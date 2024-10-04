Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 17
FT
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
LIVE
24'
Today
07:45
Today
08:00
WOMENS
Today
08:30
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
10:00
Today
10:05
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
12:15
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
14:35
Today
14:35
Today
15:05
Today
15:30
WOMENS
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
07:45
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
16:00
WOMENS
WXV 3

WXV 3 and the most unusual change of rugby position?

By Jon Newcombe
NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 23: Tori Iosefo of Hawkes Bay in action during the round three Farah Palmer Cup match between Hawke's Bay Tui and Northland Women at McLean Park, on August 23, 2024, in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

Everyone laughed when England winger Jonny May once filled in at flanker but imagine the sniggering had he tried his luck at tight-head prop, the anchor of the scrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hardest positional switch in rugby imaginable will be attempted, however, this Saturday when Manusina take to the field for their WXV 3 clash against Fijiana at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, which can be watched live and exclusive on RugbyPass TV (kick-off 18:00 BST).

After drawing their first game against tournament newcomers the Netherlands 8-8, Manusina have reacted by making a number of changes to their starting XV, including shifting their inside-centre, France Bloomfield, to scrum-half.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

However, the headline-grabbing selection comes in the front row, where Tori Iosefa has been selected to play tight-head.

Whilst built for the rigours of front row play, unlike the aforementioned willowy May, Iosefa had only experienced playing on the wing until converting to tight-head this year.

Indeed, her only previous Manusina cap came in the number 11 jersey in a Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 qualifier against Tonga.

Manusina won the match in Auckland 40-0 and the 125 kilo Iosefo barrelled her way over the line for two tries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fixture
WXV 3
Fiji Womens
10:00
Today
Samoa Women
All Stats and Data

Fast-forward four years and now she gets her chance to show that she has successfully turned her back on the show pony ways of the wing and turned into a proper workhorse up front.

Iosefo started the unlikeliest of conversions – one that surely must be unprecedented in Test rugby, especially between caps one and two – in Super Rugby Aupiki, with Hurricanes Poua.

The 29-year-old, who stands 1.76m tall, made five appearances in the pro competition before lighting up the Farah Palmer Cup with her performances for her provincial team, Hawke’s Bay Tui.

Iosefo is actually Hawke’s Bay’s Tui’s all-time leading try-scorer with 14 tries from 29 appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

When push comes to shove, she is worth her weight in gold, as Fiji are about to find out.

Recommended

WXV 3: Second round team news as Delgado returns to captain Spain

Laura Delgado’s WXV 3 Diary: Week one… check!

EXCLUSIVE

WXV 2: Second round team news as Thomson, Lloyd return for Scotland

Louise Dalgliesh runs the rule over Scotland vs Japan WXV 2 clash

EXCLUSIVE

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Olympian and rising star headline squads for Australia’s Next Gen Sevens

2

Ashley Marsters set to make history by equalling Wallaroos record

3

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

4

Ireland shock world champions New Zealand in Vancouver

5

Rising stars shine bright in opening round of Australia’s Next Gen Sevens

6

Wales get WXV humbling by Australia in Cape Town

7

England No8 Sarah Beckett banned after leg-breaking croc roll tackle

8

Après Kolisi, Ilona Maher dans la liste des 100 de Time Magazine

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

m
mJ 3 minutes ago
The winners and losers from Wallabies’ Rugby Championship campaign

Gordon shouldn’t be first choice 9. Just like the Tahs, playing off him means slow service and no gainline dominance and no variation. A 9 is more than a pass and a box kick and that’s all he’s got. He doesn’t control the tempo, he slows the play and forwards don’t get on a roll, he’s slow to distribute from the ruck, he never gets out from behind the ruck and his passes are telegraphed. Playing off 9 and especially Gordon we will never get better, he awful and just like the Tahs service the forwards will keep getting hammered.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 11 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

What? That since making his debut 3 years ago for England, Freeman has only earned 11 caps for England, and isn’t world class?

7 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 12 minutes ago
Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

SR is the comp not fit for purpose. The pro game should have had 10 provinces instead of the 5 SR sides then the tribalism would have sustained it. Im a full on 100% Mooloo and 50% Chief supporter

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 15 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye' 'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'
Search