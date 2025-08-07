Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go
27 May 2006. Fog covers the city of Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island. The Bulls from Pretoria are in town to play the Crusaders in the Super 14 semi-final. Sight is limited. Wynand Olivier takes a late hit he never saw coming.
The Viking Berserker that is Bakkies Botha asks who the culprit in red is. Olivier points to Corey Flynn. At the next scrum Botha, from the second row, clatters Flynn in the face, leaving the hooker prone on the ground.
This story was told by Olivier himself in a wide-ranging podcast with host Ben Karpinski who laughs the whole way through. The moral of this particular anecdote, clipped up for social media, is that the Bulls’ collective spirit saw them through tough moments together. That an attack on one was seen as an attack on all. That under Botha’s watch, no bad deed would go unpunished.
The Bulls lost that match 35-15 with the Crusaders then beating the Hurricanes 19-12 in a final famous for its fog. But the Bulls would bounce back, claiming three of the next four Super Rugby titles in the most successful run of any South African club. Perhaps it was their sense of unity that drove them towards greatness.
That’s the story, and to be fair to Olivier it’s a good yarn, one told a hundred different ways by former pros. But it left me feeling a little uncomfortable.
I can already see the comments. That I’m soft, that I don’t have the minerals to enjoy the dark arts, that rugby would be better if the tofu-eating wokerati would just leave it alone. But let’s call it for what it is; Olivier, a 38-Test Springbok and a Bulls legend, is celebrating thuggery.
Flynn was defenceless at hooker. His arms were wrapped behind the meaty backs of two props and his head would have been facing down. Botha, one of the hardest men in the game, chose to throw a blind-sided cheap shot.
A year later Botha did it again. His victim this time was the England prop Matt Stevens. As told by former Springboks captain John Smit, Botha couldn’t get his head around why Stevens, born in Durban, had chosen to represent the old enemy. Across multiple scrums, Botha landed punches on Stevens’ face, cutting him open and leaving permanent scars.
Smit loves this story. He tells it with such glee, reminiscing how he was unable to control his enforcer’s rage. Stevens has spoken of the incident too, offering awkward shrugs and chuckles.
This isn’t a hit piece against Botha, or against Smith or Olivier. Rugby is rife with this sort of stuff. Just last week the former Welsh No.8 Andy Powell was recounting a famous battle with Botha on a podcast. In his role as a pundit, Christ Ashton regularly has to recall the time Manu Tuilagi repeatedly punched him during the 2011 Premiership semi-final. Admittedly, Ashton had just shoved Tuilagi in the back of the head, but this was in response to a clothesline that almost took his head off.
Am I getting soft? Maybe so. I remember screaming “HOOK HIM!” at my first rugby match, hoping I’d see a knockout worthy of Madison Square Garden. My mom would often say, “If they can’t win the match they should at least win the fight.” I learned very early on that rugby is violent. That the players are warriors, soldiers, gladiators. That its savagery is one of its major pulls.
Watching old clips it’s easy to see why we talk about rugby in this manner. It’s not just because war analogies are easily grasped in all sports, or that rugby is an extremely physical game. The sport was an utter mess not long ago.
Scrums began with run-ups. Rucks resembled Hieronymus Bosch paintings. When fists found faces the referee didn’t even award a penalty. Players simply got on with it. It’s why we remember the Battle of Ballymore in 1989 and the 99 Call in 1974 with such fondness. But, crucially, if those punch-ups took place today they would spark diplomatic incidents.
Here comes the caveat. Of course I’m enamoured with all of the above. These stories are woven into the fabric of the game. I’ve watched every documentary and listened to every podcast I can on these subjects. The algorithm doesn’t lie. Clearly, I’m gagging for more violence.
However, they belong in the past. It is a good thing that this sort of behaviour is no longer acceptable. The game has never been better. The rugby that is played now looks like it came down from a different universe compared to what was once served.
It is also safer. Players are better protected by the law and by a wider acceptance that some lines shouldn’t be crossed. Would the same people who celebrate Botha’s thuggery accept it if Eben Etzebeth replicated that behaviour? Would we feel OK if one day Siya Kolisi shares stories of the time his good friend fired cheap shots on a defenceless opponent?
There is a danger in celebrating illegal violence on a rugby field. When we do so we run the risk of blurring the lines between a bone-shuddering tackle and a dirty punch to the face.
Rugby doesn’t need cheap shots to prove how tough it is. The game’s brutality is baked into every tackle and carry. The real hard men don’t swing in the dark. They show up, week after week, and hit legally, front on, with everyone watching.
