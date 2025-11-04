Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

England could be forced to field fourth-choice full-back vs Fiji

By PA
Marcus Smith was being tipped by many as a casualty of the Lions selection but his broken-field running and ability to play at 15 have saved him (Photo Bob Bradford/Getty Images)

Freddie Steward has emerged as a doubt for Saturday’s clash with Fiji at Allianz Stadium in what could be a significant test of England’s full-back resources.

Steward suffered a hand injury in the closing stages of the 25-7 victory over Australia that launched the autumn and, while he was able to finish the match, his ability to train this week has been impacted.

He sat out Monday’s session and will also miss practice on Tuesday, leaving him with a race against time to prove his fitness for Thursday’s team announcement.

If Leicester’s 24-year-old aerial master is ruled out, England will be forced to turn to their fourth choice in the position by selecting one of several fringe options.

With George Furbank and Elliot Daly unavailable because of calf problems and a fractured forearm respectively, Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman and Tom Roebuck would compete for the number 15 jersey.

Each of the three bring a different skill set to the position, while Freeman and Roebuck were in action against Australia, but neither are front-line full-backs for club or country.

Changes to world rankings put England in strong position

England took a step closer towards securing their place in the top band of seeds for the Rugby World Cup 2027 draw with Saturday's 25-7 win over Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Read Now

Another decision facing Steve Borthwick is whether to use the visit of the autumn’s weakest opposition to Twickenham as an opportunity to give Ben Earl time at inside centre.

Borthwick intends presenting Earl, a back row by trade, with his first start in the midfield in one of this month’s four Tests, having previously moved him there during matches.

It is part of a drive to increase positional flexibility ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Henry Pollock being given time on the wing is another experiment under consideration.

Earl, who was named player of the match against the Wallabies, insists he is ready to make the switch if needed.

“It’s a massive strength of our squad and hopefully it is a strength of myself,” the Saracens number eight said.

“We have got a lot of boys now who could do a good job anywhere. Henry could do a very good job on the wing, Ted Hill when he was involved was very, very fast as well.

“A good game as a 12 or a 13 and a good game as a back row – it’s scary how aligned they are. The best 12s, best sevens, best eights – they almost all have the same skill set. It is going to become the norm.

“If I was ever to play 12, Steve would just want me to be myself and bring what I can bring.

“The moment you start losing a bit of your self-identity and start trying to shoehorn yourself into a different role, you lose what you bring.

“England’s big thing for the last couple of years and for as long I have been involved is bring your super strength, bring what you can do and see where that gets you.”

Saracens’ 19-year-old sensation Noah Caluori has been named in an initial 30-man England ‘A’ squad for Saturday’s clash against a New Zealand XV at the Recreation Ground.

Caluori’s debut season has begun with a bang after he scored six tries in four Gallagher Prem appearances, resulting in a call-up by Borthwick last week to help preparations for Australia.

Related

Five things we learned from England win over Australia

Henry Pollock again put his talents on display.

Read Now


Comments

16 Comments
B
B T 12 days ago

Reports seem to be that Roebuck may not be fit to play either so I guess there's a couple of options really and thats either Freeman at 15 like he did for the saints recently with Arundell on the wing or Marcus Smith at 15 with Freeman on the wing (as I don't think they'll call up another full back for one game)

T
TheNotoriousFig 12 days ago

The fascination with playing players out of their preferred or declared position is a really interesting part of the game. It’s not new and but it is definitely more prevalent across multiple teams rather than a select few. Back in the dark ages of the 90s Ireland would regularly start 4 centers across the back line. Anyhoo, Smith is an out half who can do a job. The Fijians may kick less than most - open to correction - so Steward might have been dropped anyway as he is not as quick. Furbank is probably the first choice with Daly as back as noted.

And back row forwards can do some of the same things as a 12 or 13 but this smacks of a broken play bias. Set piece defense in the 12 or 13 channel is much more complicated than open play when you fan out to the edge. Not saying these exceptional athletes at the elite level can’t do it, just that it does a disservice to the people plying their trade as inside centers.

m
mh 12 days ago

Marcus Smith isn’t a full back, boring borthers just doesn’t get it so keeps him at arms length on the bench at 15. Tom De Glanville or even Tyrone Greene should be given a run out…he’s eligible now.

D
Dave Didley 12 days ago

Tough on Marcus. Starting 10 last November to 4th choice 15 this November.

L
LE 12 days ago

He was lead 10 during the period where the only team we could beat was Japan. Since he was dropped from being lead 10 we are unbeaten in 8

E
Ed the Duck 12 days ago

Hey diddle diddle you feeling better since the kiwi’s jumped over your moon?


Never mind Marcus, who should start at 10 for Ireland? Sam P in his never ending quest to try and locate his mojo - at least he might have a chance of landing a tackle on some Japan players without being made to look like Humpty Dumpty - or little Jack Horner still pulling his plumb??? 🤣🤣🤣

T
Tom 12 days ago

Get Roebuck or Freeman in the 15 shirt and get our best 15 players on the pitch. Steward is a specialist fullback but he's not one of our best players. Roebuck or Freeman should deputise for Furbank/Daly.

f
fl 12 days ago

Tom Roebuck has literally never played fullback in his life

E
Ed the Duck 12 days ago

Marcus Smith is not a full back, so the headline should read third choice fly half in contention to start at full back. Actually think it would be in MS best interest to call a halt to this nonsense, stick to his guns and tell SB it’s 10 or not at all.

f
fl 12 days ago

My vote would be for not at all!

B
BP 12 days ago

Why don’t they call up Tom de Glanville? Sometimes the obvious answer is the correct one (also see Freeman at 14 and Lawrence at 13)

f
fl 12 days ago

Yeah, I’ve thought this for a while.


He doesn’t light up games in the same way as some of the other options, but he always performs well in big games. I feel like he could be a better test player than he is in the Premiership, and he’d offer guaranteed composure in times of crisis.

L
LE 12 days ago

Never really rated De Glanville think i would prefer Malins or Carpenter

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 7 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 20 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 34 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 44 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
