England could be forced to field fourth-choice full-back vs Fiji
Freddie Steward has emerged as a doubt for Saturday’s clash with Fiji at Allianz Stadium in what could be a significant test of England’s full-back resources.
Steward suffered a hand injury in the closing stages of the 25-7 victory over Australia that launched the autumn and, while he was able to finish the match, his ability to train this week has been impacted.
He sat out Monday’s session and will also miss practice on Tuesday, leaving him with a race against time to prove his fitness for Thursday’s team announcement.
If Leicester’s 24-year-old aerial master is ruled out, England will be forced to turn to their fourth choice in the position by selecting one of several fringe options.
With George Furbank and Elliot Daly unavailable because of calf problems and a fractured forearm respectively, Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman and Tom Roebuck would compete for the number 15 jersey.
Each of the three bring a different skill set to the position, while Freeman and Roebuck were in action against Australia, but neither are front-line full-backs for club or country.
Another decision facing Steve Borthwick is whether to use the visit of the autumn’s weakest opposition to Twickenham as an opportunity to give Ben Earl time at inside centre.
Borthwick intends presenting Earl, a back row by trade, with his first start in the midfield in one of this month’s four Tests, having previously moved him there during matches.
It is part of a drive to increase positional flexibility ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Henry Pollock being given time on the wing is another experiment under consideration.
Earl, who was named player of the match against the Wallabies, insists he is ready to make the switch if needed.
“It’s a massive strength of our squad and hopefully it is a strength of myself,” the Saracens number eight said.
“We have got a lot of boys now who could do a good job anywhere. Henry could do a very good job on the wing, Ted Hill when he was involved was very, very fast as well.
“A good game as a 12 or a 13 and a good game as a back row – it’s scary how aligned they are. The best 12s, best sevens, best eights – they almost all have the same skill set. It is going to become the norm.
“If I was ever to play 12, Steve would just want me to be myself and bring what I can bring.
“The moment you start losing a bit of your self-identity and start trying to shoehorn yourself into a different role, you lose what you bring.
“England’s big thing for the last couple of years and for as long I have been involved is bring your super strength, bring what you can do and see where that gets you.”
Saracens’ 19-year-old sensation Noah Caluori has been named in an initial 30-man England ‘A’ squad for Saturday’s clash against a New Zealand XV at the Recreation Ground.
Caluori’s debut season has begun with a bang after he scored six tries in four Gallagher Prem appearances, resulting in a call-up by Borthwick last week to help preparations for Australia.
Reports seem to be that Roebuck may not be fit to play either so I guess there's a couple of options really and thats either Freeman at 15 like he did for the saints recently with Arundell on the wing or Marcus Smith at 15 with Freeman on the wing (as I don't think they'll call up another full back for one game)
The fascination with playing players out of their preferred or declared position is a really interesting part of the game. It’s not new and but it is definitely more prevalent across multiple teams rather than a select few. Back in the dark ages of the 90s Ireland would regularly start 4 centers across the back line. Anyhoo, Smith is an out half who can do a job. The Fijians may kick less than most - open to correction - so Steward might have been dropped anyway as he is not as quick. Furbank is probably the first choice with Daly as back as noted.
And back row forwards can do some of the same things as a 12 or 13 but this smacks of a broken play bias. Set piece defense in the 12 or 13 channel is much more complicated than open play when you fan out to the edge. Not saying these exceptional athletes at the elite level can’t do it, just that it does a disservice to the people plying their trade as inside centers.
Marcus Smith isn’t a full back, boring borthers just doesn’t get it so keeps him at arms length on the bench at 15. Tom De Glanville or even Tyrone Greene should be given a run out…he’s eligible now.
Tough on Marcus. Starting 10 last November to 4th choice 15 this November.
He was lead 10 during the period where the only team we could beat was Japan. Since he was dropped from being lead 10 we are unbeaten in 8
Hey diddle diddle you feeling better since the kiwi’s jumped over your moon?
Never mind Marcus, who should start at 10 for Ireland? Sam P in his never ending quest to try and locate his mojo - at least he might have a chance of landing a tackle on some Japan players without being made to look like Humpty Dumpty - or little Jack Horner still pulling his plumb??? 🤣🤣🤣
Get Roebuck or Freeman in the 15 shirt and get our best 15 players on the pitch. Steward is a specialist fullback but he's not one of our best players. Roebuck or Freeman should deputise for Furbank/Daly.
Tom Roebuck has literally never played fullback in his life
Marcus Smith is not a full back, so the headline should read third choice fly half in contention to start at full back. Actually think it would be in MS best interest to call a halt to this nonsense, stick to his guns and tell SB it’s 10 or not at all.
My vote would be for not at all!
Why don’t they call up Tom de Glanville? Sometimes the obvious answer is the correct one (also see Freeman at 14 and Lawrence at 13)
Yeah, I’ve thought this for a while.
He doesn’t light up games in the same way as some of the other options, but he always performs well in big games. I feel like he could be a better test player than he is in the Premiership, and he’d offer guaranteed composure in times of crisis.
Never really rated De Glanville think i would prefer Malins or Carpenter