Canons punch on Mealamu. Funny.
I guess rugby fans that like a bit of blood sport should watch Aussie Rules or Ice Hockey? 🤷♂️
Telling stories can’t seriously be automatically considered romanticizing the topic of the story?
Should John Smit be given the right to reply about his intentions behind telling that story? Before we accuse him of doing just that?
I wonder what his response would be? My guess - that he’s just telling a story. An anecdote. Not romanticizing anything. Nor promoting that behavior in the modern game.
Just telling a story.
I’m sure we’re all big and ugly enough to make up our own minds about the stories we hear - and don’t need to have our ears covered for us.
In some respects knowing that these things happened is how we came to eliminate it from the game. Not?
They article is pointing out the how they told the story. Not concluding something from what happened in the story.
Great article, especially the last paragraph. Sums up why Sheehan clattering Lynaghs face on the weekend didn’t sit well with people.
Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level
As a South African supporter, I always felt embarrassed about South Africa's reputation for thuggery, created by players such as Bakkies. And John Smit's delight in telling stories about his thuggery leaves me with a little less respect for our former captain. That this sort of behaviour seems to be gone from the modern Boks is a great relief to me.
A player like Pieter Steph du Toit epitomises for me what being a real rugby player is about. Tackle hard, run hard and be physical but don't resort to cheap shots. You just show your lack of class. I'm very happy to see a cleaner modern game.
There are identical stories from all
Rugby nations, it’s not a springbok thing.
PSDT will be remembered as as one of the hardest, most influential players of any era to play the game, which proves that the ‘thug’ (personally I call it cheap cowardice) aspect is completely unnecessary.
If you are ashamed of Bakkies please stop calling yourself a South African supporter, full stop.
Good call, PSDT is a great example of real toughness
Everyone was ❤️❤️❤️the “niggle” on Saturday tho so fine line if we acknowledge the “ are you not entertained!!!” factor of violence being electric for the audience myself included tbh game is fine atm no dirty stuff but physicality plus these days …if there is a real “ punch up” in a big game won’t be the endi of the sport people are not so out of touch to not be aware of the 1000s of videos of parents rumbling full on at kids sports sadly or gladly depending for our enjoyment probably even at a spelling B
Big 18 stoners grabbing jerseys and aggressively smiling is the right side of niggle.
There's isn't one among them daft enough to throw a punch.
It was something BA, it lets be honest, it was nothing really, and most likely fake. Just the Aussies trying to rile up the Lions.
If that happened every game, it would get old and tedious very quick, like lets have some actual rugby boys!
But if it was real feeling, and over something legit, some short jabs would be great yes. Trouble is even today that there are still idiots around like Bakkies who would take it too far and lose their temper and be unable to control themselves. That’s when the big swinging arms come in from the side, the over aggressive wrestling moves from players that don’t know how to care for the limits of the person they have on the ground. And even if you’ve got a good arm, a straight telegraphed jab can still catch someone clueless and knock them out, break a jaw etc. Which, essentially as an accident, is obviously way to far towards violence and lawful repercussions/jailtime.
But I’d be ok with those two in the last test only being repremanded if they had actually swung punches, but it needs a very keen judge of eye to do that, so basically fairytale stuff. But who knows, maybe such tight control might actually be a good way to promote awareness? Hockey gets away with it because it’s a white guy can’t punch type sport. Maybe the haymakers they encourage kids to through are so technically bad their harmless in the real world, hence no incrimination of that sport?
Rugby has to accept that society has moved on and deal with incedents properly. Failure to do so means that parents will not allow their kids to play rugby and it will die
Right now there are too many cameras around to do this but I can tell you that at age grade and club rugby thuggery is still celebrated. The scrum is particularly vulnerable to this sort of stuff with it being a melee and free for all once it sets as nobody is really watching what goes on below and a flying fist is often missed. This stuff needs to go from all levels. Not only does it discourage participation and make youngsters afraid of the sport but it also ingrains bad principles and violent tendencies in a sport battling to prove that it is fit for purpose and safe at all levels.
Any decent age grade coach would drop a player for even attempting any of that shyte.
I caught the important bit. Too right! No need to hide it from the camera’s, let them take it out in the open where theres no cheap shots. That’s the problem that caused that bygone era, forcing it all where the camera can’t see.
Thugs ?? Let’s call them by their true designation which is cowards. Fortunately today the intense scrutiny of the referee, his assistant referees and the much maligned TMO will identify the miscreants and the judiciary will do the rest and take them out of the game.
