WXV 1, France vs USA: Teani Feleu starts, Cyrielle Banet returns

After a heavy 46-24 loss to Canada in their WXV opener last Sunday, the French women’s rugby team is set to take on the United States in their second match on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz have made just two changes to the starting XV from the initial lineup, with one adjustment in the forwards and one in the backline.

“We wanted to maintain a strong core in our squad, and it’s important to keep consistency. We made a few tweaks to match the profiles of our opponents and to strike a balance between those starting and finishing the game,” Mignot explained.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale

In the forwards, the front and second rows remain intact, while the main change is at the back-row position. Romane Ménager, usually an undisputed No.8, moves to the flank, making room for Teani Feleu. This will be Feleu’s second start with the national team; she started during the last Six Nations Tournament against Wales. According to Mignot, Feleu has a “physical profile that will follow the US team”.

Axelle Berthoumieu will move onto the bench as part of this reshuffle, while Emeline Gros remains in the starting lineup after recovering from a concussion. In the backs, the halfbacks Pauline Bourdon and Lina Queyroi remain unchanged, and Cyrielle Banet takes over from Melissande Llorens on the right wing.

France team to play USA

Yllana Brosseau Agathe Sochat Assia Khalfaoui Manaé Feleu (captain) Madoussou Fall Romane Ménager Emeline Gros Teani Feleu Pauline Bourdon Sansus Lina Queyroi Marine Menager Gabrielle Vernier Nassira Konde Cyrielle Banet Chloe Jacquet Elisa Riffonneau Amber Mwayembe Rose Bernadou Axelle Berthoumieu Seraphine Okemba Oceane Bordes Lina Tuy Emilie Boulard