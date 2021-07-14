Owen Farrell to start as Lions make two late changes

1:06pm, 14 July 2021

Owen Farrell will replace Dan Biggar in the starting XV for tonight’s clash with South Africa ‘A’ at Cape Town Stadium, the British and Irish Lions have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement reads: “The England captain will start at fly-half owing to a minor ankle sprain to Biggar picked up in training yesterday.

“Elsewhere, Anthony Watson moves to the left wing to replace Josh Adams, with Liam Williams drafted in to start at full back.

“Adams, the tour’s top try scorer, drops out of the matchday squad to join his partner via Zoom to witness the birth of his first child.

“Dan’s got a minor ankle sprain which is not worth risking, so Owen comes in at 10,” said The British & Irish Lions Head Coach, Warren Gatland. “We’ve always said family comes first, so naturally Josh drops out as planned to be with his partner. We wish them both our very best wishes for an easy delivery.”

Earlier today the Lions were boosted by news that series skipper Alun Wyn Jones would be joining the tour after recovering from a shoulder injury in the opening game against Japan.

“We are delighted to welcome Alun Wyn back,” said Gatland. “It’ll come as no surprise to anyone who knows Alun Wyn that since injuring his shoulder against Japan, he’s done everything he can to get himself back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s remarkable really when you consider it’s just 18 days since he left us in Edinburgh. He’s been training with the Wales squad at the Vale since last week and yesterday he had a proper hit out. Following assessment from the medical staff this morning we’re satisfied he’s fit to return.

“He’s obviously raring to go and from what I’ve seen on video and the feedback we’ve received, he’s certainly not been holding himself back in training. He was really getting stuck in yesterday.

“It’s a massive boost for the Lions to welcome a player of Alun Wyn’s stature back.”

SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales) #846

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) #837

11. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

10. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780

9. Conor Murray – captain (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #854

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853

8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

ADVERTISEMENT

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851

17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #848

19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales) #852

20. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838

21. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) #849

22. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) #850

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822