV 3 is amazing, as it gives us more games to prove ourselves. Rugby Europe has also invested in developing a more action-packed season, allowing teams to grow in a very positive way,” she suggests.

“The increase of Test matches will help us improve, narrowing down a wide gap that has existed for quite some time, as we had just a couple of games to play in each season in the past.”

In the Dutch squad for WXV 3, two players from the U18s programme are involved and have already played minutes for the senior side, a major sign of Netherlands’ growth in the sport.

“I hope to finish WXV 3 with Rugby World Cup qualification. It won’t mean that we are on the same level as the others, but it will push for more games and international activity,” Van der Velden states.

“Without more games, we can’t continue to grow. If we look at the Dutch U18 women’s programme, you can see the massive changes being made, and how those players are already at a higher level.

“If they get more games, they will be inspired to work towards something greater and will push for more investment to come. It’s amazing to see those girls come through and how talented they are. Things changed massively from when I started playing.”

Player Carries 1 Joanna Fanene Lolo 14 2 Linde van der Velden 13 3 Inger Jongerius 10

In WXV 3 2024, Netherlands were able to hold Samoa to an 8-8 draw, in a nerve-wracking match. Linde made nine tackles and snatched a turnover in a game she will forever remember.

“I would say Samoa is up there in my all-time favourite games. They played in past World Cups, had a spell in last year’s WXV 2, and have done incredible things in the past,” she says.

“Our match against Fiji has to be also included on the top three, as we were not only able to compete but win against a World Cup side. And I would say the Hong Kong China game in 2019 was special, as my sister made her debut and played right next to me.

“I actually don’t remember the outcome, but the size of the crowd, singing the anthem with her and having a great time, made it become such a special day.”

Recognised as a thumping tackler and a bone-shattering ball carrier, the lock reveals a piece of information that makes her growth look even more impressive.

“I would say I am a good ball carrier, as it is one of my main strengths. It has improved since I joined Exeter, but it was something I already had grasped quite well before,” Van der Velden says.

“And one skill that I wasn’t so good at when I started my journey in England, would be my lack of lineout skills. Before joining Exeter, I always ran from it, and in my second season here, a coach asked me ‘Why aren’t you in the lineout? You are the tallest player we have!’.

“I started practising the lifting and jumping, and let me be honest, it wasn’t great. After some work and training, I ended up being part of it. It is funny when you think that four years ago, I was always removed from the lineout, and now in the Netherlands, I call the shots.”

Acknowledging the struggles of becoming a pro player and being able to achieve great things, Linde offers a special and departing message to all of those who are starting their rugby journey.

She says: “Keep working hard. There were times that I thought I couldn’t achieve certain things because I was from such a small rugby country.

“But when I look back, I feel happy I believed in myself and the opportunities I had.

“Secondly, I would say to enjoy the little moments. I always remember the first try I scored for the Netherlands some years ago, and how I didn’t fully enjoy it because I was so nervous.

“It is important to enjoy those moments and the things in between.”