It’s like the deal with king hits, it becomes an accepted behaviour. They were just people who had no mana in their environment, they didn’t really know they were cowards. But yes, obviously everyone wasn’t like, it’s a certain make up.
I vaguely remember that Pumas-AB game in NZ, most likely late 70s r early 80s. Porta was having an astonishing game. At one point, can’t recall exactly how, but outside the touch line one AB gave him hugely thuggish hit. Punch and head high tackle. The AB player turned around and walked back into the field like nothing happened. Everyone saw it. Porta was on the ground, hurting. Referee did nothing.
Bakkies was a dirty piece of sh&t even back then. Cheap shots have never been tough, only cheap.
And you are a piece of Sh!t even now, thank you for your comment.
100% agree! He shouldn't be given the accolades he gets.
sure there was dirty play at times by all teams but at least you didnt have thematch officals gettting involved being back some of the biff and the good old rucks and mauls and uncovered stadiums
Bakkies was a serial pig, always made sure he got the cheap shot in. And the pic, headbutting Jimmy Cowan in the BACK of Cowan’s head while lying prone, wtf is wrong with the guy?
The best I saw though was from a real tough guy. Buck Shelford who had his scrotum ripped & left testicle torn & hanging, by a Frenchman in 1986. And played on until forced to leave in 2nd half. At RWC1987, Welshman Huw Richards punches Gary Whetton, so Buck goes straight in & one hit knocks him out (though I think Alan Whetton has a dig too). Richards then comes to & is sent off. 🤣🤣🤣
Those were the days. Not that Bakkies Botha coward nonsense.
I also miss the days where scrotums got ripped off. Just not the same anymore.
Shelford coward punches Huw Richards that is great thing
While the referee who refused to send Buck Shelford off was rewarded with the final. Everyone likes corrupt referees when it benefits their team!
I grew up playing when thuggery was accepted and many times encouraged. Show them how tough you really are. You go get them. If you didn’t brag about some fist and rucking behavior you were not really tough.
I hated it. Truly.
Maybe because I was vocal about it, they didn’t consider me tough enough to play top division. You know what? I don’t regret it.
Should I kept my mouth shut? I don’t regret being vocal against that behavior either.
Mate……you didn't play top division because you were not good enough….not because you were not tough enough.
Love the photo. I'm a kiwi, but Jimmy Cowan was one of those typical No. 9 characters and has one of those faces that sometimes you'd just like to… well I'd let Bakkies off with a warning the first time 🤣
Brilliant read, Daniel!
There will always be a few old timers knocking around, but many of them essentially chose participation rugby as an alternative to prison. Most of the celebrated dark arts stuff was just nasty cheap shots and thuggery.
It’s still an immensely physical sport but there's no hiding place for the cheap shots anymore.
It's a much better sport these days.
Couldn’t agree more.
What I’d like to advocate very strongly for next is for womens beach volleyball teams to start wearing slacks.
Disgraceful.
Some of these articles need to be yellow carded. RP, what has the Springboks done to you?
The violence and ‘thuggery’ is pretty much a thing of the past.
Let the old boys have their stories and celebrate their day in the sun.
It was a different time.
Oh dear, here we go again. Another clutch-your-pearls opinion piece aimed squarely at the Springboks, all wrapped up in the oh-so-balanced tone of faux fairness. Bravo, Daniel Gallan – truly, what courage it must have taken to write yet another thinly veiled hit piece dressed up as a moral sermon.
Yes, rugby is a contact sport. No, it’s not Pilates. And yes, men (shock horror!) can be aggressive. That’s kind of the point. It’s not called touch rugby for a reason. Your attempt to head off criticism from the “woke and soft” crowd was as transparent as a cheap poncho in a monsoon. Unfortunately, your article still comes across as a long, whiny bleat from the echo chamber of those who want rugby to become a polite tea party with polite applause after every uncontested scrum.
I mean really, what’s next? Yellow cards for tone of voice? Red cards for looking intimidating in the tunnel?
Let’s be clear: no one’s calling for bare-knuckle boxing in a ruck, but rugby is – and should be – confrontational. It’s a physical, brutal, beautiful game that rewards grit, controlled fury, and hard edges. You don’t win World Cups by handing out scented candles and positive affirmations.
As the great Ox Nché put it, “Salads don’t win scrums.” And while we’re at it, tender hearts don’t win test matches – especially not against the Springboks in a World Cup semi-final, which, let’s be honest, is still giving a few northern journalists PTSD.
