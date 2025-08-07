Tane Edmed on answering Joe Schmidt's Wallabies SOS

Tane Edmed insists he’s ready to be thrust into the Ellis Park cauldron after answering an SOS call from Joe Schmidt to join a 35-man squad for the Wallabies’ opening two Rugby Championship Tests in South Africa.

The ACT Brumbies-bound Edmed has been called up to replace first-choice flyhalf Tom Lynagh, who was ruled out with concussion after falling victim to an illegal clean-out in the Wallabies’ 22-12 win over the British and Irish Lions last Saturday night in Sydney.

Versatile veteran James O’Connor has also been included as a No.10 option but, after deploying the untried Lynagh in the 2-1 series loss to the Lions, Schmidt has shown his hand in picking for the future.

After being handed his Wallabies debut off the bench against Ireland on last year’s spring tour, and lasting only three minutes before suffering concussion, Edmed is happy to be thrown in for his Test starting debut against the Springboks on Saturday week.

“I definitely feel like I’m ready,” the 25-year-old said on Thursday.

“Playing in the AUNZ team and starting against the Lions was a big confidence booster as well and I definitely think I’m ready.”

After enduring an emotional rollercoaster ride during the Super Rugby Pacific season, when NSW coach Dan McKellar barely gave him an opportunity, Edmed opted to head to Canberra when Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham came a calling.

Having a Wallabies legend like Larkham want him was just the shot of confidence he needed.

“He just instilled a lot of belief in me, and he thinks that he can make me a better player and that’s all you need to hear,” Edmed said.

Lynagh’s halves partner for the first two Tests of the 2-1 series defeat, Waratahs captain Jake Gordon, is also unavailable to tour with a hamstring injury.

Schmidt has promoted uncapped Brumbies No.9 Ryan Lonergan, who joins Tate McDermott and Nic White as the scrumhalves in Africa.

Lonergan is one of three Test rookies selected, alongside Brumbies teammate and winger Corey Toole and new Queensland Reds recruit and prop Aidan Ross.

Western Force hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa has been officially added to the group, having answered a late call ahead of the final Lions Test after injuries to David Porecki and Matt Faessler.

Porecki subsequently announced his retirement this week.

Queensland trio Josh Flook, Josh Nasser and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto are the other new faces in the squad.

Centre Flook will cover recently awarded Reds player of the year Filipo Daugunu, who will remain in Australia for the impending birth of his child.

In a huge boost, inspirational lock Will Skelton will also tour after reaching an agreement with his French club side.

The Wallabies face the Springboks in Johannesburg on August 16 before travelling to Cape Town for a return bout with the world champions.

“It’s pleasing to be able to keep the core of the group together, while also leaning on some depth and fresh bodies,” Schmidt said.

“We’re very conscious of how difficult it is going to be, playing South Africa on their home turf over two consecutive weekends.

“The group has made some positive steps throughout the start of the Test season but we all know there is a lot of hard work ahead of us.”