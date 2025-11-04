Steve Borthwick 'very pleased' as England star hits new PB

England head coach Steve Borthwick has revealed that winger Tom Roebuck hit a new speed personal best in the build-up to their victory over Australia at the weekend.

The Sale Sharks wing was only making his fourth start for England against the Wallabies at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, but played a starring role, with his aerial work creating the tries for both Ben Earl and Henry Pollock – England’s first two tries.

The 24-year-old could not make an England matchday squad 12 months ago, with his only appearance of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series coming against Japan.

Despite a welter of wings at Borthwick’s disposal, Roebuck is now the preferred option out wide, so much so that Tommy Freeman has been moved to outside centre to accommodate him.

Borthwick was quick to mention the progress the 95kg wing has made after the 25-7 win in London, describing him as a player “who just wants to improve,” with his latest personal best being a byproduct of such an attitude.

“Tom and I often talk about as a reference point where there was a number of conversations where I thought he was playing really well, training really well, he was banging on the door, but I wasn’t picking him,” Borthwick said. “Generally, I was picking Tommy Freeman and Manny Feyi-Waboso.

“Then he just kept doing the right things, working to improve and it all came out in that Wales game at the end of the Six Nations where all his hard work came to fruition. The opportunity came.

“I get the sense from him that he just wants to keep grasping the chance, this opportunity he’s got. He wants to keep getting better.

“Last week he hit a new PB in his speed. This is a guy who just wants to improve. So I’m very pleased with what he’s doing.”

