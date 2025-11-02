Northern Edition
International

Five things we learned from England win over Australia

By PA
England v Australia – Quilter Nations Series – Allianz Stadium Twickenham

England launched their autumn campaign with a comprehensive 25-7 victory over Australia at Allianz Stadium that extended their winning run to eight successive Tests.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things learned from an encouraging afternoon for Steve Borthwick’s men.

Borthwick’s bomb squad detonates
South Africa’s ‘bomb squad’ strategy of loading the bench with forwards and then unleashing them en masse proved decisive for England as they brought on five British and Irish Lions with half an hour left to overwhelm Australia. It had the desired effect with the extra heft up front turning the tide and bringing the experience of seasoned veterans such as Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge to bear at a key stage of the game. Expect head coach Steve Borthwick to revisit a tactic that has been made possible by the squad’s growing depth.

Pollock steals the show
Henry Pollock was among the five Lions to enter the fray and he proved once again why he is box office. The rising star of English rugby, sporting his new peroxide hair style, knows where the cameras are but is equally savvy at sniffing out opportunities on the field with his pivotal 59th-minute try underlining his timing, skill and athleticism. At that point it was his third touch down in only 36 minutes as a Test player – some record for a 20-year-old who is intent on proving his stellar debut season is just the beginning. His entrance brought energy and unpredictability to England’s game, making him a valuable asset as the countdown to the 2027 World Cup continues.

More spark needed
England created four tries in their first victory over one of the southern hemisphere big three since 2022, yet even allowing for the damp conditions their attack never truly fired. Too many chances went unfinished, two of their tries came as a result of box kicks that capitalised on Tom Roebuck’s strength in the air and one was supplied by a powerful maul. Kicking has become a key offensive weapon for every team but there was also a lack of intent to move the ball that meant the likes of wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – who was electric on the few occasions he was let off the leash – was underused. Lee Blackett, England’s highly-rated attack coach who has just taken on the job full-time, will be aiming for greater variety in the rest of the autumn.

Freeman’s learning curve
The jury remains out on Tommy Freeman’s conversion from wing to outside centre. At times during his second Test start in the number 13 jersey, his finishing instincts proved a hindrance as he chose to back himself rather than spread the ball. Against Australia the free-scoring Northampton star looked what he is – a wing playing in midfield – and as one of the most dangerous players to have emerged from these shores in recent times, it is essential that England fully capitalise o his skills. Defensively he was never really tested by an Australia side lacking in ideas and there are tougher tests to come this autumn.

On the rise
Victory over Australia adds to the sense that England are building nicely this year, putting a disappointing 2024 behind them to lay some foundations for the next World Cup. Four consecutive wins in the Six Nations after losing to Ireland in the opener and a successful summer tour to Argentina and the USA have generated momentum that will be tested to the full when New Zealand arrive at Twickenham on November 15. A powerful pack, strong defence, genuine depth and X-factor in abundance provide hope for Australia 2027.


Comments

10 Comments
D
DW 5 days ago

Agree with most below. Borthwick is playing a conservative game plan so Ford & Steward fit. Just don’t expect to win big tournaments with this lacknof ambition

P
PMcD 6 days ago

I think we are learning a bit more about ENG from this performance.


To shut an attacking AUS team to only one breakaway try confirms how far the ENG defence has improved over the last 12 months and the 5x7’sin the squad of 23 are a big part of that the way they swarm the opposition breakdown and restrict space.


It’s becoming fairly clear that whoever ENG select at 10 dictates the style of attack and selection around them (especially at full back). Whilst Ford is out best tactical kicker, it’s pretty obvious why Freddie Steward is picked at 15 behind him, as kick chase will be a big part of our attack under Ford.


Fin Smit plays a wider distribution game and will benefit with one from Furbank, Daly or Freeman adding extra speed and pace to attack the wider channels.


Whilst the attack was a bit dull at times to watch, the defence, line out and scrum were all vastly improved from last year and whilst we missed a few tries due to lack of power carriers, we also scored two incredible run ins through Earl & Pollock to help offset.


If we can move to Fin Smith at 10 and get a bit more excitement from that attack, I think ENG have many things in place to be a very interesting team in the years ahead.

P
Poorfour 6 days ago

Proposed ELV: World Rugby to employ a pitch side barber, and any player deemed by the ref to have a hairstyle prejudicial to the game is sent off until they can come back on with a more sensible cut.


Speculation that Joe Marler finally retired because he was tipped off that this change was coming are entirely unsubstantiated.

N
Ninjin 14 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 18 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 26 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 30 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 36 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 37 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 48 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 57 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