If your vision for rugby involves neutering the dark arts out of the game, fine – you’re welcome to enjoy the sterile, beige spectacle that remains. But don’t drag the rest of us down with you. Some of us still prefer our rugby with meat on the bone and a bit of fire in the belly.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go rewatch Bakkies Botha highlights — you know, back when rugby was still rugby
Do you only deal in platitudes?
Still, “we not ballerinas.”
Sorry but have to disagree. I watch the current game and see loads of massive physicality, which I love, but no thuggery, which I hate. You don't have to rake someone's back when they are stuck in the ruck, or punch them in the balls or whatever other method is chosen to basically cheat your way to victory!
Sorry, just double checking - you’re saying rugby isn’t rugby anymore because people don’t punch each other in the face?
If you read the piece properly I celebrate the physicality. I certainly don’t want rugby to become, as you put it, “a polite tea party with polite applause after every uncontested scrum”. That’s nonsense and you know it.
I’m not calling for tender hearts. I love that the Boks, as Rassie says, try to f*ck teams up physically. There’s plenty of “meat on the bone and fire in the belly”. Rugby at the elite level has never been better!
I just don’t like celebrating acts of thuggery.
Pretty selective about the era in which we explore the dark arts of rugby.
There are tours where boxers were selected to play for their boxing abilities.
The fact of the matter is that players did what they got away with. And for most of the games history, they got away with a lot.
Men being aggressive and violent during an aggressive and violent game, hasn’t suddenly gone. If players could get away with head butts and fists, there’d be more of it. And there’d still be stories. And they’d still be told with glee.
Men are idiots.
Because there are cameras and sanctions the game has cleaned up. Thankfully!
But don’t be fooled into thinking that stray boots, fists and studs don’t feature in amateur games, or club games of the non-televised variety.
Or that fans don’t act like absolute thugs on the sidelines of some of these games.
Boys will be boys.
PS. Matt Stevens doesn’t deserve any sympathy whatsoever.
Thug met thug.
Hi, I am more than happy about the safety precautions that rugby has implemented. It is good thing!
Now that, that is out of the way, you should not judge people and their memories with today's standards and rules. The next thing we will have is great rugby players getting cancelled. 20 years down the line we will find something wrong that today's players did. And then some journalist who desperately needs something to write about will probably redo your article, just with different players stories…….bla bla bla…..
Shout it from the rooftops my friend! I’ve been in a mood to watch rugby from decades past (typically early 2000’s) and when I do I’m absolutely astounded by the total brutality that the sport once was. I’m shocked into hearing stories from our Old Boys and from comments on the internet that “the game isn’t what it used to, it’s gone soft!”
And you know what? Thank god for that! Thank god it isn’t the mess that it once was. With fists and high shots galore. Heck, even as recent as the 2017 BIL tour of NZ, high shots were the norm.
A decade earlier, I watched Dan Carter’s coming out match against the BIL. I was astounded by his performance. What I was more astounded by was how carelessly and ruthlessly these players threw their bodies around. The player that stuck out to me most? Steve Thompson, who is now battling with severe memory issues before he even reaches mid-life. It’s deeply depressing and sad.
The game isn’t what it used to be and we should absolutely all be grateful for it! Not only because of the beautiful, flowing rugby we get to see today, but also for the vast improvement in safety.
As an American, exact same commentary and discourse can be said for American Football. Thank god it’s not what it once was.
Interesting your comment coming from an american because if i’m right american football became what it is because originally when the emerging states played rugby there was no laws dictating how people should tackle therefore half backs/ quarter backs were constantly being concussed and having serious neck injuries which eventually led to them wearing protective clothing hence all players wore protective clothing therefore creating american football…and those of us in rugby playing countries most certainly dont want that.
Great piece about a subject I still find weird isn’t talked about more. For me, this line summarizes the argument perfectly: “Rugby doesn’t need cheap shots to prove how tough it is. The game’s brutality is baked into every tackle and carry. The real hard men don’t swing in the dark. They show up, week after week, and hit legally, front on, with everyone watching.” I remember too many mediocre players landing cheap shots in order to wind up the opposition, but the best ones were those who could command fear and respect with hard and composed hits. Specially if we want more parents to let their kids play the game, it is essential to ensure that the aggressiveness in the pitch is exactly the one you signed up for, and not the so called dark arts which are nothing more than romanticized thuggery for coward players, as this article brightly highlights.
I’m not sure I understand why we can’t talk about things?
There’s a long list of things we shouldn’t talk about. And it’s getting longer every day.