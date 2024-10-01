Northern Edition

New Zealand Womens

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

By Adam Julian
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 25: Hannah King of the Black Ferns looks onduring the 2024 Pacific Four Series Round 4 & 2024 O'Reilly Cup 1st Test match between New Zealand Black Ferns and Australia Wallaroos at North Harbour Stadium on May 25, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Hannah King was conspicuously shy at her first wider training group practice with the Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup team. 

ADVERTISEMENT

When the group was asked to find partners for a pairs exercise a somewhat bewildered King was intercepted by a Black Ferns veteran. 

“I was standing opposite Kendra Cocksedge quietly doing what I was supposed to when Kenj asked me, ‘How old are you?’ I stuttered 16. I was so embarrassed until Kenj said, ‘You’re with me,’ King told RugbyPass.

Four years later King was a starting first five-eighth for the Black Ferns at Twickenham. The visitors were topped by England 24-12 on September 14 but King acquitted herself honourably. 

“It’s a little ironic visiting the King and then our ten is King for that week,” Black Ferns assistant coach Tony Christie said.

“Hannah’s distribution was excellent. She put the ball out in front of our forwards and backs nicely. She controlled the game well for someone of her age.”

King: “Twickenham, it’s crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah King (@hannah.king_nz)

“It was a tough game, I was very nervous beforehand but determined to have fun, stay present, and not lose sight of the opportunity.

“The speed in that first 20 minutes was crazy, everyone was going for it. You can train as much as you like, but that doesn’t fully prepare you.

“Being down 24-0 was tough, but I kept reminding myself to stay present and win the next moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My strength is distribution, seeing space, and putting my outsides away. I’m good at directing. I want to grow my running game and become a triple threat.”

King debuted off the bench in May from the Pacific Four Series against the USA. She kicked three conversions in a 57-5 victory in Hamilton. Starts in two resounding triumphs against Australia (67-19, May, 62-0, July) hinted at further growth.

Building strong combinations quickly is essential as the Black Ferns aim to defend the Rugby World Cup 2025. King played little role in the bumbling loss to Ireland but is growing a relationship with fellow rookie, halfback Maia Joseph.

“Maia and I only met this year when we were both contracted. It’s great to work with someone your age. We ask similar questions and, on the field, understand each other intuitively with a look or hand signal,” King said.

King lives on her family’s dairy farm in West Melton – a town west of Christchurch famous for trotting and cropping, and its strong junior rugby club for whom she started playing for aged four. Parents Peter and Adele presented her first Black Ferns jersey.

She started her senior rugby career with Christchurch Football Club, winner of the Canterbury senior title 11 times. Her Canterbury breakthrough came in 2022 with Lincoln University where she is studying for a Bachelor of Commerce in agriculture.

Canterbury won the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership in 2022 and King scoped the Patterson Cup with fellow Black Fern Atlanta Lolohea as most promising player of the year.

In 2024 she made the brave call to move to Wellington and represent the Hurricanes Poua in Super Rugby Aupiki. The Poua was last but King played every match in a brave personal campaign.

“When I got the call from the Hurricanes, I talked it through with Kenj and my family.

“I decided to take the opportunity, soak up as much I could and have fun. I’m so glad I went up there. I wasn’t expecting much game time, but they gave it to me. They were so lovely and I can’t thank them enough.”

King has not decided where she is playing in 2025.

