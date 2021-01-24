8:11am, 24 January 2021

Edinburgh defence coach Calum MacRae hopes his side can build on their win over Zebre in Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Cockerill’s team have had a difficult Guinness PRO14 campaign so far but it is now two wins in their last three games following Saturday’s 26-10 triumph.

Tries from Mark Bennett and Jamie Farndale got the job done despite George Taylor being sent off late on for a dangerous tackle.

And MacRae hopes the capital outfit can maintain that form when they return from their three-week league shutdown against the Dragons on February 12.

He told the Edinburgh website: “I thought overall our resilience in the game, particularly in the second half when we were men down, was really pleasing.

“A lot of the things that we spoke about coming into the game and at half-time, just around controlling the field position and trying to transfer pressure onto Zebre, I thought we did that really well even when we were men down. Very, very pleased with that.

“The most important thing for us at this stage of the season is to get the four points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s still plenty of rugby to be played but it’s important for us that we got the ball rolling this week in terms of getting some points in the bag.”