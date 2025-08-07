NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

Richie Mo’unga’s return to New Zealand shores is locked in, but several questions remain: to what extent and when will his return impact the international game? We now have some insight into the latter of the two.

With 13 professional club titles under his belt, Mo’unga has dominated the worlds of NPC, Super Rugby and now Japan’s League One. However, the playmaker has been missing from the international arena since taking up a contract in Tokyo following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with New Zealand Rugby holding firm on All Blacks eligibility criteria that have ruled the playmaker unavailable for national duties while plying his trade overseas.

And while pen has been put to paper with NZR, the Crusaders, and Canterbury, Mo’unga is still under contract with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo for the next 11 months. The new NZR contract period will then commence in July 2026, as was the case with Leicester Fainga’anuku’s recent return.

However, that doesn’t guarantee instant reinstatement of All Blacks eligibility, as was highlighted by Fainga’anuku’s reintroduction to the New Zealand Rugby ecosystem.

The powerhouse utility back had his hopes of a Rugby Championship call-up dashed by NZR, who claimed his limited record of service within New Zealand prior to him leaving for France didn’t meet their threshold for immediate All Blacks availability.

Following the announcement of Mo’unga’s impending return, NZR CEO Mark Robinson joined local radio station Newstalk ZB to discuss the 31-year-old’s contract and eligibility situation.

“He’ll be available for the All Blacks in the latter part of 2026, and the exact dates on that aren’t clear yet because the calendar is yet to be finalised. That’ll be announced hopefully in the next two or three months, and we’ll know more then,” he told D’Arcy Waldergrave.

New Zealand Rugby were willing to discuss an earlier return to the international fold, but their asking price was a longer contract than the 18-month period Mo’unga was prepared to sign on for.

“This is the reality of the policy we have, and that was part of the discussions we had about the length of contract. If we’d had a longer agreement, then that would have been a possibility. But all parties were really clear that if it was a shorter-term contract like that, that was the agreement we’d have. He’d come in and be available for the All Blacks later in 2026.”

Robinson acknowledged the speculation around the 56-cap All Black’s return and NZR’s pursuit of him, and went on to state that contract negotiations have only picked up since April of this year.

Mystery still surrounds the 2026 calendar as details of the Nations Championship and a revived, longer-format All Blacks tour of South Africa are yet to be finalised, but what is clear is that Mo’unga will play one season of Super Rugby and regain All Blacks eligibility in time for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

