The Rassie Erasmus verdict on U20 experiment in Bok camp

The Springboks concluded their two-week conditioning camp in Johannesburg on Thursday, with Rassie Erasmus providing a measured verdict on the inclusion of three Junior Springboks in the senior setup.

World Rugby U20 Championship winners Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste and Haashim Pead were invited to train with the senior squad as part of Erasmus’ ongoing strategy to build depth and expose emerging players to the demands of international rugby.

“It was fantastic to have Bathobele, Cheswill, and Haashim with us,” said Erasmus. “We were very pleased with the way they slotted into the training sessions and used the time to interact with the Springbok players and learn from them.”

Erasmus was quick to downplay any talk of immediate elevation, insisting the call-ups were purely developmental.

“We made it clear there was no pressure on them to grasp all our structures and systems. It was rather an opportunity for them to experience how we operate and to expose them to what is required at this level. They certainly embraced the opportunity.”

Jooste, who featured for the SA U18s last year, said the experience gave him a clearer picture of the gap between age-grade and senior rugby.

“Although it was tough, I learned a lot. I walk away with new insights and more confidence,” said Jooste. “It was particularly memorable to be inspired by the players I look up to.”

Pead, who finished the U20 tournament as the Junior Boks’ second-highest try scorer, described the past fortnight as “amazing” and said the standards in camp had sharpened his focus.

“With these high standards, it definitely motivated me to give my absolute best so that I can reach the level they are at.”

Hlekani said he gained useful technical feedback from the forwards and coaches. “The intensity of the training sessions was very high, which was great for us. I’ll definitely take what I learned and use it to improve my game.”

Erasmus said the hope was that the players take the experience into their next phase of development.

“They all have bright futures, and we hope the experience and the lessons learned will set them in good stead.”