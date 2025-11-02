Five things we learned from England win over Australia
England launched their autumn campaign with a comprehensive 25-7 victory over Australia at Allianz Stadium that extended their winning run to eight successive Tests.
Here, the PA news agency looks at five things learned from an encouraging afternoon for Steve Borthwick’s men.
Borthwick’s bomb squad detonates
South Africa’s ‘bomb squad’ strategy of loading the bench with forwards and then unleashing them en masse proved decisive for England as they brought on five British and Irish Lions with half an hour left to overwhelm Australia. It had the desired effect with the extra heft up front turning the tide and bringing the experience of seasoned veterans such as Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge to bear at a key stage of the game. Expect head coach Steve Borthwick to revisit a tactic that has been made possible by the squad’s growing depth.
Pollock steals the show
Henry Pollock was among the five Lions to enter the fray and he proved once again why he is box office. The rising star of English rugby, sporting his new peroxide hair style, knows where the cameras are but is equally savvy at sniffing out opportunities on the field with his pivotal 59th-minute try underlining his timing, skill and athleticism. At that point it was his third touch down in only 36 minutes as a Test player – some record for a 20-year-old who is intent on proving his stellar debut season is just the beginning. His entrance brought energy and unpredictability to England’s game, making him a valuable asset as the countdown to the 2027 World Cup continues.
More spark needed
England created four tries in their first victory over one of the southern hemisphere big three since 2022, yet even allowing for the damp conditions their attack never truly fired. Too many chances went unfinished, two of their tries came as a result of box kicks that capitalised on Tom Roebuck’s strength in the air and one was supplied by a powerful maul. Kicking has become a key offensive weapon for every team but there was also a lack of intent to move the ball that meant the likes of wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – who was electric on the few occasions he was let off the leash – was underused. Lee Blackett, England’s highly-rated attack coach who has just taken on the job full-time, will be aiming for greater variety in the rest of the autumn.
Freeman’s learning curve
The jury remains out on Tommy Freeman’s conversion from wing to outside centre. At times during his second Test start in the number 13 jersey, his finishing instincts proved a hindrance as he chose to back himself rather than spread the ball. Against Australia the free-scoring Northampton star looked what he is – a wing playing in midfield – and as one of the most dangerous players to have emerged from these shores in recent times, it is essential that England fully capitalise o his skills. Defensively he was never really tested by an Australia side lacking in ideas and there are tougher tests to come this autumn.
On the rise
Victory over Australia adds to the sense that England are building nicely this year, putting a disappointing 2024 behind them to lay some foundations for the next World Cup. Four consecutive wins in the Six Nations after losing to Ireland in the opener and a successful summer tour to Argentina and the USA have generated momentum that will be tested to the full when New Zealand arrive at Twickenham on November 15. A powerful pack, strong defence, genuine depth and X-factor in abundance provide hope for Australia 2027.
Agree with most below. Borthwick is playing a conservative game plan so Ford & Steward fit. Just don’t expect to win big tournaments with this lacknof ambition
I think we are learning a bit more about ENG from this performance.
To shut an attacking AUS team to only one breakaway try confirms how far the ENG defence has improved over the last 12 months and the 5x7’sin the squad of 23 are a big part of that the way they swarm the opposition breakdown and restrict space.
It’s becoming fairly clear that whoever ENG select at 10 dictates the style of attack and selection around them (especially at full back). Whilst Ford is out best tactical kicker, it’s pretty obvious why Freddie Steward is picked at 15 behind him, as kick chase will be a big part of our attack under Ford.
Fin Smit plays a wider distribution game and will benefit with one from Furbank, Daly or Freeman adding extra speed and pace to attack the wider channels.
Whilst the attack was a bit dull at times to watch, the defence, line out and scrum were all vastly improved from last year and whilst we missed a few tries due to lack of power carriers, we also scored two incredible run ins through Earl & Pollock to help offset.
If we can move to Fin Smith at 10 and get a bit more excitement from that attack, I think ENG have many things in place to be a very interesting team in the years ahead.
Proposed ELV: World Rugby to employ a pitch side barber, and any player deemed by the ref to have a hairstyle prejudicial to the game is sent off until they can come back on with a more sensible cut.
Speculation that Joe Marler finally retired because he was tipped off that this change was coming are entirely unsubstantiated.