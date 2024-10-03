Tyson Beukeboom to reach milestone for Canada against Ireland in WXV 1

Tyson Beukeboom, who became Canada’s most-capped women’s player of all time during the Pacific Four Series in May, will reach a new milestone this weekend in WXV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beukeboom has been named to start in the second row and as captain for Canada against Ireland, which will see her earn her 70th cap at Willoughby Stadium at the Langley Events Centre on 5 October.

The match will see Canada and Ireland meet for the first time since 2016, and will mark the fourth matchup between the two. Since their first Test fixture at the 2002 Rugby World Cup, Canada have won two out of three, including their most recent match in 2016.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale

Canada are currently on a five-game winning streak, which dates back to last year’s WXV competition where they finished as runners-up after wins against Wales and France.

In contrast, Rori Wood will win her first cap if she comes off the bench, and openside flanker Caroline Crossley is named for her first start as one of five changes to the starting lineup from their opening victory against France.

Alexandria Ellis replaces DaLeaka Menin at tighthead, starting alongside the otherwise unchanged front row with Brittany Kassil and Emily Tuttosi retaining their starting positions.

Elsewhere in the forward pack, Courtney Holtkamp is named ahead of Laetitia Royer at lock, the latter moving to the bench. The back row is bolstered by Pamphinette Buisa and Gabrielle Senft who start alongside Crossley, with Fabiola Forteza named as a replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Perry and Alysha Corrigan are the last of the changes to the starting XV, and the only two made to the backs, as Perry replaces Julia Schell at fullback and Corrigan wears the starting shirt on the left wing in place of Paige Farries, who is not named in the team.

✨ That’s right… we’re back! Watch Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team take on Ireland in game 2 of our WXV 1 campaign this Saturday at 3:45pm PT / 6:45pm ET on TSN3 and TSN+ 📺 Or buy tickets to cheer the team on in person at https://t.co/FlLUOSoeYj 🎟️ #RugbyCA | #OneSquad pic.twitter.com/EtObP0KQa0 — Rugby Canada (@RugbyCanada) October 3, 2024

Head coach Kevin Rouet said: “It was great to start off WXV 1 with a win last week against a top-four team in the world [France] but the squad quickly shifted their focus to be ready for what will be a tough game against Ireland this weekend. Ireland will challenge us but even with a short week to prepare the team has looked sharp throughout training. I am excited to see what they will do out on the pitch this Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We made some adjustments to the team after France because it is important that we continue to build depth in our squad. The Rugby World Cup will be a long journey and if we want to accomplish our ultimate goal, we will need a squad full of experienced and talented players. It will take more than just a group of 23 players.”

Tickets for the match can be purchased here, and will grant fans access to all of the games on a single match day, meaning USA vs France is also included in the price of a ticket.

Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team Match Day Roster vs Ireland

1. Brittany Kassil (Guelph, ON) – Guelph Goats

2. Emily Tuttosi (Souris, MB) – Calgary Hornets / Exeter Chiefs

3. Alexandria Ellis (Ottawa, ON) – Barrhaven Scottish / Stade Français Paris

4. Tyson Beukeboom (Uxbridge, ON) – Cowichan Piggies / Aurora Barbarians / Ealing Trailfinders

Courtney Holtkamp (Rimbey, AB) – Red Deer Titans Rugby

6. Pamphinette Buisa (Gatineau, QC) – Ottawa Irish

Caroline Crossley (Victoria, BC) – Castaway Wanderers

8. Gabrielle Senft (Regina, SK) – Castaway Wanderers / Saracens

9. Justine Pelletier (Rivière-du-Loup, QC) – Club de rugby de Québec / Stade Bordelais

10. Claire Gallagher (Caledon, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Leicester Tigers

11. Alysha Corrigan (Charlottetown, PEI) – CRFC / Saracens

12. Alexandra Tessier (Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, QC) – Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue RFC / Exeter Chiefs

13. Shoshanah Seumanutafa (White Rock, BC) – Counties Manukau

14. Fancy Bermudez (Edmonton, AB) – NWAA / Westshore RFC / Saracens

15. Taylor Perry (Oakville, ON) – Oakville Crusaders / Exeter Chiefs

Finishers

16. Sara Cline (Edmonton, AB) – Leprechaun Tigers

17. McKinley Hunt (King City, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Saracens

18. Rori Wood (Sooke, BC) – College Rifles RFC

19. Laetitia Royer (Loretteville, QC) – St-Anne-de-Bellevue / Concordia Univeristy / ASM Romagnat

20. Fabiola Forteza (Quebec City, QC) – Club de rugby de Québec / Stade Bordelais

21. Julia Omokhuale (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Irish Rugby Club / Leicester Tigers

22. Olivia Apps (Lindsay, ON) – Lindsay RFC

23. Julia Schell (Uxbridge, ON) – Guelph Goats / Castaway Wanderers / Ealing Trailfinders