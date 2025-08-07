Rugby World Cup 'Superfan Passes' sold out within an hour

All 2,027 Rugby World Cup 2027 Superfan Passes sold out in under an hour after going on sale at earlier this week, Rugby Australia has confirmed.

The passes offer holders priority and guaranteed access to tickets across all 52 matches, including the final, and represent a new addition to the tournament’s ticketing structure.

Each pass gives the buyer the right to purchase up to four tickets per match, capped at a maximum of 52 tickets in total.

The high demand marks the beginning of the tournament’s ticketing campaign. Australia will host the men’s Rugby World Cup for the first time since 2003.

Tournament Managing Director Chris Stanley described the sell-out as “phenomenal,” noting the initiative was created in response to fan feedback requesting ticketing certainty and early access.

“For fans who weren’t able to secure a Superfan Pass,” organisers said in a statement, “registration is now open for the Presale in February 2026, where tickets to all 52 matches, across all price categories, will be available to those who have signed-up before the end of January 2026.”

One million tickets will be priced under AUD$100, with children’s tickets starting at $20. Fans can register for future sales at rugbyworldcup.com/2027.

